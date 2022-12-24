Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mother suing for $10 million after argument with gas station customer leads to son being shot multiple timeshoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested after deadly shooting in store parking lot after anonymous tipster comes forwardhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Houston. Do you agree?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Smoothie King manager abducted by ex-employee after alleged yelling and head-slamming incidentEdy ZooHouston, TX
ERCOT Failed Texas Residents on the First Winter Storm This YearTom HandyHouston, TX
Click2Houston.com
SE Houston warehouse catches fire twice in a single day, HFD says
A warehouse caught fire twice in a 12-hour period. Around 12 p.m. on Wednesday firefighters responded to a warehouse fire in southeast Houston, near William P. Hobby Airport and the Gulf Freeway. About 12 hours later, firefighters were called back to the warehouse to put out another fire. Firefighters observed...
Click2Houston.com
Houston area plumbers race to help homeowners, business owners fix busted pipes after arctic freeze
HOUSTON – Houston area residents on Monday were finally able to enjoy a break from the cold that dominated the Christmas weekend. Yet for others, the weather was simply a break from what they’d been used to. “It’s been beautiful,” said Keith Empiringham who is visiting Sugar Land...
Click2Houston.com
‘It’s pretty bad’: Residents at northeast Houston apartment complex left without water for the holidays
HOUSTON – Residents at Lakecrest Village Apartments in northeast Houston are frustrated after they say they spent the holiday weekend without running water. “It’s pretty bad,” Jakisha Wells said. Wells said instead of water running through her faucets, it’s running through her walls. “We haven’t had...
tourcounsel.com
The Galleria | Shopping mall in Houston, Texas
It is a tourist attraction by itself and there are several hotels very close to the mall where you can stay for a whole shopping trip in Houston. Among its hundreds of stores you can find brands such as the Spanish Zara, Porsche Design, Levi's or the Apple Store, sports brands, jewelery and shoe stores to luxury brands such as Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Saint Laurent or Giorgio Armani. There are also dozens of restaurants including the famous NOBU Japanese and The Oceanaire seafood restaurant.
'Still in grieving' | Southwest Airlines returns bags to widow as they vow to make things right
HOUSTON — The airport chaos was a lot more organized Tuesday morning at Hobby Airport, but the rows of luggage are still the topic of conversation. While exhausted passengers sit on the floor near the baggage carousel hoping their bags will be there, one woman's emotional roller coaster has finally come to an end.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot on METRORail train in downtown Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman has been shot on a METRORail train in downtown Houston, according to police. Officers with the METRORail say the shooting took place in the 5400 block of Griggs Road near the Palm Transit Center around 8:24 p.m. According to investigators, a bullet hole is now...
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel January 2023 Official Contest Rules
General. By submitting an entry to this contest, brought to you by KPRC 2 and Houston Life (“Station”), the entrant acknowledges and agrees to all of these official contest rules (“Official Rules”). NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. By entering the contest, entrants agree to waive any right to claim any ambiguity or error in these Official Rules, or the contest itself and agree to be bound by these Official Rules and by all decisions of the Station, whose decisions are binding and final. Failure to comply with these Official Rules or any contest-specific rules may result in disqualification from the contest.
Click2Houston.com
Celebratory gunfire: This is what you need to know about it before the New Year
HOUSTON – Celebratory gunfire is a problem in the Houston area year after year, particularly around New Year’s and the Fourth of July, and notably, when the Astros win. Here’s what it is and what to know about it and the laws surrounding it. Celebratory gunfire defined.
Extended Stay America guests in Baytown left out in the cold after flooding
"We used up our last Christmas money just to get a room so he can be warm," one of several guests who were displaced from a motel spoke told ABC13 after being left out in the cold.
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Man arrested, woman wanted after attacking Uber driver during ride in north Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Authorities have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for robbing an Uber driver in north Houston last month. Frank Lewis Blanco, 27, has since been charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury. Houston police are searching for the second suspect, 24-year-old Destinee Suzette Guerrero, who is also charged with aggravated robbery with serious bodily injury.
8 Items You Should Take Out Of Your Car Before The Texas Freeze!
The TEXAS freeze is on its way. Temps across the Lone Star State are going to drop below freezing. Houston will have a low of 18 degrees. Dallas will see a low of 12 degrees. Midland will see a low of 12 degrees. And, while we know to have our FAUCETS dripping and of course, to bring in our PETS, you may not know that there are things that you should TAKE OUT OF YOUR CAR during a freeze. According to click2 Houston.com....these items should NOT be left in your vehicle.
The city of Pasadena asking residents to stop dripping faucets following strain on water supply
The city sent said they are seeing a strain on the water supply system. They are asking you to check specific areas on your property for a water break.
Click2Houston.com
‘There is no excuse for this’: Multiple Houston fire trucks sit idle on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages, other issues, HPFFA claims
HOUSTON – The head of the Houston Professional Fire Firefighters Association reported that many fire trucks were out of service on Christmas Eve due to staffing shortages or mechanical issues, but the city of Houston’s fire chief said that is definitely not the case. “As of noon, 17...
Black Girl Tamales: Where South of the Border Meets Soul Food
What happens when a Black girl reimages a tamale? Magic. A tamale is traditional Mexican food made with masa and filled with meat (chicken, beef or pork), vegetables or beans and cheese. It is wrapped in a corn husk and then steamed. If you’ve never tried one before, we have a fascinating story that will change that.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Fire Department says possible suspect in arson at Winter Street Studios died by suicide 2 days after fire
HOUSTON – The Houston Fire Department says a man they identified as a possible suspect in the fire at Winter Street Studios last Tuesday jumped to his death two days later as arson investigators and Houston Police arrived at his home to arrest him. HFD spokesperson Martee Black told...
Houston restaurant named the best seafood restaurant in Texas, among best in US: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a good plate or platter of seafood and while Texas is known for its BBQ, Tex-Mex and meats, it’s still a great state for the fishy side of things. Wednesday, December 21 is National French Fried Shrimp, and there’s truly nothing better than...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2: Inside an award-winning year at Houston’s home for news
HOUSTON – 2022 was a big year at KPRC 2. From honors to awards, here are some of the moments KPRC 2 was recognized this year for its excellence. The Fall of Enron: 20 Years Later - Silver Telly Winner - Television General-History. Bells for Abigail: Devarjaye - Silver...
Click2Houston.com
Houston DEA seized more than 670K fentanyl-laced pills in 2022
HOUSTON – As 2022 comes to an end, the Drug Enforcement Administration Houston Field Division announced that it has seized over 670,000 in fentanyl-laced, fake prescription pills and more than 230 pounds of fentanyl powder this year. The DEA says the seizures prevented more than 7 million potentially deadly...
Harris County couple says apartment complex sewage problem ruined their Christmas
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Just imagine stepping out of bed onto a soaked rug surrounded by water… to find out that it came out of a toilet. “I don’t know if you stepped on that, but it’s like nasty," said tenant Alison Miller. She said that’s...
Click2Houston.com
Robbery suspects arrested after leading police on hourlong chase in Atascocita, HPD says
ATASCOCITA, Texas – Two robbery suspects who led police on a chase Monday morning were arrested and now facing several charges, according to Houston police officers. Police said a Cadillac SUV was reported stolen on Christmas Day at 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of Berry Road. Around midnight,...
