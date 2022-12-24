ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Deadly shooting reported near Broncos' stadium

One person was shot and killed in the 1600 block of North Grove Street, across the street from the Broncos' stadium, Denver police said Tuesday. The shooting was initially reported around 7:40 p.m. but police said the extent of the victim's injuries was unknown. About an hour later, they said the victim had died.
