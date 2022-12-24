Read full article on original website
XRP short traders could be on seventh heaven and this is why
The President of Palau confirmed its partnership with Ripple to launch a stablecoin. XRP’s day traders were spotted scrambling to make profit. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, the president of Palau Surangel Whipps Jr, confirmed the country’s plans to collaborate with Ripple toward launching a national stablecoin.
Reasons why Polygon [MATIC] investors would be happy in 2023
Polygon’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) was oversold. Besides, most of the metrics were supportive of a price surge. Amid the crypto winter, Polygon [MATIC] has been showing signs of recovery. As per CoinMarketCap, MATIC’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. At the time of writing, it was valued at $0.8121 with a market capitalization of more than $7 billion.
Bitcoin could witness a rough start to 2023; are these BTC holders responsible?
The count of BTC whale transactions above $1 million clinched a two-year low. Negative sentiment around BTC still lingers in the market. Pegged at 4331 at press time, the count of Bitcoin [BTC] whale transactions that exceed $1 million marked its lowest spot since December 2020, data from Santiment revealed.
Ethereum [ETH] fared better than SOL, NEAR, AVAX on YTD basis, thanks to…
ETH’s price fared considerably better than other layer-1 altcoins this year. SOL suffered the most decline in value. On a year-to-date basis, the price of leading altcoin Ethereum [ETH] fared better than other layer-1 altcoins (Alt L1s), including Solana [SOL], Near [NEAR], and Avalanche [AVAX], a new report revealed.
Will Bitcoin’s hashrate follow history to trigger another BTC decrease? Assessing…
Bitcoin’s hashrate hit a one-month low on Christmas day. Exchange reserves continued declining but BTC excelled in neutrality. The Bitcoin [BTC] hashrate went off the radar on 25 December, hitting as low as 170.6 ExaHash per second (EH/s), CoinWarz data revealed. According to SatoshiActFund CEO, Dennis Porter, the incident occurred due to harsh weather conditions in Texas.
Binance Coin forms a short-term range under resistance- can it break out?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The lack of significant liquidations meant a breakout was not yet in the works. Binance came under a lot of FUD in recent weeks, but the exchange token...
Cosmos [ATOM] retests $8.7 but should bulls be hopeful of recovery?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. Cosmos [ATOM] lost almost 80% of its value between April to early June. ATOM’s OI showed no signs of recovery. Bitcoin [BTC] continued to hold on to...
LUNC burn surges >24B but the Terra Classic community isn’t elated. Decoding…
The LUNC burn activity hit a stirring point after it began slowly in December. Social metrics proved that the community contribution to the recent price hike was minimal. At the start of December 2022, the total number of Terra Classic [LUNC] burned was relatively minimal, LUNC Burner data revealed. The...
Can Cardano short traders make major moves with ADA dropping to these levels
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The 12-hour bearish order block meant sellers can look for trade opportunities soon. However, volatility could see Cardano rise higher in search of liquidity before a reversal. Cardano...
XRP could jump on the investor wishlist and these holders can be accredited
Despite metrics against XRP, indicators stood in favor and were positive. The ongoing crypto winter has prevented most cryptocurrencies from increasing their values. However, Ripple [XRP] managed to register some gains over last week. According to CoinMarketCap, XRP’s price increased by nearly 2% over the last seven days. Furthermore,...
Solana traders hoping for a bull run should read to know what to expect
Uniswap overtakes Solana to become the 16th largest crypto based on market cap. Despite several projects leaving Solana, its NFT space witnessed growth. Solana [SOL] continued its downtrend as it lost its position as the 16th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization to Uniswap [UNI]. SOL registered a decline of more than 17% in the last week.
ALGO shows no signs of stopping its downtrend, but sellers can take profits at…
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The technical indicators signaled more losses for ALGO. Algorand has already tagged support from March 2020, and the bears remain relentless. The past ten days of trading did...
Chainlink: Decoding ‘new partnership’ and ‘whale interest’ for LINK holders
Chainlink announced a new partnership with Blueberry. RSI and stochastic were oversold and whale interest increased. Chainlink [LINK] became a much-talked-about topic in the crypto space of late. Blueberry, which unifies the DeFi experience by aggregating and automating the top strategies (that the space has to offer) announced a partnership with Chainlink.
Monero halted after trending upward the past month, where to next?
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. The Volume Profile tool highlighted heavy resistance at $147. The technical indicators showed bulls have some hope, so long as a critical level of support was defended. Monero...
Going long on Ripple [XRP]? Here’s the ‘but’ to the current bullish run
XRP was strongly bullish and could hit $0.3829 or above. Open interest increased steadily. A move below $0.3455 will invalidate the forecast. Ripple (XRP) has rallied for the past week, with occasional pullbacks. At press time, XRP was trading at $0.3688, up by 4% alongside a 100% volume increase in the past 24 hours.
Why ‘this’ Polkadot king status is no debate; but for DOT…
Polkadot sustained being the leader in terms of the Nakamoto Coefficient. DOT’s volatility remained low as daily fees on the Kusama network hit highs. Polkadot [DOT], like many other cryptocurrencies, had a torrid 2022 in terms of its value and market capitalization. However, there was one aspect where the troubled protocol excelled, and managed to sustain its momentum.
1INCH swap upgrade could mean delight for traders and DeFi but…
1Inch announced its latest upgrade to swap its engine. However, 1Inch’s TVL has been on a flatline since 2021. Christmas might not have been the best for investors of several projects, but for 1inch Network (1INCH) traders, there was something to cheer about. Amid the worldwide celebration, the DeFi...
Cardano investors have every reason to be cautious given ADA’s current range
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. ADA lost over 50% of its value in the past three months. ADA could continue to trade sideways within the $0.2530 – $0.2682. Cardano [ADA] has traded...
SNX finds favor with ETH whales but is it enough to turn things around?
SNX drops to a key support level and ETH whales are accumulating. Why a sharp bounceback might not be on the cards. Synthetix’s native token SNX has been tumbling for many moons as has been the case for most cryptocurrencies. Multiple signs indicate that a potential bullish takeover might be on the way and here’s why.
Will BNB investors keep a positive outlook despite distrust around CZ, Binance
CZ sends multiple emails to BNB users however FUD remains the same. Activity and weighted sentiment for BNB decline but traders remain positive. Given the ongoing uncertainty in the crypto market, CZ sent out personal emails to. In a recent development, it was observed that CZ had sent out personal...
