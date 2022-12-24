Read full article on original website
Woman Says Fight Prompted Her Violent Husband's Fatal Shooting: Reports
Attorneys for a woman charged in the Christmas night shooting death of her husband claim there was a history of domestic violence in the household. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a fight preceded the fatal shooting, The Press of Atlantic City reports. Marylue Wigglesworth called 9-1-1 saying she’d been...
SEEN HER? Teenager Missing In Cumberland County
New Jersey State Police seek the public's help in finding an endangered teenager who went missing in Cumberland County. State police from the Bridgeton Station say that 16-year-old Ahmir Moreno was last seen in the area of Jesse Bridge Road and Sherman Ave. in Deerfield Township. She went missing at...
Atlantic City Teenagers Arrested With Handgun, Crack Cocaine
Atlantic City police arrested two teenagers with a handgun and crack cocaine, authorities said. On Thursday, Dec. 22 at 8:34 p.m., Sergeant Timothy Smith conducted a community contact at a business in the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue in response to numerous complaints from business owners concerning illegal narcotics activity.
Body Found Dead Along Route 1 On Christmas ID'd As Trenton Woman
Police have identified the person who was found dead near a Route 1 car dealership on Christmas as a 31-year-old Trenton woman. Stephanie Carmody's body was found in the northbound shoulder of 3466 Route 1 — a former car dealership — around 5:25 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, after multiple 911 calls were placed, West Windsor police said.
fox29.com
Police searching for 2 suspects in connection with shooting after house party in Kingsessing
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group are working to identify two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred on December 11 near the 1100 block of S 54th Street, where the victim and suspects attended a house party. Authorities...
Cape May County, NJ, Woman Killed When Her Car Struck a House
Authorities in Cape May County say a woman was killed Wednesday afternoon when her car struck a house. The Middle Township Police Department says the accident happened just after 2:15 in the 1600 block of Route 9 in Whitesboro. The driver of the vehicle, a fifty-four (54) old female of...
No Injuries After Report Of Shots Fired In Beachwood
BEACHWOOD – A local man was arrested for firing his handgun but police reported there were no injuries. On Monday, December 26, around 3 p.m. police reported to the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue on reports of shots being fired. They found multiple witnesses and spent shell casings in the roadway.
More than 60 shots fired, 2 people injured in Kensington shooting
A shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood left two men injured and the street littered with shell casings.
N.J. Woman Accused of Murdering Husband on Christmas; Victim Was Active in Local Politics
A New Jersey woman accused of killing her husband on Christmas Day was arrested in connection with his death, authorities said. Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, allegedly killed David B. Wigglesworth, who was found suffering from a gunshot wound inside their Mays Landing home around 10:20 p.m. on Dec. 25, according to a news release from the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Trenton woman identified as body found near vacant car dealership Christmas Day in West Windsor
Police have identified the body of a woman that was found on the shoulder of Route 1 near the former Princeton Mini new car dealership on Christmas Day. Stephanie A. Carmody, 31, of Trenton, was discovered by police at 5:23 p.m. Dec. 25, after West Windsor Police Department dispatchers received numerous calls about a body lying on the shoulder of Route 1 North near the vacant car dealership building, according to the West Windsor Police Department.
WDEL 1150AM
Update: Bear man identified as possible homicide victim
Delaware State Police have identified the man who was found in a vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound Christmas night in the Glasgow area. 24-year-old Kevin Love of Bear was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday night. Troopers were dispatched to what was initially reported as a possible fatal crash...
Body found in trash bag at N.J. home
A landlord found the decomposed remains of a person inside a garbage bag at a home on Beatty Street in Trenton, the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office said. The circumstances of the death and the person’s identity remain under investigation, authorities said. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy, the prosecutor’s office said Tuesday.
Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating
BEACHWOOD, NJ – Shots broke the silence in an otherwise quiet community in Ocean County on Monday. Police in Beachwood are investigating after shots were fired in the 300 block of Mizzen Avenue. According to the police, the department is continuing their investigation “At this time, the incident is believed to be isolated and there is no immediate danger to the community,” the department said. “We can also confirm that there are no injuries as a result of this incident.” No arrests or charges were announced, and no suspect was named at this time. The post Shots fired in Beachwood, police investigating appeared first on Shore News Network.
NJ Christmas Horrors: Body Left in Garbage Bag and Woman Found Dead on Route 1
It was a busy holiday weekend for homicide detectives in Mercer County, where residents in two municipalities stumbled upon disturbing crime scenes. In Trenton, a decomposing body was found in a garbage bag on Friday. And on Christmas Day, the body of a woman was found on Route 1 in West Windsor.
fox29.com
Man shot multiple times on a Southwest Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A man was critically injured after he was shot multiple times on the street in Southwest Philadelphia. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 2100 block of South 61st Street, about 2:15 Wednesday afternoon. A man was found in the street with multiple gunshot wounds all...
Montco Man Shot Victim In Head On Christmas Day, Philly Police Say
Philadelphia police have arrested the man they say shot and killed another in a Center City hotel room on Christmas Day, authorities told Daily Voice. Mehkial Heredia, 24, of Gilbertsville, is charged with murder and burglary and remains in police custody after bail was denied, state court records show. First...
WCAX
Police arrest woman accused of firing gun in Burlington bar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested a woman who allegedly fired a gun inside a Burlington bar. Nishea Wilkerson, 39, of Philadelphia, was arrested when she returned to Esox later in the day. Investigators say Wilkerson fired the gun around 12:30 a.m. Monday in the Main Street bar, causing...
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Ask for Help Identifying Armed Robbery Suspect
Authorities in Gloucester County are asking for your help identifying a person wanted for an armed robbery just before Christmas. The Franklin Township Police Department says the pictured person robbed Newfield Discount Liquors on Friday, December 23rd, at around 6:45 PM. The store is located on West Blvd. in Newfield,...
Philly Killer Slays Victim At Ex-GF's Trenton Apartment On Christmas Eve: Prosecutor
A Philadelphia man was in custody after authorities say he showed up to his ex-girlfriend's Trenton apartment on Christmas Eve and killed a man inside. Fausto Adalberto-Rodriguez, 45, shot Junior Rodriguez, 40, on the second floor of the Walnut Avenue apartment during an argument around 7:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported.
NY Man Arrested In Philadelphia; Charged With Murdering His Mother In East Brunswick, NJ
December 27, 2022 EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Frank LoSacco of the East Brunswick Police…
