You can't read about Alfonso Cuarón's 2006 dystopian film Children of Men now without encountering the word "prescient." Most people would also call it bleak. But when I first saw it in a movie theater in 2006, I spent the entirety of the film maintaining an excruciating awareness of my future husband's knee in relation to mine. It was our first date, and the electric charge between our knees, our hands, our elbows, distracted me almost entirely from the film's unrelenting violence.

