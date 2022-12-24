ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview

By Jennifer Piacenti
Sports Illustrated
 5 days ago

A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles.

The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football.

After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now favored by 4.5 after the Colts announced Nick Foles will start Monday night. Los Angeles is firmly in the playoff hunt, while Indianapolis, by some miracle, has not yet been eliminated from the postseason. The Colts, however, have much more to win with a loss.

Justin Herbert , despite not throwing a touchdown pass in Week 15, looks healthy and has his entire complement of receiving weapons available. The Chargers have won three of their last four, and should find success versus this struggling Colts team. Herbert has the second-most passing yards this season (4,019) behind only Patrick Mahomes , and he should find success versus a team that just allowed the biggest comeback in NFL history to the Vikings . Receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams and pass-catching back Austin Ekeler should all find success versus a defense yielding 24.1 points per game (23rd).

Indianapolis is running out of scapegoats and will turn to Foles, who has taken only two snaps this year. The Colts will also be without star running back Jonathan Taylor , who landed on the IR for the rest of the season early in last week’s loss to Minnesota. Instead, the Colts will turn to some combination of Zack Moss , Deon Jackson and Jordan Wilkins , who may find some success versus a Chargers team allowing the most yards per carry (5.52) to running backs this year.

The Colts are scoring only 17.5 points per game this year (29th), while the Chargers are allowing 24.3 (25th), mostly due to a soft run defense.

The Chargers need this win, and the Colts need this loss.

Los Angeles Chargers vs. Indianapolis Colts Odds

Moneyline: Chargers (-213) | Colts (+175)
Spread: LAC -4.5 (-110) | IND +4.5 (-110)
Total: 45.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)
Game Info: Dec. 26, 2022 | 8:15 p.m. ET | ESPN

Chargers Straight-Up Record: 8-6
Chargers Against The Spread Record: 8-5–1

Colts Straight-Up Record: 4-9-1
Colts Against The Spread Record: 6-8

Odds and Betting Insights

The Chargers are 3-1 against the spread (ATS) as road favorites, while the Colts are 2-0 ATS as home underdogs.

Games have hit the over only five times for each team this season.

The Chargers have only won by more than a 4.5-point margin three times this season, but I believe the Chargers are due for a blowout win with Herbert having all his weapons back and his eye firmly on the postseason. This could be that win.

BET: Chargers -4.5 (-110)

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call the National Council for Problem Gambling 1-800-522-4700 .

