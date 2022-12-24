Read full article on original website
ISP provide crash numbers following winter storm
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Thursday marks one week since a winter storm rolled through the Wabash Valley, leaving plenty of snowfall and subzero temperatures for Hoosiers around the state. On Wednesday, state police provided the updated crash numbers from last weekend. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police said in the Putnamville District, there were […]
WNDU
Crews still clearing off roads in St. Joseph County after winter storm
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A lot of time has been spent trying to clear snow off the roads of St. Joseph County. On Wednesday, county officials took a data-driven look at the holiday weekend weather event. It shows that police officers were called to 153 property damage and 25 injury accidents.
indiana105.com
Region Experiences -40 Wind Chills in Arctic Cold Front
The National Weather Service says some of the coldest wind chills observed locally in last week’s Arctic front were in Northwest Indiana, -42 in Crown Point, -41 in St. John, and -40 in Hammond and Lowell early Friday (December 23). The highest snow totals were seen in Northwest Indiana, ranging to just over five inches, compared to just a little over an inch in Chicago. Meteorologists also say blizzard conditions were observed at times in the Region, which saw portions of Interstate 65 and Interstate 94 shut down for several hours heading into the holiday weekend. A 58-mile-per-hour wind gust was measured at Gary/Chicago International Airport. Here’s a link for more details on the December 22-December 23, 2022, Arctic cold front.
paulpoteet.com
Indiana’s Weather For Wednesday
Temperatures go above freezing this afternoon for the first time since late last Thursday afternoon. Are you ready?. Thanks to the colder weather in the second half of the month…the monthly temperature average-to-date is running below average by 2.4 degrees. Our seasonal snowfall scoreboard is actually below average. We’ve had 4.4 inches, and the average by now is 6.2 inches. Click here for the recap of last week’s system.
Fox 59
Indiana thaws out ahead of New Year weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Today’s temperatures were below average for a fifth consecutive day, but substantial warming is on the horizon. We’re used to seeing colder weather this time of year, but high temperatures have been well below our average in the upper 30s. Luckily, the cold air will not last long as our weather pattern remains active. Southerly wind has been present across a broad area of the Central US and the air is warming as a result. Wednesday will benefit from the wind and a partly to mostly sunny sky as high temperatures climb into the mid 40s! One word of caution however… the day will begin with a freezing fog, so watch out for slick spots before the sun comes out.
WNDU
VIDEO: Winter storm leaves St. Joseph Lighthouse covered in ice
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Well, the weather got a little cold up by the St. Joseph Lighthouse in Michigan this past weekend. This video comes from Mark Maxwell, at our Gray Sister Station at WNEM in Saginaw. It showcases the lighthouse with giant icicles surrounding it. Berrien County was...
WAAY-TV
More snow flurries, frigid temperatures Monday
Christmas Day may be over, but winter certainly is not. Monday's wake-up temperatures will be in the upper teens and low 20s across North Alabama and southern Tennessee. The city of Huntsville is now entering its 80th straight hour with below-freezing temperatures. Some isolated snow flurries, sleet and rain will...
kmrskkok.com
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM THIS EVENING
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM CST. * WHAT…For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind. chills near 30 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.
Safety officials warn about the dangers of frozen lakes and ponds
As the temperatures begin to rise frozen bodies of water will start to thaw making again making them dangerous to walk or fish on.
25newsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous cold continues Saturday
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Our First Alert Weather Days continue Saturday as dangerous wind chills as cold as -25 to -35 are expected. Gusty conditions continue through the weekend into the start of next week before conditions begin to improve heading towards the New Year. Saturday: Wind Chill Advisories...
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Winter Storm Warning Extended in NW Indiana, Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Chicago Area
A winter storm warning that was originally slated to expire Saturday in northwest Indiana has instead been extended until Sunday morning because of gusty winds and blowing and drifting snow, the National Weather Service says. According to the updated alert, the warning will now remain in effect until 6 a.m....
KEYC
WEATHER ALERT: Conditions will slowly improve Saturday
Travel conditions will slowly improve throughout the day Saturday, but it could take hours or even a day or two to clear drifts and get all of the roads and highways back open. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph are likely throughout the day, so there will still be areas of blowing and drifting snow, especially in rural areas. It is still dangerously cold, too. The wind chill will remain in the -20° to -30° range throughout the day.
lite987whop.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Western Kentucky
Including the cities of Hickman, Clinton, Bardwell, Mayfield,. Benton, Murray, Cadiz, Hopkinsville, Elkton, Charleston,. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. * WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE…Portions of western Kentucky and southeast Missouri. * WHEN…Until noon CST today. *...
wrvo.org
Heavy snow, high winds lead to travel advisories in the North Country
Officials in the Jefferson, Lewis, and St. Lawrence counties are warning people to avoid unnecessary travel as lake effect snow and high winds continue to pummel the region. Jefferson County, which is seeing the heaviest snowfall, has issued a complete travel ban and a state of emergency. "This means limited travel ONLY, that is essential for the protection and preservation of life and/or property," according to a county press release.
wkdzradio.com
Snow Chances Return To WKY Sunday Night
Beginning late Christmas night and into early Monday morning, the National Weather Service is expecting much of west Kentucky, southern Illinois, southern Indiana and southeast Missouri to receive at least a 1-inch blanket of snow — and perhaps two inches in certain portions. This, of course, directly follows the...
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
WNDU
ISP Lowell Post shares final statistics from weekend travel incidents in northwest Indiana
The cold temperatures and snow were celebrated Monday by skiers and snowboarders here in Michiana, as Swiss Valley is finally open for the season!. Holiday plans back on schedule for travelers who experienced delays, cancelations. Updated: 3 hours ago. Christmas is back on for travelers that had their holiday plans...
wpde.com
Saturday Weather Update: Thousands across Carolinas wake up with no power on Christmas Eve
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands across the Carolinas woke up with no power on Christmas Eve, mostly due to downed and damaged powerlines from high winds spawned by a bone-chilling arctic blast moving across the country. As of 4:30 p.m., Duke Energy's power outage map showed there were 2,477...
