Sprawling Shaw-Walker eyesore in Muskegon purchased, $220M transformation planned
MUSKEGON, MI – A prominent Muskegon developer has purchased the dilapidated former Shaw Walker furniture factory where he plans to spend $220 million to build about 500 living units as well as retail space. Jon Rooks of Parkland Properties plans for half of the residential units to be apartments...
6 Great Meat Markets That Are A Cut Above The Rest
Nothing beats being able to walk into a local meat market, gaze into a meat case with fresh cuts of meat, and be able to talk with the butcher. The small, local meat shop is in my blood. When I was 7 years old, I would sit in the basement of my father’s store, the Galesburg Locker in Galesburg, and “candle” eggs, looking for floaters that would show if the egg went bad. The “good” eggs were placed in a rack, to go upstairs of the small market. All of the beef and pork were raised just miles from the store.
New Hibachi steakhouse opens in downtown Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A new spot touting fresh Asian cuisine has opened in downtown Grand Rapids just before the end of the year. Nagoya Hibachi Steakhouse & Sushi announced this week the grand opening of its newest location in the Kendall Building at 16 Monroe Center St. NE, near the corner of Fulton and Division Avenue.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Developer reimagines vacant Muskegon property
A $220 million redevelopment project is heading toward Muskegon. Parkland Properties last week said it acquired the Watermark Center, 930 Washington Ave. in downtown Muskegon. The 15-acre site includes 730,000 square feet of buildings, which was formerly the home of Shaw Walker Furniture Company. The furniture company closed in 1989,...
Passengers stranded at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Airline passengers nationwide were left without hope of getting to their destination on Tuesday as Southwest canceled thousands of flights across the country. According to the flight analysis database FlightAware, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights on Dec. 27 alone. At Gerald R. Ford...
wkzo.com
AUDIO: Covid relief money soon to benefit Kalamazoo community
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — As the worst of the pandemic continues to fade in the rearview mirror, a good chunk of the Covid Relief money granted by the American Rescue Plan will finally begin to flow into the Kalamazoo community in 2023. It took Kalamazoo City and County...
Another marijuana dispensary approved in Grand Haven
GRAND HAVEN, MI – A third recreational marijuana dispensary has been approved in the city of Grand Haven. A special use permit for a dispensary in a strip mall on 172nd Avenue was approved by the planning commission earlier this month. The operator is Corunna Biz LLC, located in...
Kalamazoo eyes ‘unbalanced’ three-lane layout for Kalamazoo Avenue
A change may soon be coming to Kalamazoo Avenue, which serves as a westbound thoroughfare through the downtown of its namesake. In a few years, traffic won't all flow in the same direction.
New wedding and event center coming to historic building in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — A new wedding and event center is coming to downtown Kalamazoo. The City of Kalamazoo was recently awarded a $25,000 grant earlier from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s (MEDC) Match on Main program that will be used by Haymarket Event Center, LLC, according to a news release from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office.
Kentwood hires new second-in-command
KENTWOOD, MI – Kentwood has a new second-in-command. Shay Gallagher, formerly the village manager of Sparta, was hired as Kentwood’s new deputy city administrator and will begin in the role Tuesday, Dec. 27. The city announced the hire Tuesday.
26 new restaurants that began serving the Kalamazoo area in 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — After two years in which restaurant closings were nearly as common as restaurant openings in Kalamazoo County, the news was much better for entrepreneurs in 2022. The Kalamazoo Gazette/MLive only reported on two permanent closures this year for longtime restaurants in the county, Food Dance and...
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each month
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're feeling like you're in a financial squeeze right now, you'll want to read on. Here's some great news: there is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0, a program that to give American families between $250-350 per month for each child. Under this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Michigan overstock stores turn inventory glut into discount gold
Standing outside at 9 a.m. on a cold December morning, Sophie Ewing is gearing up for a treasure hunt. She is in a long line of more than 20 shoppers waiting for doors to open at a B2 bargain bins store in Grand Rapids. Every Tuesday new inventory comes to...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
WOOD
Sign above US-131 in Grand Rapids struck, damaged
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have closed two ramps and a northbound lane of US-131 to repair a sign Tuesday morning. Michigan State Police said troopers are helping the Michigan Department of Transportation to repair a sign on the Wealthy Streep overpass. The right lane of northbound US-131,...
Good Samaritan saves cat frozen to the ground in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A cat is in stable condition after he was found frozen to the ground in Muskegon Monday morning after a massive winter storm. The cat, called "Elliot" by vet staff in honor of the winter storm name, is resting comfortably at Big Lake Animal Clinic after what could've been a deadly storm for him. He is doing well in his recovery, but vet staff say the next 24 hours are critical.
City of Lansing faces backlash for lack of warming centers
The City of Lansing is facing backlash because there weren't many 24 hour warming centers available to the unhoused population during last week’s winter storm.
Rockford High School marching band heading to Rose Bowl parade after airline chaos
ROCKFORD, Mich. — Thousands of travelers across the country are facing travel headaches in airports following the weekend snowstorm. In Grand Rapids, a handful of flights were impacted including a Thursday flight that would have taken a portion of the Rockford High School marching band to California. They were...
What Grand Rapids Restaurants Are Open on Christmas?
Maybe your Christmas dinner plans fell through or you just don't feel like cooking. There's always the possibility of a holiday cooking-related disaster as well... If you find your Christmas ham burnt to a crisp, there are several restaurants in the Grand Rapids area that are open on the holiday this year.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
MLive
