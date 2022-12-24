Read full article on original website
theScore
CFB bowl best bets (Part 4): A loaded late-week slate
They're coming fast and furious now! We've hit the peak of #BowlSeason with games coming one after another leading up to the New Year's Six and College Football Playoff. Let's not waste any time channeling our regular season concept of the 'Saturday Seven' and go rapid-fire on each of the second-tier bowl games Thursday and Friday.
theScore
Fantasy Podcast: 5 key storylines to monitor for Week 17
Find positional rankings, additional analysis, and subscribe to push notifications in the NFL Fantasy News section. Welcome to theScore Fantasy Football Podcast, hosted by Justin Boone. In this episode, Boone discusses the biggest fantasy questions heading into Week 17:. Raiders bench Derek Carr (0:30) Tua Tagovailoa in concussion protocol (4:25)
theScore
Broncos' Wilson: 'I wish I could have played better' under Hackett
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson took some responsibility following the firing of head coach Nathaniel Hackett. "The reality is I wish I could have played better for him too," Wilson said Wednesday, according to ESPN's Jeff Legwold. "I wish I could have played at the standard, the level that I've always played at."
theScore
Report: Eagles' Johnson to delay surgery, expected to play in postseason
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson will delay surgery on his torn adductor and begin rehabbing to prepare for the playoffs, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Johnson suffered the injury late in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' Week 16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The 32-year-old left...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
theScore
Broncos fire Hackett after 4-11 showing in 1st season
The Denver Broncos fired Nathaniel Hackett on Monday after the club went 4-11 through his 15 games as head coach. "Following extensive conversations with (general manager) George (Paton) and our ownership group, we determined a new direction would ultimately be in the best interest of the Broncos," team owner Greg Penner said in a statement. "This change was made now out of respect for everyone involved and allows us to immediately begin the search for a new head coach."
theScore
Top 5 moments from J.J. Watt's career
J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that he'll retire after the 2022 season, putting an end to one of the most decorated careers for a defensive player in NFL history. Watt, who'll play two more games for the Arizona Cardinals before hanging up his cleats, has piled up remarkable plays, collected numerous awards, and set several records. Here are the best moments of the future Hall of Famer's NFL career.
theScore
Raiders' Adams disappointed with Carr benching: 'I support my guy'
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams was visibly upset Wednesday when speaking to reporters about head coach Josh McDaniels' decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr. "Obviously, I don't think anybody was excited ... you know, him being one of my really good friends and, you know, the reason why I came here in the first place," Adams said. "You know I wouldn't be here right now if he wasn't here."
theScore
Wisconsin tops Oklahoma State to capture Guaranteed Rate Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Wisconsin had a new coach on the sideline, with the interim coach still calling the shots. The Badgers had several new players in key positions, including quarterback. A long, sometimes-difficult season came to a conclusion with more adversity – and, eventually, a win. A 17-point...
theScore
Zion relishing Pelicans' home dominance: 'The city deserves this'
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is embracing home-court advantage. After scoring a career-high 43 points to lead New Orleans to a 119-118 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, the Pelicans' leading scorer said he's focused on giving home fans something to cheer for. "This the crib. It's the...
theScore
Tagovailoa has concussion, Bridgewater expected to start
Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Wednesday that Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. The 24-year-old quarterback entered concussion protocol Monday after he self-reported symptoms to team doctors. Tagovailoa finished the game without missing any snaps, and the NFL and NFLPA have launched an investigation into the situation, sources told The Athletic's Mike Jones.
theScore
Panthers bring back Norman after Horn injury
The Carolina Panthers signed free-agent cornerback Josh Norman with Jaycee Horn potentially out for the season with a broken wrist, a source told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL Insider. The Panthers confirmed later Monday that they had added Norman to the practice squad ahead of Week 17. "I want to not...
theScore
NFL Power Rankings - Week 17: A New Year's resolution for each team
The NFL Power Rankings are selected by a panel of theScore's football editors. In this edition, we make a New Year's resolution for each team. 1. San Francisco 49ers (11-4) Ramp up CMC's workload. Christian McCaffrey only had two catches in two of his last three games, which was likely the coaching staff's way of making sure he's fresh for the playoffs. He should be getting over 25 touches per game with an emphasis on targets as a receiver out of the backfield once the 49ers get there.
theScore
Raiders bench Carr for final 2 games, Jarrett Stidham to start
The Las Vegas Raiders are benching quarterback Derek Carr for the team's final two games of the regular season, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday. Backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham will take over as the starter. Chase Garbers will be the backup, meaning Carr will be inactive for Sunday's Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
theScore
It's time for the Giants to extend Daniel Jones
The Giants will do themselves a huge disservice if they don't extend Daniel Jones. He embodies everything you want in a franchise quarterback: toughness, reliability, and massive improvement. Consider that Jones, despite a dearth of receiving talent at his disposal, ranks 15th in passing yards and 16th in passer rating.
theScore
MNF best bets: L.A. puts together a charge to the playoffs in Indianapolis
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football offers an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting. There will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
theScore
3-time DPOY J.J. Watt to retire after 2022 season
Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced Tuesday that the 2022 season will be his last in the NFL. Watt tweeted that Sunday's overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was his final home game in the league. Arizona, which has already been eliminated from playoff contention, visits the Atlanta Falcons and San Francisco 49ers in its final two games this campaign.
theScore
Broncos owner: Next head coach will report directly to me
Denver Broncos CEO and co-owner Greg Penner said the team's next head coach will report directly to him, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. However, Penner added that general manager George Paton will be involved in the coaching search, per Pelissero. Paton said co-owners Rob Walton, Carrie Walton, and...
theScore
Dolphins' Tagovailoa in concussion protocol again
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is in concussion protocol, head coach Mike McDaniel announced Monday. The 24-year-old's status for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots is in question. McDaniel said he's unsure when Tagovailoa got injured and that no one recognized issues during the Dolphins' 26-20 loss to the...
