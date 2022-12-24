Read full article on original website
Sean Payton Rumored To Have 'High Affinity' For 2 Jobs
Once the Denver Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday, the NFL world immediately speculated about Sean Payton taking the job. While the former New Orleans Saints coach could return to the sidelines next season, Denver doesn't appear to be his top preference. According to Josina Anderson of CBS...
Denver Broncos offensive linemen fight with their own quarterback during horror show in Los Angeles
THE Denver Broncos' Christmas disaster in Los Angeles was so bad that offensive linemen got into it with their own quarterback. The Broncos were hammered 51-14 by the Los Angeles Rams on an embarrassing afternoon at SoFi Stadium. And there was tension on the Broncos' sideline on Christmas Day. Backup...
Report: Tom Brady, Sean Payton Could Be Package Deal For Surprise Team
Tom Brady has not yet made a decision on the 2023 season. If he elects to play another season, he could potentially team up with Sean Payton. According to ProFootballTalk, there's "increasing chatter" in NFL circles that Brady and Payton will team up on the Saints. Mike Florio's source called...
Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach
Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
There's 1 Big Name Being Floated For The Broncos Job
Despite their current situation, the Denver Broncos head coaching job isn't as unappealing as some analysts seem to think it is. As a result, a big name is being floated as a potential replacement for newly-fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The Broncos parted ways with Hackett on Monday following a...
Former Buffalo Bills Coach Loses Job In Record Time
It is not often that an NFL head coach loses his job before the end of his first season. But that is exactly what happened to a former Buffalo Bills coach and offensive coordinator. This was Hackett's first-ever head coaching job in the NFL or in college and it did...
Liberty Bowl releases statement about status of Wednesday's game
The 2022 Liberty Bowl is still expected to be played on its original schedule, the bowl announced on Monday night. The statement comes as the city of Memphis faces water issues stemming from cold weather over Christmas. Temperatures were below freezing over the weekend and according to Memphis Light Gas and Electric 22 water main pipes burst as a result. As of Monday afternoon, the company had fixed 19 of those breaks. There was a boil water advisory in the city as a result of the water issues in the city.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a huge win on Sunday night over the Arizona Cardinals to keep their playoff hopes alive in the NFC. However, an admission from Buccaneers star running back Leonard Fournette after the game on social media may have put a damper on what otherwise was a terrific Christmas for Tampa fans. Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Leonard Fournette admission appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten
Even though this is his first season in the conference, Maryland Terrapins head coach Kevin Willard is not holding back in criticizing the Big Ten Conference. During a recent radio appearance, Kevin Willard absolutely blasted the Big Ten for its scheduling practices, claiming that it’s “a football conference” that doesn’t understand how to schedule basketball, Read more... The post New head coach absolutely blasts Big Ten appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Josh Norman Signing News
Veteran corner Josh Norman made his name as an All-Pro corner with the Panthers back in 2015. Now, according to reports, a reunion could be in order. Per PFF's Ari Meirov (via Joe Person), "The Panthers have had talks with CB Josh Norman about joining the team for the rest of the season. Noting, "Interim HC Steve Wilks was Norman's DBs coach from 2012-2015."
Report: Coach Turned Down Interim Offer From Broncos
Denver Broncos interim head coach Jerry Rosburg reportedly wasn't the team's first choice for the position. According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was asked to take over for Nathaniel Hackett, who was let go by Denver earlier today after only 15 games. However, Evero reportedly told the Broncos...
Look: NCAA Releases Its New Top 25 Rankings
Another week of the 2022-23 college basketball season is in the books. On Monday, NCAA analyst Andy Katz updated his official college basketball rankings. Here is the latest top 25 poll from the college basketball expert on Monday:. Purdue. UConn. Arizona. Kansas. UCLA. Houston. Arkansas. Gonzaga. Texas. Baylor. Alabama. Miami.
Sports World Reacts To Deion Sanders' Baseball Admission
Deion Sanders has given his answer to an age-old question: What's the world's most difficult sport?. Sanders famously played both professional football and baseball. And as an elite athlete, he played a wide variety of sports throughout his life. Prime Time has named baseball as the hardest sport to master.
Broncos CEO Greg Penner Issues Statement on Hackett Firing
Penner intimated that GM George Paton's job is safe.
Colin Cowherd's Old Comment On Nathaniel Hackett Goes Viral
The Denver Broncos ripped the band-aid off on Monday afternoon. They finally fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett after the Broncos got embarrassed by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday evening, 51-14. Hackett lasted just 15 games as the team's head coach. After the firing was made official, Colin Cowherd got...
Texas wideout Agiye Hall makes college football transfer portal decision
Texas wide receiver Agiye Hall has entered the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Hall's departure from Texas comes after he saw limited action this past season, catching one pass for seven yards after being suspended for a period during the team's training camp ...
Reason Myles Garrett was benched, fined by Browns revealed
Myles Garrett was notably absent from the Cleveland Browns’ first defensive drive against the New Orleans Saints on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that it was a “team decision” to not start Garrett in the game, and now we know more about what led to that decision.
Eagles Suffered Crushing Injury Loss Against The Cowboys
Arguably the best offensive line in football lost its anchor on Christmas Eve. But according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, there's an outside chance the Eagles get Lane Johnson back for the playoffs. Per the NFL insider, "Eagles’ are hopeful that four-time Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson will return for the...
Jets to start Mike White vs. Seahawks, Zach Wilson will be inactive
New York Jets quarterback Mike White will start Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks after being cleared to return, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday. White missed the last two contests after injuring his ribs in Week 14's loss to the Buffalo Bills. He was willing to play through the ailment, but team doctors kept him sidelined.
