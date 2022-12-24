Read full article on original website
penbaypilot.com
‘Embracing Stillness’ photography on display in Rockport through January
ROCKPORT — From January 3 through 30, the Rockport Public Library will exhibit a show of photography entitled “Embracing Stillness” by local photographer Anne Brown. The display will feature images paying homage to the stark beauty of wintertime in Maine. The photos will be on view on the library’s Art Wall, located in the building’s lower level.
penbaypilot.com
Annual Spring Plant Sale Fundraiser 2023 now open for Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District
Knox-Lincoln Soil & Water Conservation District’s 2023 Spring Plant Sale Catalog is now available in print and online. Plants are available for pre-order, either online or by mail through Tuesday, April 18, 2023. This year SWCD is offering curbside pick-up of plant orders on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 and “Cash and Carry” on Saturday, May 13.
penbaypilot.com
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Dec. 19-23. Camden. Ronald L. Vanosdol to Ronald L. Vanosdol Revocable Living Trust and Ronald L. Vanosdol Tr. Dorothy O. Marchant to Michael A. Brown and Wendy M. Brown. Bald Mountain Crows Nest LLC...
penbaypilot.com
Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, obituary
NORTH HAVEN — Ida Margaret Wooster Haskell, 100, died peacefully June 24, 2022 at Quarry Hill in Camden. Born on August 25, 1921 at Silsby Hospital, Rockland, Maine. Daughter of Susie Emma Joy Wooster, born February 9, 1878 in Addison, Maine and Emery Hopkins Wooster, born in August 20, 1884 on Vinalhaven, Maine.
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 29 update: Midcoast adds 39 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Gov. Janet Mills’ second term inauguration ceremony Jan 4 in Augusta
AUGUSTA — Janet Mills will be inaugurated Jan. 4 at the Augusta Civic Center, with an afternoon and evening marked by music, speeches, poetry and pageantry. “The inauguration of a governor is about the people of Maine,” said Governor Mills, in a news release. “Maine people are kind, hardworking, creative, and, above all else, strong. The talented folks performing at my inauguration are a tribute to the people of our great state, a showcasing of our talents and skills, and a profound reminder of all that is special about Maine.”
penbaypilot.com
Randall Clark Lee, obituary
FRIENDSHIP — Randall Clark Lee, 75, peacefully passed away on December 19, 2022 surrounded by his family. Born December 26, 1946 in Damariscotta, Maine, he was the second of four children born to Clarence and Frances (Cook) Lee. Randy grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He enlisted...
penbaypilot.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 178 calls for service for the period of Dec. 20 to Dec. 28. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 10,581 calls for service. Michael E. Benner, 33, of Brunswick was issued a summons Dec. 20 for Driving to Endanger, on Route 1, Newcastle, by Detective Jared Mitkus.
penbaypilot.com
Belfast Police beat
BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-23. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Maria Y. Orlova, 39, of Orland, was issued...
penbaypilot.com
3-year-old pronounced dead after transport from Edgecomb home
About 7:37 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 25, Lincoln County Communications Center received a 911 call in Edgecomb about a 3-year-old child who was not breathing. Rescue and deputies responded to the Route 1 home. The child was transported to Miles Memorial Hospital in Damariscotta where the child was pronounced dead. Maine...
penbaypilot.com
Belfast designates $1.5 million in Congressional Designated Spending for public safety building
BELFAST — The City of Belfast was awarded $1.5 million in Congressional Designated Spending in the FY2023 Omnibus Spending Bill. This federal funding will be a key part of the capital necessary for the construction of a combined Public Safety Building, according to Belfast City Manager Erin Herbig, in a news release.
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Rockland OUI traffic stop leads to drug arrest
UPDATE (Dec. 28) ROCKLAND — A Waldoboro woman who was arrested Dec. 19 for operating under the influence and possessing drugs in her vehicle has posted bail and is currently under house arrest. Michelle Heald, 45, of Waldoboro, made her initial appearance in Knox County Court Dec. 21 before...
penbaypilot.com
UPDATE: Child’s death ruled homicide; victim identified as Edgecomb girl
Shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, Maine Department of Public Safety reported the following:. The 3-year-old child in Edgecomb, pronounced dead on Sunday, Dec. 25 has been identified as Makinzlee Handrahan of Edgecomb. An autopsy was conducted at the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta on Monday, Dec. 26 and her death was ruled a homicide. Detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding her death. Additional information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
