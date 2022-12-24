Read full article on original website
The Buckner House in Marshall, Missouri was built in 1906 from the success of the prominent and giving Buckner familyCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
kmmo.com
SEVERAL CANDIDATES FILE FOR MARSHALL CITY GOVERNMENT OFFICES
Now that filing has officially closed, several candidates have filed for city government offices in Marshall. In the Mayor’s contest, Vincent Lutterbie will face incumbent Mayor Dewey Hendrix. In a First Ward Council race, John Allen Jr., Steven A.Washington Sr. and Bill Green will be running. In a Second...
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL DISCUSSES BILL TO AMEND PERSONNEL MANUAL FOR CITY EMPLOYEES
The Boonville City Council discussed a bill to amend the personnel manual for city employees during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the changes included the probationary period for new employees and winter break leave for all employees. Fjell stated the amendments to the manual also included...
abc17news.com
David Shorr, Boone County Fire board chair and former DNR director, dies
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - The chairman of the Boone County Fire Protection District's board and a former head of the state's natural resources department passed away on Monday. The county fire district posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday that David Shorr died at Boone Hospital on Dec. 26. Shorr was in the hospital for an illness.
kwos.com
Strong turnout for opening of Columbia’s new Tacos4Life
The dining room and the drive-through at Columbia’s new Tacos4Life restaurant on East Green Meadows have been busy. Their three-day soft opening was earlier this month. Reporter Zola Crowder from Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine says that for every meal that’s purchased at Tacos4Life, one meal is donated to a nonprofit to help feed starving children. Zola reports that during the soft opening, enough donations were raised to cover more than 35,000 meals.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND SENIOR SERVICES ENCOURAGES RESIDENTS TO SAFELY DISPOSE OF UNUSED MEDICATIONS
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services encourages Missourians to clean up unused medications by safely disposing of them. According to the department, medications are a top source of accidental poisoning for children. Also, flushed meds are responsible for 2,300 tons of hazardous waste each year. Some police stations,...
Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) In 2023, some Missourians will see another pay increase to $12 per hour. It was set to be raised after 60% of Missouri’s voters passed Proposition B in November 2018. The current minimum wage in Missouri is $11.15 per hour. Tipped employees get paid half of the minimum wage. However, the employer The post Missouri to raise minimum wage in 2023 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City
The Missouri River has reached its lowest level on record at Jefferson City thanks to an ice jam. The post Missouri River dips to record low at Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kttn.com
Missouri business owner sentenced to prison for tax evasion, failure to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes
A Jefferson City, Mo., business owner has been sentenced in federal court for tax evasion and for failing to pay more than $500,000 in payroll taxes. Gina Marie Volmert, 58, of Jefferson City, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Stephen R. Bough on Wednesday, Dec. 21, to one year and one day in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered Volmert to pay $513,911 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
kmmo.com
SEWER LINE REPAIR TO CAUSE LANE RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES IN SEDALIA
The city of Sedalia is closing the west bound lane of West 11th Street to repair sewer line and main. The west bound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (S. Limit Ave.) and continuing 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Avenue to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, December 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, December 30. Both lanes of West 11th Street will be closed for approximately 40 feet to mid-block to allow for connection of the new sewer main. All businesses and residences along West 11th Street should have access to their property via other drive approaches.
Columbia Missourian
New Boone County technical college to focus on nursing shortage
Ranken Technical College plans to open a new campus in Ashland in fall 2023, and one of the goals at the school will be to increase the number of nursing students entering the workforce. The Boone County campus will be the company’s fifth location in Missouri. The other locations are...
abc17news.com
Two taken to hospital in northeast Columbia crash
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people were hospitalized after a crash Wednesday in northeast Columbia. The head-on collision between a sedan and a pickup truck happened before 9 a.m. at Mexico Gravel Road and Vandiver Drive. Columbia Fire Department Capt. Jeff Coffman said two people were taken from the scene by ambulance but he didn't know the extent of their injuries.
kttn.com
Video: 19 troopers graduate from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Law Enforcement Academy
Colonel Eric T. Olson, superintendent of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, announces that 19 troopers graduated from the Patrol’s Law Enforcement Academy on December 22, 2022. The ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Academy gymnasium, 1510 East Elm Street, Jefferson City, MO. The graduation ceremony, as it was live-streamed on the Patrol’s Facebook page, is presented below. The 115th Recruit Class reported to the Academy on July 5, 2022. The new troopers will report to duty in their assigned troops on January 9, 2023.
kmmo.com
CARROLLTON WOMAN AND JUVENILE INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN CARROLL COUNTY
A Carrollton woman and 5-year-old juvenile were moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Carroll County on Monday, December 26, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Jamie Humphrey of Carrollton, struck the rear of a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Matthew Johnson of Anoka, Minnesota.
KOMU
State climatologist retiring after a long career tracking Missouri weather
Every morning, even on weekends and holidays, Pat Guinan grabs a coffee and opens his laptop to weather data from stations across Missouri. Readings from the network of 40 connected weather stations — known as the Missouri Mesonet — help provide climate data used by scientists, government agencies, the public and others around the globe.
KMZU
Two injured in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. -- Two local residents are moderately injured after a rear end crash in Carroll County tonight, December 26, 2022. The Missouri Highway Patrol responded to the crash on northbound 65 Highway at County Road 324, just after 7:45 p.m. Monday night. The report claims Jamie Humphrey, 31, of Carrollton and her 5 year old female passenger were injured when their vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Matthew Johnson, 21, of Anoka, Minnesota.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
kmmo.com
ANTHONY EDWIN CORNINE
Anthony Edwin Cornine of Jamestown was born January 9, 1954, in Marshall, MO, to William and Mary Elizabeth Rawlings Cormine. Anthony passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia, MO. Anthony was a 1972 graduate of Marshall High School and attended Harding University. He was a...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA POLICE ASKING FOR HELP IDENTIFYING AN INDIVIDUAL IN SHOPLIFTING INCIDENT
The Concordia Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman in reference to a shoplifting report at Dollar General. Officers responded to Dollar General on Saturday, December 24, 2022 in reference to the report. The woman was caught on camera in the self checkout lane allegedly stealing merchandise by purposely not scanning some of the merchandise.
KYTV
Drivers dies in 3-vehicle crash in Morgan County, Mo.
VERSAILLES, Mo. (KY3) - A woman died in a crash in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Kristan Price, 26, of Florence. Investigators say she was driving west of Syracuse on U.S. 50 on Christmas Eve when her car went over the center line and hit an oncoming truck. Price’s car skidded across the road and flipped over after hitting another truck.
