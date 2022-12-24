ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coopersville, MI

Some post offices suspend mail delivery due to snowstorm

By FOX 17 News
 5 days ago
The snowstorm is causing some West Michigan post offices to suspend mail delivery.

Post Office's in Coopersville, Marne and Nunica will not be delivering most mail today. The Postmaster of Coopersville tells FOX 17 some carriers might be out delivering some packages so they make it in time for Christmas but they may be in their own cars to make travel easier.

"I will say yesterday was one of the most difficult days for a carrier. One of my carriers truck was stuck in the middle of the road and was literally getting buried in a snow drift as he was trying to shovel out," Jeremy Sidock, Postmaster of Coopersville said.

