Southport nomination papers due Jan. 5
The deadline is rapidly approaching for those interested in seeking municipal office in Southport. So far, only incumbents have taken out nomination papers. Selectman Gerry Gamage, School Committee member Nick Ullo, Treasurer Gail Sprague and Boothbay Regional Water District Trustee Smith Climo are all seeking re-election to another three-year term. Town Clerk Donna Climo reported papers are due no later than noon on Jan. 5.
Coastal Rivers offers family program on shelter building
On Thursday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 4 p.m., Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust will host a family program about shelter building and skills for staying warm in cold weather at Coastal Rivers Salt Bay Farm. In this fun, hands-on class, naturalist Angela DesVeaux will talk about what is important in...
Sea kayak sessions at Boothbay Region YMCA
The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the Boothbay Region YMCA to provide a chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.
Care in facts
At press time, Maine Department of Public Safety’s press release about a child not breathing in Edgecomb, and then pronounced dead at a Damariscotta hospital, was hours old in our email box and on our websites. As often happens early in an investigation, the release left a lot out, like if the child was a girl or boy and if the Route 1 home where responders went was or was not the child’s home.
Community Christmas Dinner fuels the flock!
On Dec. 23, historic extra-tropical bomb cyclone Elliott arrived, leaving the peninsula with hundreds of residents without power, and roads strewn with trees, power lines, and rocks. Mercifully, Boothbay’s American Legion Hall was left untouched and with full power from the electric grid, propane gas, and from the 20-plus volunteers who collaborated to make a successful Christmas dinner buffet there, for 125 attendees.
Midcoast Senior College offers free six-part series
Midcoast Senior College invites you to explore our changing economy and demographics through a six-part series. Maine’s economy is amid a transformation that includes new businesses in areas such as biotechnology, aquaculture, renewable energy, food processing, brewing, and distilling. These economic developments are reshaping the nature of work, our institutions, and the communities in which we live.
Winter 2
According to the 1940 census, Katherine Johnson, born about 1907, lived on what was then called the East Boothbay Road. She was 33 years old, widowed and head of household with six children – Gwendolyn (15), Effie (12 ), Oscar (11), Basil (7), Cecil (7) and Ronald (4). The listed value of their home was $500. I only knew of Basil and Cecil. I knew Cecil best.
Annual Spring Plant Sale fundraiser launched
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale Catalog is now available in print and online! Plants are available for pre-order, either online or by mail through Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This year we are offering curbside pick-up of plant orders on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 and “Cash and Carry” on Saturday, May 13. Quantities are limited so order early – and often – for the best selection!
Dec. 27 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
UPDATE: Child’s death ruled homicide; victim identified as Edgecomb girl
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Maine Department of Public Safety reported the following:. The 3-year-old child in Edgecomb, pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 25 has been identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday, Dec. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
Lincoln County property transfers in November
Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in November:. Alna: Boote, Fletcher and Lynam, Michael to Long, Caroline; Merritt, Martha E. and Barden, Thomas L. to Scribellito, Joseph Robert; Renzin, Carolyn B. P R and Barth, Roland S. Est to Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Revocable Trust and Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust; Coastal Maine LLC to Coastal Maine Two LLC; Demmerly, Jessica A. Tr, Roland S Barth Revocable Trust, Bauman, Barbara A. Tr, Barth, Roland S. Revocable Trust, Dauman, Barbara A. Tr, Roland S. Barth Living Trust and Barth, Roland S. Living Trust to Heiligenthal, Peter and Heiligenthal, Brianna.
