Massachusetts State

WKRC

OHIO STATE
WKRC

Storm leaves Michigan lighthouse and pier covered in ice

ST JOSEPH, Mich. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A pier in St Joseph, Michigan, was left encased in ice on Dec. 26 after a severe winter storm brought large waves and freezing temperatures to the area. Footage captured by Mark Maxwell shows one of the lighthouses at St Joseph North Pier. The...
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
WKRC

2nd grader's dance at school Christmas concert steals the show

MENLO PARK, Calif. (CBS Newspath/WKRC) - A second-grade student in California entertained his classmates and parents as he broke out some dance moves during a winter school concert on Dec. 14. A video of Jaden Williams’ performance went viral after Ashley Nichole Williams, a classmate’s mother, posted video of his...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKRC

Ohio minimum wage increases with new year

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - With the new year comes a new minimum wage in Ohio. It is scheduled to increase on to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees, effective Sunday. That is an 80 cent increase. Tipped employees are getting a 40 cent bump to $5.05 an hour. This applies to...
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Icicles form at Texas carwash after winter storms

LAKEWAY, Texas (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - Icicles were spotted hanging from the roof of a carwash in Texas on Christmas Eve, after winter storms battered much of the United States, leaving over 500,000 homes and businesses without power in the eastern half of the country. The footage was captured by an...
LAKEWAY, TX
WKRC

Could culture changes in the workplace improve staffing in 2023?

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Staffing, or the lack thereof, has been one of the overarching themes of the year. Issues with retaining and recruiting employees have been a top concern for businesses across many industries. “Labor participation in Pennsylvania is still low,” Alex Halper, vice president of government...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKRC

Florida businesses try 4-day workweek

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WEAR) — It's a dream for a lot of us: a four-day workweek and a three-day weekend! The idea seems to be catching on, as companies try to attract and keep workers. WEAR checked with some businesses in Northwest Florida to see how it really works. At...
PENSACOLA, FL

