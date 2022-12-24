ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said in the Putnamville District, there were […]
INDIANA STATE
indiana105.com

Region Experiences -40 Wind Chills in Arctic Cold Front

The National Weather Service says some of the coldest wind chills observed locally in last week’s Arctic front were in Northwest Indiana, -42 in Crown Point, -41 in St. John, and -40 in Hammond and Lowell early Friday (December 23). The highest snow totals were seen in Northwest Indiana, ranging to just over five inches, compared to just a little over an inch in Chicago. Meteorologists also say blizzard conditions were observed at times in the Region, which saw portions of Interstate 65 and Interstate 94 shut down for several hours heading into the holiday weekend. A 58-mile-per-hour wind gust was measured at Gary/Chicago International Airport. Here’s a link for more details on the December 22-December 23, 2022, Arctic cold front.
LOWELL, IN
paulpoteet.com

Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday

Temperatures go above freezing this afternoon for the first time since late last Thursday afternoon. Are you ready?. Thanks to the colder weather in the second half of the month…the monthly temperature average-to-date is running below average by 2.4 degrees. Our seasonal snowfall scoreboard is actually below average. We’ve had 4.4 inches, and the average by now is 6.2 inches. Click here for the recap of last week’s system.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WAAY-TV

More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday

Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
25newsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
ILLINOIS STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KEYC

WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday

Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
MINNESOTA STATE
lite987whop.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky

Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
KENTUCKY STATE
wrvo.org

Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country

Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wkdzradio.com

Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night

Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy