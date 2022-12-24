Happy holidays! As a resident of Summit County for almost 40 years, and a Peak 7 resident for 30, I am very alarmed at the lack of service provided by the county. Just this morning, someone clipped another electric pole in two. This is the third one — correct me if I am wrong — but this is pretty serious. Whats it going to take county commissioners? Someone walking there dog, a family enjoying a hike to get killed?

2 DAYS AGO