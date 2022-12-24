Law enforcement was called to the home of a Trump-loving couple in The Villages resulting in the arrest of an 81-year-old man. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the home of William and Mary Jaursch in the Village of Tall Trees. A woman said William Jaursch had pulled her hair and struck her with an open hand on the side of her face. She went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called 911. When deputies arrived, the woman was “crying and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the arrest report. “Multiple pieces of loose hair” were on the woman’s shoulder which William Jaursch had apparently yanked from her scalp, the report said. The nature of the woman’s relationship to William Jaursch was redacted from the arrest report. The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of battery.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO