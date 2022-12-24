Read full article on original website
The Verge
Please don’t film me in 2023
In my favorite TikTok video of 2022, an amateur interviewer with a tiny microphone approaches a stranger in an AC/DC T-shirt minding their own business. Pushing the mic in front of the person’s face, the interviewer comes in with the favorite question of gatekeepers from time immemorial:. “Can you...
What were the five best documentaries of 2022?
If you’re looking for a great documentary, here are five that stood out in 2022: 5. Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off Streaming on: HBO The opening sequence is mesmerizing: Tony Hawk repeatedly trying to land a trick as his body painfully slams to the ground. He’s not a young man anymore. He’s 54. Read more... The post What were the five best documentaries of 2022? appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
10 of the most cringeworthy moments in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is a funny, insightful murder mystery. Unfortunately, there are a few moments that let the Netflix movie down.
CNET
'Children of Men' Feels Like a Completely Different Movie Today
You can't read about Alfonso Cuarón's 2006 dystopian film Children of Men now without encountering the word "prescient." Most people would also call it bleak. But when I first saw it in a movie theater in 2006, I spent the entirety of the film maintaining an excruciating awareness of my future husband's knee in relation to mine. It was our first date, and the electric charge between our knees, our hands, our elbows, distracted me almost entirely from the film's unrelenting violence.
The Verge
A love letter for the original Steam Link: I regret taking you for granted
Back in 2018 I managed to nab a physical Steam Link when Valve was flogging them for £2.50 here in the UK ($2.50 in USD). I was actually buying a Steam Controller for my then-partner and spotted the bargain while browsing through the Steam website, so I purchased the gadget on a whim. That little black puck has since left such a good impression on me that every alternative service has paled in comparison.
Harper's Bazaar
What We Know About Knives Out 3 So Far
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery - Official Trailer - (Netflix) Rian Johnson's murder mystery Knives Out became an instant classic when it premiered in 2019. Starring former James Bond actor Daniel Craig as the brilliant Southern-gentleman detective Benoit Blanc, the Agatha Christie-inspired whodunnit grossed over $300 million and earned the writer/director an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay. Now, Johnson has delighted his fans with the film's sequel Glass Onion, a completely new mystery that sees Blanc traveling to a private island owned by a billionaire played by Edward Norton to solve another murder.
Thrillist
A Britney Spears-Inspired Musical Is Officially Coming to Broadway Next Year
New Yorkers, forget karaoke nights and crowded clubs. The next time you sing your heart out to Britney Spears' hit songs you might be in an actual Broadway theater. On June 22, 2023, a Britney Spears-inspired musical is officially coming to the Big Apple, and it’s bringing all of your favorite songs by the iconic pop star with it. Dubbed "Once Upon a One More Time," the production will take over Marquis Theater for several amazing days.
HipHopDX.com
Tyler The Creator Is Looking For Young Black Designers To Join Le Fleur
Tyler, the Creator is looking to expand his sprawling le FLEUR* brand, and he’s calling on young, black creatives to join the squad. Last week, Tyler jumped on Twitter to send out a notice to all black creatives looking for an opportunity to help build a brand. The rapper has been putting in work on his luxury lifestyle line, and the bigger it gets, the more help he’s going to need on deck.
NME
Will there be a fourth season of ‘Emily In Paris’?
Netflix’s hit rom-com Emily In Paris sees Lily Collin’s Emily Cooper deal with love triangles, culture clashes and not being able to speak a word of the local language. Created by Darren Star, Emily In Paris originally premiered in October 2020 with a second season following in December 2021. Season three aired earlier this month (December 21).
CNET
From Musk-Twitter to FTX: What We Learned From Tech's Biggest Fails
We're in the final stretch of 2022. Congratulations, you made it through another rough year. We've traditionally reserved the end of the year as an opportunity to have a little fun while shining a light on the year's biggest failings in tech, with a roundup affectionately known as CNET's annual Tech Turkeys. In the past, the ribbing was good natured, pointing out silly products or a random faux pas at a conference (hello, Michael Bay!).
CNET
'Glass Onion' on Netflix: Ending Explained, Celebrity Cameos, Burning Questions
Warning: Spoilers for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ahead. After a brief stint in theaters back in November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is streaming now on Netflix (read our full review). And this onion isn't making many people cry. As of Wednesday, Glass Onion is the top movie on the streaming service, and it's earned a "universal acclaim" rating on Metacritic and a certified fresh rating of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes.
CNET
10 Ways to Save on Streaming Amid All the Price Hikes
This story is part of 12 Days of Tips, helping you make the most of your tech, home and health during the holiday season. The streaming service market is crowded. With multiple subscriptions to pay for and rising prices, it's becoming expensive to watch TV on cable or as a cord-cutter.
CNET
DeWalt Tools and Accessories Are Discounted Up to 64% at Amazon
The right tools are a vital part of any job, whether it's around the house or in the workshop. Tools can be expensive, but it's important to have the perfect ones for the task at hand so you can work quickly and without any added hassle. If you're in the...
CNET
It's Time to Watch Station Eleven (If You Somehow Still Haven't)
In early 2020, before the lockdown, before the coronavirus even had a name, the passengers and crew aboard the cruise ship Diamond Princess began a two-week quarantine off the coast of Japan. I remember telling a friend the world was starting to feel like Station Eleven. Life imitating art. One...
CNET
The Story of the First Technicolor Film, and How It Went Horribly Wrong
A hundred years ago, a group of scientists and silent-movie stars stepped off a train into the Florida sunshine. They'd brought with them some of the most advanced moviemaking technology in the industry, and they were there to shoot America's first feature-length motion picture in color. The result was a...
TechCrunch
There is no ‘Next Twitter,’ and that’s OK
First, though, lest at the outset I seem dismissive of the people who rely on Twitter for their livelihood (freelancers, comedians, sex workers, etc.), I don’t mean that there will be no negative effect on anyone from a valued platform disappearing. Their loss is real, as is that of any other group that ultimately found Twitter to be a suitable tool for their use. I hope these folks find something that works for them.
