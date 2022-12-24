The city of Sedalia is closing the west bound lane of West 11th Street to repair sewer line and main. The west bound lane of West 11th Street will be closed 100 feet east of U.S. 65 (S. Limit Ave.) and continuing 200 feet to the east towards South Warren Avenue to allow for installation of a new sewer line and main beginning at 7 a.m. Thursday, December 29, through 5 p.m. Friday, December 30. Both lanes of West 11th Street will be closed for approximately 40 feet to mid-block to allow for connection of the new sewer main. All businesses and residences along West 11th Street should have access to their property via other drive approaches.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO