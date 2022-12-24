ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayce, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant

CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
CAYCE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

Neighbor saves Blackville man from house fire

A Blackville man was rescued from his burning home by a neighbor. Charles Bosier’s Campbell Street home caught fire around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. However, he was unable to escape due to being asleep in bed and requiring the assistance of a walker and wheelchair to walk. With firefighters on the way, neighbors stepped in to help save Bosier.
BLACKVILLE, SC
thepeoplesentinel.com

City mourns loss of Councilman Brad All

A Barnwell city councilman is remembered by colleagues, loved ones, and the community for his heart of service. Councilman Brad All, 46, died unexpectedly on the morning of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. EMS and firefighters responded to his home for a medical call and attempted CPR, but he died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 to determine his cause of death.
BARNWELL, SC
News19 WLTX

Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
wfxg.com

Man found dead inside Wagener house fire

WAGENER, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man. At around 1:21 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 7,000 block of Wagener Rd. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found a victim in the back bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
davidsonlocal.com

Lou Lou's restaurant owners awaken by chilling concerns

On Monday morning, owners of Lou Lou's Seafood woke up to chilling phone calls. Chef Nailah L. Curry said, “We were with my parents waking up to photos from one of our customers. Immediately after, we got a call from the police department.” Curry, husband, Josh, and son, Jamir had left town for a trip to South Carolina.
LEXINGTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy