Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Tree service worker dies on site after fall in Wilton
The Saratoga Sheriff's Office report a man, 57 from the Town of Providence fell out of a tree the morning of December 28. According to Saratoga Sheriff, the man suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
mynbc5.com
Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified
CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
Tree Service Worker Falls To Death In Capital Region
A tree service worker has died after falling from a tree in the Capital Region, authorities said.Emergency crews in Saratoga County were called at around 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, with reports that a man had fallen from a tree in the Town of Wilton on Mt. McGregor Road, according to the Saratoga C…
Rensselaer resident snaps poles, powerlines in Rutland crash
A Rensselaer resident crashed into two utility poles in Rutland on Monday, snapping them, which resulted in wires down and the stoppage of traffic. The single-car crash was on U.S. Route 7.
Saratoga Springs advises of New Years Eve fireworks
The Saratoga Springs Mayor's Office is advising citizens that fireworks will return on New Year's Eve as part of the city's New Year's Eve Celebration. The Mayor's Office expects the fireworks this year to be more visible to a larger portion of the city.
WNYT
Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home
Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
WRGB
Two injured in Greene County Thruway Crash
GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they are investigating a crash on the Thruway involving a tractor trailer, it's certified escort vehicle and a minivan. Troopers say the collision happened between exits 21 B to Coxsackie and exit 21A to the Berkshire Spur on December 28, 2022. They say their preliminary investigation revealed the escort vehicle was pulled over with its lights on, trying to warn approaching traffic that the tractor trailer it was traveling with had become disabled. Troopers say the flatbed was partially stuck in the right lane of traffic.
Everything to know about Lake George Winterfest
It's after Christmas and before the winter carnival. That means that, for the third winter in a row, Lake George Winterfest is coming to the village and town around the lake.
WNYT
Car crashes into Niskayuna Spectrum store
A car crashed into the Spectrum store in Mohawk Commons on Wednesday morning, say Niskayuna police. It happened just before 10 a.m. The store is now temporarily closed and boarded up, with customers directed to other locations. You may recall something similar happened at an AT&T store in that same...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
WRGB
Tree worker lost his life after falling from tree at work site
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office says a man working in a tree has died after falling 30 from a tree at a work site. Investigators say the victim was a 57 year old man from the Town of Providence. He was working at a site...
Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole
According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
WRGB
Schenectady Police bring holiday cheer to family who lost their home to fire
SCHENECTADY, NY (WRGB) — Here's a little post Christmas feel good story for you. Officers with the Schenectady police department going above and beyond the call of duty to bring some Christmas cheer to a young boy whose family lost everything in a fire earlier this month. These photos...
Two injured in stabbing on Hoosick Street
The Troy Police Department along with the Troy Fire Department are currently on scene of a stabbing near the area of Hoosick Street and 8th Street. Two individuals are being treated.
NECN
Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm
A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
WRGB
Nonprofit South End Grocery to open doors Tuesday in Albany
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Some say it’s long overdue - but starting tomorrow people in Albany’s South End will have a downtown grocery store of their very own. It’s in the old McDonald’s building on South Pearl Street. CBS 6 was there Monday afternoon as...
June Farms “Oh Tannen BaumFire” event Jan. 7-8
June Farms will be hosting its first annual "Oh Tannen BauemFire" event on January 7 and January 8, starting at 11 a.m. and running until 4 p.m. Tickets for the event can be purchased online.
WRGB
Albany helps Buffalo recover from devastating storm
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As news of the recent winter storm's destruction continues to be realized. CBS 6 is learning more about the support efforts from Albany to Buffalo as the area in and around Erie County aims to recover. "The city of Albany is sending 11 employees along...
WRGB
Man arrested Christmas morning, accused of driving stolen vehicle until it ran out of gas
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested and charged a Schenectady man with possession of stolen property, after they say he was in possession of a vehicle reported stolen. Investigators say back on December 25, just before 8:00 AM, Troopers stopped to assist a motorist on...
Joe’s Township Tavern opens in Knox
Joe's Township Tavern officially opened at 1412 Township Road in Knox on Friday. The tavern is currently only open for take-out.
Comments / 0