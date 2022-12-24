ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lizzo moved to tears by Christmas message from flutist James Galway

Music artist Lizzo broke down in tears after receiving a personal Christmas message from world-renowned flutist James Galway. The "Tempo" singer shared in an Instagram story a clip of the 83-year-old Galway playing the well-known "We Wish You A Merry Christmas" on his flute before wishing Lizzo a merry Christmas and describing himself as her "number one fan."
