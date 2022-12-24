Read full article on original website
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
New Museum in Sullivan County Plans to Showcase Rich History of Holston River ValleyJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
New Found Support for Local Non-Profit Groups This SeasonJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Santa's Christmas Village Continues Historic Jonesborough's Month-Long CelebrationJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy
Rose B. Amato
KINGSPORT - Rose Amato, 99, of Kingsport, TN, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She was the owner of Amatos Restaurant for 25 years in Kingsport and Amatos Country-Inn Restaurant in Saugerties, NY, for 15 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph...
Woman suffers medical emergency, crashes into vape store
A woman suffered a medical emergency while driving Tuesday night, causing her to crash into vapor 42 located at 2606 W Market Street in Johnson City. According to city officials, the woman experienced a medical emergency and drove into the front of the store. Aside from the driver, who was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, nobody was injured.
Hamblen Co. firefighters collecting toys and clothes for kids who lost everything in house fire
HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — Volunteer firefighters in Hamblen County are asking for donations to help three young kids who lost everything in a house fire Tuesday morning. The East Hamblen County Volunteer Fire Department said crews responded to a fire that totally consumed a home early in the morning, saying three young children lived there.
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
family in Cocke County lost their home to a fire on Christmas Eve
Keep your discarded Christmas tree at a safe distance from the road and the curbside for your city's public works department to pick up.
New K9 ‘Stash’ joins Bristol police as narcotics detection dog
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officer Eric Keller of the Bristol Tennessee Police Department (BTPD) has a new partner. K9 Stash is a Belgian Malinois selected by Keller and the BTPD as the latest addition to the department’s K9 Unit. A release from the city states that Stash was born in Holland, then brought to the […]
Vet staff, restaurant workers, customers save animals from clinic fire
BIG STONE GAP — A fire at a Big Stone Gap veterinary hospital ended with all occupants — humans and patients — safe and unharmed Tuesday. Firefighters were called to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital on Wildcat Road around 2:55 p.m., according to Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler.
Police: Johnson City woman charged after ‘suspicious’ fire
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL) — A Johnson City woman has been charged with aggravated arson and resisting arrest following a ‘suspicious’ fire at Student Quarters Apartments. According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department (JCPD), officers were dispatched to the 1300 Block of Seminole Drive, Student Quarters Apartments, to assist the Johnson City […]
Frigid temperatures trigger sprinkler line breaks at Hawkins schools
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer High School and three other Hawkins County schools had frozen sprinkler issues during single-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend. The affected schools are Volunteer, Bulls Gap, Church Hill Middle and Cherokee High. To date, the school system head said Volunteer and Bulls Gap are requiring outside remediation work to get rid of water and dampness inside those buildings.
"They never left"; Fairmont principal shares how the school has handled the return of fifth grade
With the first semester of the 2022-23 school year under their belt, Fairmont Elementary’s principal, Ms. Carol McGill, shares how the school has adjusted to the recent transition in Johnson City Schools and bringing fifth grade back to Fairmont. In the spring of 2021, Johnson City Schools announced their...
Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett
BRISTOL, TN - Thomas "Tommy" Franklin Burchett, 58, of Bristol, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, December 26th, 2022. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Liz Burchett; sister, Kathy Burchett; nieces, Maranda Shugart and Cherie Burchett.
Fire reported at Big Stone Gap animal clinic
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency crews are currently on the scene of a fire at an animal clinic in Big Stone Gap. According to Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore, firefighters responded to the Powell Valley Animal Hospital around 3 p.m. Crews reported visible flames. The Big Stone Gap Fire Department said the fire […]
Scott County Rotary Club wraps up 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive
WEBER CITY — A project that started by collecting loose change from club members in 1989 has blossomed into an annual Christmas blessing for students in Scott County. In mid-December, the Scott County Rotary Club wrapped up its 33rd annual Shoe Fund Drive by delivering new shoes and socks to 508 students in 15 area schools.
Region's Methodist face April LGBTQ split
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christianity’s waiting season of Advent drew to a close on Christmas Sunday, but the United Methodist Church’s (UMC) Holston Conference — and the entire denomination — is in a waiting period of its own. Region’s Methodist face April LGBTQ split...
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Minor injuries reported in explosion at Admiral Propane in Greeneville
Times News readers share frigid weekend experiences
The Times News on Tuesday asked its Facebook followers this question: "Did the cold temperatures cause burst pipes or power outages at your home?" Below are some of the responses. "We haven't had water since last night. They issued it a state of emergency ... the main pipes in Jonesborough...
Elizabethton house has been home to Wetzels for 100 years
ELIZBETHTON — While most people are looking ahead to 2023, the Wetzel Family may be excused to look back one last time on 2022. The reason the family may not be quite ready to say farewell to this year is because it marks the 100th year in which members of the Wetzel Family has lived in the handsome house on Riverside Drive that they call home. The pride the family has in the home can be seen by the beautiful condition the house is currently in and the improvements the Wetzels have made in the home over the years.
Haven of Mercy fights intense cold, hosts dinner for 4,000
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Haven of Mercy hosted about 4,000 people for its annual Christmas meal Sunday. Pastor Grant Rockley said that this year they are facing several challenges this year including intense cold, broken pipes and heat. Rockley says those challenges, however, will not stop them. “We have one big mess pipes […]
No injuries reported after family loses home on Christmas Eve
COCKE COUNTY, Tenn. — A family of four lost their home to a fire early Christmas Eve morning, according to the Cocke County Emergency Management Agency's Facebook post. Cocke Co. emergency responders responded to the fire around 6:35 a.m. near Salem Road, officials said. There was no loss of...
