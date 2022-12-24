ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says

A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas

It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
Woman shot on METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say

HOUSTON – A woman has been shot on a METRORail train in downtown Houston, according to police. Officers with the METRORail say the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m. According to investigators, a bullet hole is now...
Houston Life Prize Wheel January 2023 Official Contest Rules

General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
VIDEO: Man arrested, woman wanted after attacking Uber driver during ride in north Houston, police say

HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for robbing an Uber driver in north Houston last month. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, has since been charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. Houston police are searching for the second suspect, 24-year-old Destinee Suzette Guerrero, who is also charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!

The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
KPRC 2: Inside an award-winning year at Houston’s home for news

HOUSTON – 2022 was a big year at KPRC 2. From honors to awards, here are some of the moments KPRC 2 was recognized this year for its excellence. The Fall of Enron: 20 Years Later - Silver Telly Winner - Television General-History. Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye - Silver...
Houston DEA seized more than 670K fentanyl-laced pills in 2022

HOUSTON – As 2022 comes to an end, the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Division announced that it has seized over 670,000 in fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 230 pounds of fentanyl powder this year. The DEA says the seizures prevented more than 7 million potentially deadly...
