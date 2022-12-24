Read full article on original website
Robert Brown Rivell
Robert Brown Rivell passed away on December 26, 2022, he was 92 years old. The son of Percy B. and Laura (Weihenmayer) Rivell, Robert was born in Darby, Pennsylvania and moved to The Villages in 2008 where he was a member of the E-Flyers Club and participated in Track & Field Senior Games for 7 years. Robert enjoyed and excelled at Ballroom Dancing and performed in six showcases. Robert served four years in the United States Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 to 1955. Robert and his wife Helen were members of St. Mark’s the Evangelist Church.
Lois Agnes Rosmarin
Lois Agnes Rosmarin, 85, of Belleview, Florida passed away December 19, 202,2 at her Belleview, Florida home. Lois was a native of Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Alfred and Esther Ernst. Lois moved to Florida in 1962 and took residence in Belleview, FL in 1969. She had dropped...
Augustin Winston Samuel Jr.
Augustin Winston Samuel Jr, Aka: Auggie, Aka: Junior, 27, of Wildwood, FL, passed away on December 19, 2022. Augustin was born on January 18, 1995, in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Orlando, FL. Augustin was of the Christian faith, he loved to play video games and also loved anime. Some of his favorites include Naruto, One Piece, and Dragon ball Z. Augustin completed ROTC training in high school and worked currently as a General Manager at Taco Bell and Generalist at Wawa.
Mary Lucille Oskin
Mary Lucille Oskin (nee Borrello), age 82, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and The Villages, Florida passed away unexpectedly on December 16, 2022. Mary Lu was born to Anthony J. and Nathelyn Borrello in Monongahela, Pennsylvania on June 12, 1940. She attended Monongahela High School graduating with Honors and then attended Business Training College (now known as Point Park University).
Patricia Martin
Patricia Martin, age 81, born in Lichfield, England, passed away peacefully on December 18th, 2022, in The Villages, Florida from complications due to Lewy body dementia. As a child, she moved from Lichfield to Torquay in Devon, England. She met Peter at a youth club in Torquay and they married in 1964. A year later, they immigrated to the United States and stayed in Richmond, Virginia for 16 years, where they had two boys. The family also lived in Williamsburg (Virgina), Lausanne (Switzerland), Doha (Qatar), and The Villages (Florida).
New York visitor caught with marijuana at golf course in The Villages
A visitor from New York was caught with marijuana at a golf course in The Villages. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy was driving by the Pimlico Executive Golf Course at about 5 p.m. Tuesday when he spotted 21-year-old Naya Kamree Boyd and another woman by the tee box. Boyd, who appeared to be nervous, immediately got into a golf cart when she saw the deputy approaching. Boyd told the deputy she was sitting at the golf course “watching the sunset,” according to the arrest report. The deputy detected the “strong odor of burnt marijuana” coming from the golf cart. A burnt marijuana cigarette was found by the deputy.
Richard Rood
Richard E Rood, of Fruitland Park FL, passed away Thursday December 22, 2022. Richard, “Dick”, was born June 10, 1942. Pre-deceased by his wife Carol (Jones) in 2019 and parents Leon and Lola Rood. Dick graduated from Homer Central High School in 1960. In October 1960 he joined...
Gov. DeSantis awards $750,000 to Lady Lake for sidewalks
Gov. Ron DeSantis has awarded $750,000 to the Town of Lady Lake for sidewalks. The town was included in an announcement last week in which the governor awarded more than $35 million to 48 Florida communities through the Florida Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program for economic development, commercial and neighborhood revitalization, housing rehabilitation, and infrastructure improvements.
Deputies called to home of Trump-loving couple in The Villages
Law enforcement was called to the home of a Trump-loving couple in The Villages resulting in the arrest of an 81-year-old man. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded shortly after 9 p.m. Monday to the home of William and Mary Jaursch in the Village of Tall Trees. A woman said William Jaursch had pulled her hair and struck her with an open hand on the side of her face. She went to a neighbor’s house where the neighbor called 911. When deputies arrived, the woman was “crying and appeared to be emotionally distraught,” according to the arrest report. “Multiple pieces of loose hair” were on the woman’s shoulder which William Jaursch had apparently yanked from her scalp, the report said. The nature of the woman’s relationship to William Jaursch was redacted from the arrest report. The native New Yorker was arrested on a charge of battery.
