Gov. Abbott Sends Busloads of Immigrants to Vice President Harris’ Residence on Christmas EveKendra M.Texas State
D.C Council Unanimously Approved Measure to Make Changes to District’s Medical Cannabis ProgramWilliam DavisWashington, DC
New aid for the war in Ukraine is more than most states get in a yearEmily RoyWashington, DC
Fourth homicide investigation opened in Baltimore this week after 22-year-old found dead from gunshot woundsEdy ZooBaltimore, MD
President Joe Biden Read to Youngsters Upon His Visit to The Children's National HospitalJoseph GodwinWashington, DC
Data center developer buys 102 acres along I-66 for $270M
A Tokyo-based data center developer has purchased 102 acres in Prince William County. NTT Global Data Centers VA 10 LLC bought the property along Interstate 66 for $270 million in June. The land, bounded by I-66, U.S. 29, state Route 55 and Catharpin Road, was approved in December 2021 for...
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
Courthouse News Service
DC license renewal law paused
WASHINGTON — The federal court in Washington enjoined the District of Columbia from enforcing its Clean Hands Law, which disqualifies applicants from getting or renewing a driver’s license if they owe more than $100 in parking, traffic or other fines and fees. The law imposes “challenges in the lives of predominantly marginalized D.C. residents.”
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
mocoshow.com
Maryland Minimum Wage Increases Starting January 1
Maryland’s general assembly previously voted to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of the Maryland minimum wage increase. The Maryland minimum wage, starting in 2023, will be $13.25 for larger businesses and $12.80 for small businesses. Montgomery County’s minimum wage increased earlier this year, on July 1, to $15.65 for all large employers.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: $690,000 Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Mount Airy
(As part of our reporting on news in Montgomery County and surrounding communities we sometimes come across happenings, new restaurant brands, and other businesses entering or expanding the wider D.C. Metropolitan area or other areas nearby. While they may not be in Montgomery County, we believe some readers might find this kind of news interesting.)
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County man is Maryland’s newest Powerball millionaire
CATONSVILLE, MD—A Baltimore County man who enjoys playing many of the Maryland Lottery’s games and indulges in them often was chasing the historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on November 7 when a lucky ticket came his way. Although the Catonsville resident missed the massive jackpot by one number,...
luxury-houses.net
Listing $9.497M, This Residence Integrates Timeless Elements of Neoclassical Design with a Distinctly Modern Edge in Mc Lean, VA
The Residence in Mc Lean is unquestionably beautiful riverfront estate focusing on quality and sustainability, now available for sale. This home located at 620 Rivercrest Dr, Mc Lean, Virginia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 12,606 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Heider – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty – (Phone: 703.785.7820) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Residence in Mc Lean.
Wbaltv.com
$690K jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket sold in Frederick County
MOUNT AIRY, Md. — A $690,000 jackpot-winning Multi-Match ticket was sold in Frederick County for Monday's drawing. Video above: Maryland Lottery explains what's new with digital drawings. The winner, who is the sixth player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2022, can choose between the $690,000 annuity paid over...
cardinalnews.org
Eight things to know about the growth of Virginia’s immigrant community
First of a three-part series. Craig County is different from Northern Virginia in so many ways that they are hard to count, but here’s the one we’ll deal with today. Northern Virginia has the state’s highest population of immigrants. In Manassas Park, the foreign-born population constitutes 36.1% of the city’s population. In Fairfax County, 31.1%. They are the two most immigrant-heavy localities in Virginia. Craig County is the least – at 0.2% of the population.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Partners with Silver Spring Cares and CHEER to Bring Coats to the Long Branch Community
Per Montgomery County: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich is pleased to partner with several County agencies as well as Silver Spring Cares Inc. and CHEER to host a coat drive and distribution to support the Long Branch community. Coat collection will take place Dec. 27 – Jan. 5 at locations across the County. Individuals can also make a monetary contribution via GoFundMe.
ggwash.org
Best of 2022: When many malls are struggling, Greenbelt’s Beltway Plaza seems to be thriving. Why?
This was one of GGWash’s most popular articles in 2022. We’re sharing some of our hits again over the holiday season. This article was originally posted on July 1. Beltway Plaza, a 1963 indoor-outdoor hybrid mall in Greenbelt, Maryland, has interested me ever since I checked out its Giant supermarket my first night after moving down from New Jersey for grad school at University Maryland College Park.
Delays, cancellations in the region’s airports on Dec. 26
(DC News Now) — This holiday season hasn’t been a stranger to flight delays and cancellations, and the day after Christmas was no exception. Below is a list of delays and cancellations at each regional airport as of 3 p.m. on December 26, according to data from FlightAware. DCA IAD BWI
Longtime Maryland Politician Diagnosed With Cancer; Plans To Continue Working
Cancer won't keep a Maryland congressman down as he plans to continue working after being diagnosed with a treatable form of Lymphoma. Congressman Jamie Raskin, who represents the 8th District from the border of northern Washington, DC to the Pennsylvania suburbs in the north, announced on Wednesday, Dec. 28 that after several days of testing, he has been diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma.
Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing
Visionary reforms that will help keep Montgomery County growing and thriving while promoting affordability and inclusion. The post Hans Riemer: The Montgomery County Council made historic progress on housing appeared first on Maryland Matters.
WTOP
Former Md. lawmaker among those living through blizzard in Buffalo
Two former Maryland residents are sharing their stories of living through a deadly blizzard in Buffalo, New York. A father tells his story of surviving the storm with his two children and dog after being trapped for hours inside their car. And a former state representative shared how his community came together during the blizzard.
mocoshow.com
‘Poke Bowl’ is Coming to Plaza Del Mercado
Maryland-based Poke Bowl, a restaurant serving poke bowls, bubble tea, a variety of appetizers, and more, is coming to 2229 Bel Pre Road in Plaza Del Mercado– replacing Smoothie King, between Pizza Stop and Aldi. Poke Bowl has five locations in Maryland, primarily in the Baltimore region with one...
Business Monthly
Maryland cannabis businesses bracing for growth
The recent decision by Maryland voters to legalize recreational cannabis marked a new day for businesses that are preparing for a new way to operate and the owners of Remedy Columbia moved into this new environment by getting a leg up in the race to a newly-laid finish line. Remedy...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Washington
Within an hour or two of Washington, DC, there are numerous picturesque lakes and watering holes that are ideal for a summer day trip. These swimming holes are your greatest option for summertime entertainment in socially isolating times. Even if you want to swing on a rope like Tarzan in Maryland, swim around in a freshwater lake, or get wet beneath a hidden waterfall in Virginia.
SWAT team aids in hostage rescue at Virginia residence
Herndon Police are negotiating a barricade situation at a Hemlock Court apartment.
