Los Angeles, CA

Crenshaw boys' basketball improves to 13-0 after winning San Pedro tournament

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 5 days ago

Crenshaw High has started the boys' basketball season with 13 consecutive victories, its latest coming in a 75-69 win over San Pedro in the championship game of the Pirates' tournament Friday night.

Guard AJ Robinson was named tournament MVP for the Cougars (13-0), scoring 17 points after overcoming early foul trouble. King Peterson scored 15 points and Jeremiah Blackmon had 12 points.

Another City Section team off to an impressive start is Narbonne, which is 7-2 after winning the Gardena Serra tournament championship in an 80-55 win over Washington Prep. The big news for the Gauchos is they are finally near full strength after Windward transfer Troy Jones scored 16 points in his season debut. Marcus Adams Jr. led the way with 30 points.

In a battle between the top teams in Ventura County, Oak Park handed Oxnard its first defeat 52-49. Isaiah Sherrard finished with 23 points and 15 rebounds.

Mira Costa improved to 13-0 with a 70-37 win over El Segundo. Dylan Black finished with 14 points.

Sierra Canyon is 10-2 after an 82-47 win over Saugus. Isaiah Elohim scored 20 points.

Sherman Oaks Notre Dame got its big three back together in an 85-74 win over Campbell Hall. Caleb Foster scored 33 points, Mercy Miller 21 and Dusty Stromer 17.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

signalscv.com

Four local teams move onto second round in the Classic at Damien

Round one of the Damien Classic boys’ basketball tournament is in the books and all four Santa Clarita Valley participants have advanced in their respective divisions. The tournament draws 112 programs from around the country to compete for a shot at the Damien title. Here’s everything you need to...
LA VERNE, CA
247Sports

BRO Exclusive: Dylan Andrews Talks Adjusting to College, Why He Picked UCLA, and More

UCLA point guard Dylan Andrews talked with BRO's Dave Woods about a variety of topics, including his reasons for picking UCLA, the biggest adjustments so far, comparisons to Darren Collison, and more. This interview was facilitated thanks to the Men of Westwood NIL Collective. To contribute to the basketball Collective, please go here. 100% of proceeds to go UCLA men's basketball players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

UCLA Recruits in 2023 All-Star Games

All three major postseason all-star games -- the Under Armour All-American Game in Orlando, the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu -- are scheduled for January, with the Under Armour practices starting this week, All-American Bowl next week and the Polynesian Bowl in the middle of January.
LOS ANGELES, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

So Long Rose Bowl

The Rose Bowl, that spectacle of flowers and football, is no more. It was 121 years old. It’s hometown, Pasadena, denies that truth, stating that the game is still alive and will be played in the stadium, also called the Rose Bowl. The Rose Bowl used to be a...
PASADENA, CA
247Sports

USC football offers Texas State defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr.

USC football is back on the recruiting grind after Christmas with an offer to Texas State transfer defensive lineman Davon Sears Jr. on Monday. Sears Jr., a redshirt sophomore, has picked up offers from Oklahoma, Miami, Kansas State, Cincinatti and Marshall since entering the portal. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound Sears Jr....
LOS ANGELES, CA
therams.com

Black-owned business spotlight: Derrick Bivens turned appetite into Compton-based Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – In the second of a four-part series highlighting Black-owned businesses that have visited the Rams' training facility this season, theRams.com spotlights Billionaire Burger Boyz food truck and restaurant. Executive chef and owner Derrick Bivens talks about how he started his business, where people can keep...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
CBS LA

No-burn alert extended through Monday for parts of SoCal

The South Coast Air Quality Management District extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning for much of Southern California.The residential wood-burning ban will include all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties, and all of Orange County.  It will remain in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Monday. The no-burn rule prohibits burning wood as well as manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper. Gas and other non-wood burning fireplaces are not restricted, the SCAQMD said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Inglewood motel catches on fire

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – An Inglewood motel caught fire on Christmas Day that is located near the border of Hawthorne. The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to 3702 W. Imperial Hwy which is home to the Encore Motel at approx. 5:00 p.m. Firefighters and personnel from Inglewood Police Department...
INGLEWOOD, CA
CBS LA

2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.No other injuries were reported.The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

The 8 Most Legendary Restaurants in All of LA

These Tried-and-True Restaurants Are Some of LA’s Most Iconic Eateries. Like many major cities, the LA culinary scene is known for having a pretty high turnover rate. From economic downturns to the Covid-19 pandemic, owning a restaurant in LA is not for the faint of heart. There are several establishments, however, that have stood the test of time and remain true culinary icons. From Old Hollywood hot spots to casual sandwich shops that never go out of style, the City of Angels is lucky to have so many iconic eateries that are still standing. As we say goodbye to 2022, let’s take some time to recognize some of the most legendary LA restaurants. Whether you’re a local or visiting the city for a few days, don’t forget to add these to your must-try list.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Argument leads to man’s death in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 67-year-old man was stabbed to death this morning during an argument with another man in south Los Angeles. The stabbing occurred at 12:36 a.m. at 643 W. 97th St., according to a police services representative in the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

California woman hits monster casino jackpot on Christmas

Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to deliver a Christmas gift to a lucky gambler. A woman from Baldwin Park, just east of Los Angeles, hit a $300,000 jackpot on a slot machine Christmas morning, the casino announced. The woman, who did not want her […]
TEMECULA, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in California

Photo byPhoto by Loija Nguyen on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, and that are great options for both a casual meal with friends as well as celebrating a special occasion.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sanclementetimes.com

Midterm Election Shows County’s Shifting Political Landscape

Orange County’s political parties are in a period of change, explains Jodi Balma, political science department co-coordinator and professor at Fullerton College. The 2022 Midterm Election demonstrated just how purple the county is, Balma says, noting that Republicans lost majority control of the Orange County Board of Supervisors for the first time in decades.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
