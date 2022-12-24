ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Forgotten sewer plug leads to 85-gallon sewage spill in Durham creek

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — City officials have contained a spill that dumped more than 80 gallons of untreated sewage into a creek tributary. Durham city officials say a manhole overflowed Tuesday morning in the 3200 block of North Duke Street, sending roughly 85 gallons of wastewater into a body of water flowing into Ellerbe Creek.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

SUV flips over bridge railing on I-87 near Wendell

WENDELL FALLS, N.C. (WNCN) — An SUV went off a bridge along Interstate 87 east of Raleigh on Christmas Day. There is no word about injuries after the incident happened around 4 p.m. on Sunday along I-87 north near Wendell Falls Parkway. Witnesses told CBS 17 that a northbound...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

Search underway for young man last seen at High Point Walmart

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Officials are searching for a High Point man who has been missing since at least Friday morning. Greensboro police are trying to find 20-year-old Nicholas Snead. He’s 5’11”, 155 pounds and has tattoos on his inner forearms. He was last seen at the Walmart on South Main Street in High […]
HIGH POINT, NC
chapelboro.com

Top Stories of 2022: Restaurant-Related Roundup

To reflect on the year, Chapelboro.com is revisiting some of the top stories that impacted and defined our community’s experience in 2022. These stories and topics affected Chapel Hill, Carrboro and the rest of our region. One of the recurrent features in the “Trending Stories” section of Chapelboro.com has...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
102.5 The Bone

1 dead, 1 injured in North Carolina shooting

One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting Sunday in Durham, North Carolina, police said. Officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a call shortly before 10 a.m. EST, WNCN-TV reported. Officers arriving at the scene discovered an adult male and an adult female had been...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Assault at Raleigh hotel leaves woman with serious injuries

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department is investigating an assault that happened Sunday night at the Extended Stay America at 3531 Wake Forest Rd. in Raleigh. The woman who was assaulted was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. A man has been taken into custody. Officers and...
RALEIGH, NC
wunc.org

UNC study links gastrointestinal illnesses to hog farms

People who live near commercial hog operations are more likely to suffer gastrointestinal (GI) illnesses than people who don't. That's according to a study released earlier this year from researchers at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "This study [provides] additional evidence of the ways in which hog...
CHAPEL HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy