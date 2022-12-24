Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Taxes keep going up in Summit County, but services keep going down
Happy holidays! As a resident of Summit County for almost 40 years, and a Peak 7 resident for 30, I am very alarmed at the lack of service provided by the county. Just this morning, someone clipped another electric pole in two. This is the third one — correct me if I am wrong — but this is pretty serious. Whats it going to take county commissioners? Someone walking there dog, a family enjoying a hike to get killed?
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We should reform short-term rental regulations today, not wait
The disruptions in community life engendered by the proliferation of short-term rental licenses has been noted in many Colorado communities. For example, Steamboat Springs, Crested Butte and Boulder are publishing new forward-looking regulations in 2023. Boulder’s approach:. The short-term rental property must be the owner’s principal residence. A...
Summit Daily News
Smith Ranch workforce housing apartment project moves forward in Silverthorne
Silverthorne Town Council is continuing its support for an affordable housing project that would bring 135 apartments for Summit County employees to the town. Led by developer Gorman and Co., the project — known as the Smith Ranch Apartments — is expected to provide units to employees and residents in the county making between 30% and 120% of the area median income. For an individual in 2022, that translates to an income range of $43,980 to $87,960.
Summit Daily News
How to prepare for an influx of illness this holiday season with a rise in RSV, flu and COVID-19 cases
Local health officials are warning that for the third consecutive winter, an influx of illness is circling the holiday season. “We’re actually seeing the same amount of community sickness that we saw a year ago on the same day, and we’re seeing that same volume — the same amount of patients — coming into our urgent care clinics and our emergency department as we did a year ago,” said Chris Lindley, the chief population officer at Vail Health.
Summit Daily News
Frisco avalanche rescue training park reopens, providing free area to practice backcountry skills
The avalanche rescue training park at the Frisco Adventure Park reopened this winter, providing a free location for people to practice searching for buried avalanche transceivers. The training park is a collaboration between the town of Frisco and the Summit County Rescue Group. It closed the past two years first...
Summit Daily News
Incoming snowstorm foreshadows an active winter weather pattern for Summit County, meteorologists say
A midweek snowstorm expected to begin Wednesday night could bring between 3 and 6 inches of snowfall to Summit County, with a second storm “hot on its heels,” according to one meteorologist. That will likely add to the slightly better-than-expected snowpack forecasts for much of Summit County as...
Summit Daily News
CDOT to begin $500,000 study of major Summit County corridor next month
The Colorado Department of Transportation said it will begin a $500,000 study in January of U.S. Highway 6 and Colorado Highway 9 — a major corridor for the towns of Frisco and Silverthorne. In a statement Dec. 13, the department said the corridor “serves as an essential roadway for...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain opens new 6-seat chairlift in Game Creek Bowl for 2022-23 season
Vail Mountain on Monday opened its new, six-seat chairlift in Game Creek Bowl, opening the popular west-facing bowl to skiers and snowboarders for the 2022-23 season. The Game Creek Express six-seater is a project long envisioned for Game Creek Bowl, but is also a project that saw a delayed opening this season as crews worked to install several new chairlifts throughout the region.
Summit Daily News
Frisco plowing more pathways for winter pedestrian and bike use
Frisco has started plowing sections of the town’s multi-use pathways that have not traditionally been plowed, according to a news release from the town. Over the past two weeks, the Frisco Public Works Department has plowed paved sections of pathway through the Reserve neighborhood and between Summit Middle School and Dillon Dam Road near Dillon Reservoir.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: Dillon Town Council officials’ incentive should be helping residents, not compensation
I was disappointed to read that some Dillon Town Council members apparently believe that a foremost (perhaps the foremost) reason for serving on the Town Council is for financial gain — “… a considerable increase in compensation could attract more qualified candidates to run in future elections.” “… there is not much incentive for people to run for Town Council because the compensation is so little.”
Summit Daily News
Avalanche kills snowboarder, hits 3 others on Berthoud Pass Monday
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center posted on Facebook late Monday that a snowboarder triggered and died in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass. The slide was on a slope near where another snowboarder triggered an avalanche around the same time. A news release from the Grand County Sheriff’s Office read that...
Summit Daily News
Mountain lion attacks in Nederland raise pet safety concerns
NEDERLAND — A string of mountain lion attacks on dogs in the Nederland area has left many community members concerned about the safety of their pets. Nederland resident Peter James said the community has lost around 12 to 15 dogs to lion attacks in the past six months. Most of the attacks are logged on a wildlife tracker James said was created by a local designer.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Sue Hodges
Susan “Sue” Anne Hodges, 87, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Sue was born in Harvey, Illinois, on July 19, 1935. She was the only child of Ronald B. and Anne D. MacMillan. She graduated from the University of Illinois with a degree in early childhood education.