Wildwood woman arrested with cocaine in stolen car on Christmas Eve
A Wildwood woman was arrested with cocaine in a stolen car on Christmas Eve. Jessica Clark Hope, 24, was traveling in the vehicle which had been reported stolen and was spotted in Tavares, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. She and another passenger were taken into custody after they were found to be in possession of cocaine.
Eastern Bluebird At Cattail Recreation Area In The Villages
On a very cold morning, this little eastern bluebird takes advantage of the festive lighting at the Cattail Recreation Area. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Suspect apprehended after foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza
A suspect was apprehended after a foot chase at Mulberry Grove Plaza in The Villages. A white Chevy van was spotted at about 5 p.m. Monday at the gas pumps at the Circle K when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the van’s license plate and discovered that on Christmas Day it had been reported stolen to the Eustis Police Department. A man standing near the van, later identified as 31-year-old Craig Austin Campbell of Weirsdale, took off running toward The Club Health and Rehabilitation Center, according to the arrest report.
‘Erratic’ man with long history of arrests jailed after unwelcome visit to Wawa
An “erratic” man with a long history of arrests was jailed after an unwelcome visit to Wawa. Eric Wayne Watson, 38, of Oxford, showed up Friday morning at the Wawa at U.S. 301 and County Road 466, despite previously being banned from the convenience store and gas station, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The report noted that Watson was “acting very erratic.” He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of trespassing.
Hit-and-run victim chases down unlicensed Guatemalan who fled crash scene
A hit-and-run victim chased down an unlicensed driver from Guatemala who fled the scene of a crash. Esvin Emmanuel Mejia Monterroso, 27, of Orlando, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of hit and run and driving without a license. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene at about 3:30 p.m. at My RV Storage at 2715 State Road 44 in Wildwood, they found that Monterroso’s white Dodge pickup had been blocked in by a Hyundai Santa Fe sport utility vehicle.
Summerfield woman caught on video taking dipping in pool before stealing bicycles
A Summerfield woman was caught on video taking a dip in a community pool before stealing bicycles that had been donated for a charity event. Veronica Grace Brewer, 34, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail on a charge of burglary. She and a male companion in November...
Suspect accused of pointing gun and throwing walking cane during argument
A suspect has been accused of pointing a gun and throwing a walking cane during an argument. Michael John Anderson Richter, 67, a resident of Oakland Hills, was arrested Tuesday afternoon on charges of aggravated assault and battery. When Sumter County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene, Richter had a...
Quarters Apartment woman arrested after scanning scam at Walmart self-checkout
A resident of The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake and her male companion were arrested after allegedly conducting a scanning scam in the self-checkout lane at Walmart. Jamie Lynn Fisher, 47, and 47-year-old Christopher John Butts of Winter Park, went to the store in Summerfield on Christmas Eve and loaded their cart with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. A loss prevention officer watched as the pair scanned items with cheaper barcodes placed over their true pricetags.
Financial adviser in The Villages enters plea in alleged attack at restaurant
A prominent financial adviser has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of false imprisonment and battery. He remains free on $6,000 bond.
Wanted teen turns himself in after shooting at apartment complex in Lady Lake
A wanted teen has turned himself in after a shooting at an apartment complex in Lady Lake. Michael Dashaun Pettis, 17, of Lady Lake, turned himself in Monday at the Lake County Jail. He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center in Marion County pending trial. An 18-year-old from...
Stop complaining and get your own sewage treatment plant
If you people think parking is a problem, then you haven’t smelled the odor from our sewage plant, because Brownwood is using ours in Wildwood. You know, “the outsiders” that people from The Villages like to refer to us as. Get your own sewage treatment plant. Debra...
