Trump promotes article urging him to run as third-party candidate if GOP dumps him
Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 15, 2022. (ALON SKUY/AFP via Getty Images) Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday promoted an editorial suggesting that he run as a third-party candidate if the Republican Party does not make him its 2024 presidential nominee.
WDIO-TV
Supreme Court keeps immigration limits in place indefinitely
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is keeping pandemic-era limits on immigration in place indefinitely, dashing hopes of immigration advocates who had been anticipating their end this week. In a ruling Tuesday, the Supreme Court extended a temporary stay that Chief Justice John Roberts issued last week. Under the...
WDIO-TV
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
WDIO-TV
Israeli air force veterans say incoming government a danger
JERUSALEM (AP) — Over 1,000 senior Israeli air force veterans, including a former Israeli chief of staff, on Monday urged the country’s top legal officials to stand tough against the incoming government. In a letter to the chief of Israel’s Supreme Court and other top officials, they said...
WDIO-TV
CHUM receives $2 million in federal funding
Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office informed CHUM on Christmas Eve that the organization would be the recipient of $2 million through Minnesota’s Congressionally-Directed Spending. CHUM had applied for funding to increase shelter capacity in April 2022. “That’s going to allow us to be able to expand to capacity. Duluth...
WDIO-TV
Tech Bytes: U.S. House bans Tiktok
The U.S. House is banning Tiktok. A new rule says the popular app cannot be downloaded on any device issued by the House of Representatives, because it poses a security risk. That concern stems from Tiktok being owned by a Chinese company. Apple is facing a class-action lawsuit that claims...
WDIO-TV
Applications for US unemployment aid rose slightly last week
WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits rose only slightly last week with the labor market remaining strong despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and hiring. Applications for unemployment aid for the week ending Dec. 24 climbed 9,000 to 225,000, the Labor...
