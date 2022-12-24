Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DurhamTed RiversDurham, NC
Mass Power Outage in North Carolina Leaves More Than 40,000 People Without Power - Here's What Happened.Ty D.Hillsborough, NC
85 gallons of untreated sewage overflow into Ellerbe Creek in DurhamEdy ZooDurham, NC
Cloudy Tap Water in Cary Caused by Cold Weather, Town Officials SayJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Residents Invited to Share Input on New Community CentersJames TulianoCary, NC
chapelboro.com
Chatham County Roundup: Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer
Pittsboro Public Information Officer Colby Sawyer spoke with 97.9 the Hill’s Andrew Stuckey on Tuesday, December 27th. He discussed the top storylines of 2022 for Pittsboro.
cbs17
Forgotten sewer plug leads to 85-gallon sewage spill in Durham creek
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials have contained a spill that dumped more than 80 gallons of untreated sewage into a creek tributary. Durham city officials say a manhole overflowed Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of North Duke Street, sending roughly 85 gallons of wastewater into a body of water flowing into Ellerbe Creek.
chapelboro.com
The Road Ahead: Updates to NCDOT’s Plans for the VinFast Facility
Original plans from the N.C. Dept. of Transportation for the VinFast’s facility in Moncure showed the roads leading to the new electric vehicle plant utilizing eminent domain to take 27 homes, five businesses and Merry Oaks Baptist Church. NCDOT has made some adjustments to those plans in the wake...
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Holiday Bowl, Carrboro Fire
In today’s news: a disappointing Holiday Bowl loss for UNC football, and a structure fire in Carrboro that displaced six residents Tuesday.
cbs17
SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell
WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
Man charged for tampering with power meter causing fire in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County deputies responded to Norris Trail in Burlington in reference to a building fire next to a house on the same property Tuesday. While assisting the E.M. Holt Fire Department and the County Fire Marshall with the investigation, deputies discovered that the power meter appeared to have been tampered with.
Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
'Unacceptable:' Mother with 3 young children left without heat for 5 days in Holly Springs apartment
HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — Imagine not having working heat during wind chills in the single digits. A Holly Springs mother says it happened to her family. As of Tuesday night, she’s gone five days without heat inside her apartment at Maple Ridge Apartment Homes,. Jessica Chatman has stopped...
chapelboro.com
Top Stories of 2022: Restaurant-Related Roundup
To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is revisiting some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. One of the recurrent features in the “Trending Stories” section of Chapelboro.com has...
Police: Woman seriously injured at North Carolina hotel; man taken into custody
The incident was first reported around 8:45 p.m. at 3531 Wake Forest Road, which is the location of an Extended Stay America.
1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting
One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
WRAL
Six-figure scam attempt: Raleigh man's land nearly sold online by impersonator
RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh man said his ID was stolen by a scammer who was nearly able to sell his land out from under him. Jon Arnold actually found his property near Avent Ferry Road listed on Zillow. Preventing disaster has taken a lot of work. There's a...
cbs17
Driver killed after striking vehicle driven by off-duty deputy in Cumberland County, troopers say
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle collision that closed a portion of U.S. 13 in both directions in Cumberland County around 7 p.m. on Monday evening. The Highway Patrol said initial indications are that the “at fault” driver was heading west on U.S....
Greensboro woman reported missing on Christmas found dead in McLeansville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is about Greensboro Police launching a new tool to better understand the community. Guilford County Sheriff's Office has confirmed Tatyana Childress, 21, was found dead at Huffine Mill Road in McLeansville. Childress was reported missing by her mother to GPD on...
Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
Up and Coming Weekly
Retiring Cumberland County manager looks back on successes, challenges of 32-year career
If you happened to be at the Cumberland County Courthouse last month, it was hard to miss the news that Nov. 30 was Amy H. Cannon Day. On every floor, a huge poster display in the area of the elevators thanked Cannon for 32 years of service. The Cumberland County...
New North Carolina laws in effect Jan. 1, recap of 2022’s new laws
With the new year comes a batch of new laws. While some may go by unnoticed, a few could will have more measurable impacts.
Suspect leads Asheboro police on high-speed chase into Greensboro
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Asheboro police want to find the person responsible for breaking into several cars and leading a multi-county chase. Police responded to a 911 call of multiple car break-ins at Summers Run Apartments Saturday. At least five cars were broken into, according to investigators. Officers spotted the...
wunc.org
UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms
People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
Burlington store has $10k in merchandise taken after break-in, police say
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are trying to find information on a breaking and entering at an area business. Just after midnight on Tuesday, Burlington police officers responded to Camera Corner on South Church Street when the alarm went off. At the scene, they found a damaged window and checked the store. There was no […]
