Colony Apartments residents evacuated to area hotels
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents displaced by broken water mains and lack of heat at Colony Apartments have found at least some relief from the cold. The management company has paid for rooms at neighboring hotels until the situation at the residential complex off West Beltline Boulevard can be rectified.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
Over 200 senior residents displaced after pipe bursts at living community
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Burst water pipes are causing trouble for over 200 residents at a Columbia senior residence facility. On Christmas Day, all residents were evacuated from the Christopher Towers and placed in hotels or with family. Deborah Howell described what was running through her mind when alarms sounded through her apartment.
wach.com
No one injured after Fire at Cayce steel plant
CAYCE, S.C. (WACH) — Three Fire Agencies responded to a small fire at CMC Steel in Cayce on Tuesday, a Cayce Fire Department official confirmed. The Fire happened in a painting booth in one of the CMC Steel Facilities. Officials say the fire was contained to that booth and...
abccolumbia.com
Bethlehem Baptist Church to host MLK Birthday celebration in January!
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Bethlehem Baptist Church wants to celebrate the community with a special birthday celebration for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. next month!. It starts Monday, January 16 at 3 p.m. at the Church’s Family Center on 1037 Eastman Street. Doors open at 2 p.m.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Neighbor saves Blackville man from house fire
A Blackville man was rescued from his burning home by a neighbor. Charles Bosier’s Campbell Street home caught fire around 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 26. However, he was unable to escape due to being asleep in bed and requiring the assistance of a walker and wheelchair to walk. With firefighters on the way, neighbors stepped in to help save Bosier.
thepeoplesentinel.com
City mourns loss of Councilman Brad All
A Barnwell city councilman is remembered by colleagues, loved ones, and the community for his heart of service. Councilman Brad All, 46, died unexpectedly on the morning of Christmas Eve, Dec. 24. EMS and firefighters responded to his home for a medical call and attempted CPR, but he died at the hospital. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 28 to determine his cause of death.
Residents of the Colony Apartments have been without water or heat for 3 days
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Single mother of three, Omeisha Johnson, says she and her children have been without heat or water in their home at Colony Apartments since Christmas Day. "I've been dealing with this all day," Johnson said. "My son, he's sick. His nose has been running but it's gotten worse because I can't heat my home. Earlier he started throwing up, and he just kept saying 'Mommy I'm cold', and we've been wearing jackets around the house all day."
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: From a second grader with roses to a Wil Lou Gray cadet
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - About a decade ago, a little second grader came to see me at WIS TV. His name was Owen Bradwell. He was a guest in our studio audience for a segment I had called “Friends at Four” on our News at 4. This little guy and I took pictures together at the anchor desk and he even brought me a beautiful bouquet of roses.
wpde.com
Funeral service set for Orangeburg mother found dead on Thanksgiving Day
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for the Orangeburg mother who's death launched a weeks-long search for her missing 5-year-old and the father. The funeral for 46-year-old Crystal Jumper, the mother of 5-year-old Aspen Jeter, will be held at 1 p.m. on January 7, 2023...
wach.com
One injured, coroner called to scene of Columbia house fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — An early morning house fire left one person injured, according to fire officials. After a second person was found inside the home, the Richland County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene. On Tuesday around 7:30 a.m., crews responded to the 7800 block of...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
List: Some trash pickup days changed due to holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Several local governments are closed for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. That means some trash pickup days will be changed. Here are the changes we know about. City of Columbia. The City of Columbia’s Solid Waste Department will be operating on a regular schedule on...
WIS-TV
“Look at God:” Family of murdered Saluda County man found next to a pond speaks after arrests
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond in Saluda County is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in connection with his death. On November 19, a hunter discovered 22-year-old Cyrus’ body along Hiland Farm Road...
Fire in Lower Richland leads to coroner being called to the scene
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Fire crews say one person escaped and another was found inside a home that burned in Lower Richland on Tuesday morning. Now the coroner has joined the investigation. According to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the crews responded to the 7800 block of Tradd Street around...
WLTX.com
Food Trucks gather at Finlay Park to feed those in need on Christmas Eve
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Dozens of food trucks and community members gathered at Finlay Park on Christmas Eve morning to make sure those in need had a warm meal along with blankets, hats, and more as temperatures dropped to their lowest since 2015. "It's important because people need, some people...
wfxg.com
Man found dead inside Wagener house fire
WAGENER, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the fire death of a Wagener man. At around 1:21 a.m., crews responded to a house fire on the 7,000 block of Wagener Rd. After the fire was extinguished, investigators found a victim in the back bedroom. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
davidsonlocal.com
Lou Lou's restaurant owners awaken by chilling concerns
On Monday morning, owners of Lou Lou's Seafood woke up to chilling phone calls. Chef Nailah L. Curry said, “We were with my parents waking up to photos from one of our customers. Immediately after, we got a call from the police department.” Curry, husband, Josh, and son, Jamir had left town for a trip to South Carolina.
wach.com
Water pours down hallways after pipe bursts at Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Residents at a Columbia apartment complex had an unwelcome surprise Christmas Day. A pipe burst at the Barringer Building apartments yesterday. People walked in to water flowing down the stairs and pooling on the bottom floor. Residents tell us water was shut off to the...
Man & toddler killed in fiery I-20 crash with tractor-trailer on Christmas Day
Georgia State Patrol is investigating a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer that killed a man and a young girl on Christmas Day.
