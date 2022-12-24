ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Follow Santa Claus on Norad tracker as he delivers presents around the world

By Kate Gill
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hms7o_0jtX7qhO00

Father Christmas’s annual flight to deliver presents to children around the world has gone live.

North American Aerospace Defense Command’s ( Norad ) Santa tracker follows Kris Kringle and his eight reindeer on what would be his voyage around the world.

The simulation allows families and children from all corners of the globe can now check where in the world Father Christmas is currently flying in his sleigh.

Santa is due to make his first stop at 10pm local time in far eastern Russia which is 7pm in the UK.

Comments / 26

brewgirl
4d ago

I used to do this with my kids when they were little! It’s so fun!!

Tammy C
4d ago

I did this with my daughter, if I remember right when it’s like 10 it has a pop up saying something like are you still up? I can’t stop if you are still awake.

