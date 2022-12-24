Read full article on original website
Pandabear
4d ago
So this is what they spend their time doing? Are any ofthese laws going to have a significant impact on the majority of "average" citizens?
NY1
New N.Y. laws that will go into effect on Jan. 1
While the gas tax holiday expires on New Year's Eve, New York's minimum wage will go up to $14.20 an hour for workers outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester. There are also a number of state laws that will go into effect the following day, on Jan. 1.
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?
Governor Kathy Hochul is making serious announcements to benefit a large number of people. Sometimes, there are talks about giving millions to deal with the issue of water pollution. And sometimes, there comes different programs people can take advantage of. One such program is Home Energy Assistance Program for NY households. You can check its details here.
informnny.com
Study: The most-broken house rules in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From “keep your room clean” to “no interrupting,” many American households run smoothly by following a common set of rules. Whether you live in a household with children and pets, or an apartment shared with roommates, your home can likely benefit from standards like a chore chart and a few ground rules.
Gov. Hochul Signs New Law Making Huge Changes To Voting In New York State
Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation that changes voting laws in New York State. Governor Hochul signed legislation S.2951A/A.8858A, which gives voters more time to register and vote ahead of an election. Now, as long as the board of elections has received a person's registration 10 days prior to the election,...
informnny.com
Counties with the shortest life expectancy in New York
ALBANY, N.Y. (STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul signs legislation, increasing rewards for reporting pandemic fraud
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is increasing the reward for those who report pandemic fraud, as well as upping the penalties for those found to be guilty of similar fraud, after signing two bills on Wednesday. "We are sending a clear message: New York has zero tolerance...
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
Leave Me Alone: New 2023 Law Will Help New Yorkers With Telemarketers.
A new law on the books for 2023 in the state of New York will make it a little easier for you to deal with those annoying telemarketer calls. It happens to all of us. Usually MANY times a week. The dreaded call from that phone number you do not recognize or an "Unknown Number" on your caller ID. Then you are turning down an offer to extend your car's warranty or a donation to something you have probably already supported this year.
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
13 Granted Clemency By Gov. Hochul & The NY Woman That Wasn’t
Last week, in the midst of the holiday season, New York's Governor, Kathy Hochul granted clemency to 13 individuals that exhibited remorse, demonstrated the effects of their rehabilitation, and have displayed a commitment to improving themselves and their communities. Among the 13 grantees are two prisoners that are currently serving sentences for murder and a woman that is a domestic violence survivor, in prison for manslaughter for the death of her abuser. Another woman convicted of the same crime was absent from the list.
New York State Residents Will Get To End 2022 On A High Note
This holiday season while some New Yorkers may feel low others can go high. The wait is over for many New York State residents. On Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced legal sales of regulated adult-use cannabis will start before the end of 2022. Legal Weed Sales Starting Soon...
Final round of ‘excluded worker’ stimulus checks being sent out – do you qualify for $3,200 to $15,600 from $2.1bn pot?
A FINAL round of special one-time payments of $3,200 or $15,600 have been sent out to New Yorkers who qualify. More than 1,900 residents of New York State will receive payments from New York State's Excluded Workers Fund, which was expanded earlier this year. An extra $2billion in the state's...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
cortlandvoice.com
County Legislature sends letter opposing concealed carry state bill (Public comment video link included)
The Cortland County Legislature voted last week on a resolution that will send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act to Albany leaders, including Gov. Kathy Hochul, State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, State Senator Peter Oberacker, and Assemblywoman Anna Kelles.
Saratogian
Hochul announces $234M in SNAP aid
ALBANY, N.Y. — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Monday that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for December. All households participating in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program – including those already at the maximum level of benefits...
rcbizjournal.com
New York’s Office of Cannabis Management Asks District Court To Modify Its Injunction And Allow Retail Cannabis Sales In Hudson Valley
An injunction entered against New York’s Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) last month is preventing the issuance of any retail cannabis dispensary licenses in the Hudson Valley and four other regions in New York State. But a court filing by the OCM last week may clear the way for approved licensees in the Mid-Hudson region and three other blocked areas to open retail dispensaries.
New York state expands investigation of billing complaints against RG&E and NYSEG
The state plans to hold a series of public forums in affected areas starting in January to hear from consumers about their concerns on the billing problems.
newyorkalmanack.com
NYS Public Authorities Debt Has Ballooned to $329 Billion
State and local public authorities reported debt outstanding totaling more than $329 billion in their most recently reported fiscal years, an increase of 23% ($61.5 billion) since 2017, according to a report released today by State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli. Public authorities have an outsized impact in New York where...
NY State senator: ‘More oversight’ needed of state cannabis regulators in 2023
Senator Jeremy Cooney played a key role in passing the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, and was named co-chair of the Marijuana Task Force for the Black, Puerto Rican, Hispanic & Asian Legislative Caucus. This year, he proposed a number of marijuana-related bills in the Senate, including medical cannabis reciprocity, personal cultivation facilities and mentorships.
wbgo.org
NY Assemblywoman Plans To Resubmit Reparations Bill In New Year
A New York State lawmaker will try again in the new year to get legislation passed that will look at giving black New Yorkers reparations for slavery. The bill sponsored by Democratic Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages would create an 11 member commission to study reparations. It passed the state senate but stalled in the Assembly so she will try again early in the new year.
