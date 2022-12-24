Read full article on original website
theScore
Czechia's Jiricek plays vs. Canada after travel issues
Following weather-related travel issues, Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek played in Czechia's upset victory over Canada in the team's first game of the world juniors. The 2022 sixth-overall pick played a major role in Czechia's surprising win, assisting on the Jaroslav Chmelar tally that lifted the score to 4-2....
theScore
Bedard's 7-point game ties Canadian WJHC record in dominant win over Germany
Connor Bedard tied the Canadian world juniors record for most points in a single game after putting up seven in the host country's 11-2 rout of Germany on Wednesday. Bedard joins Dave Andreychuk, Brenden Morrow, Mike Cammalleri, and Gabriel Bourque as the only Canadians to accomplish the feat, according to the Toronto Star's Kevin McGran.
theScore
Czechia stuns Canada in WJHC opening-day upset
Czechia shocked Canada to round out opening-day action at the world juniors, beating the defending gold medalist 5-2. The upset is Czechia's first win against Canada at the world juniors since 2013. Shane Wright scored the opening goal for Canada, but David Spacek and David Moravec combined to tally two...
theScore
USA avoids upset with victory over Latvia
The United States survived an unexpectedly tough test in its opening contest en route to a 5-2 win over Latvia. Chaz Lucius scored the game-winner just 1:57 into the final frame on a backhander over the glove hand of Latvian netminder Patriks Berzins. Red Savage and Luke Hughes added goals as the Americans pulled away late.
