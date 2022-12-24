ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoosick Falls, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mynbc5.com

Woman killed by falling tree in Castleton identified

CASTLETON, Vt. — The Castleton woman who waskilled on Friday by a falling tree has been identified. According to Durfee Funeral Home, 51-year-old Joyce Marie Ricard was killed on Friday when she was fatally injured during the storm. Castleton Police Chief Peter Mantello said Ricard was outside of her...
CASTLETON, VT
WNYT

Road back open after fire destroys Hudson Falls home

Firefighters in Hudson Falls battled a fire in the bitter cold in on Monday. No one was injured, but the two-family home was destroyed. The call came just after 10:45 Tuesday morning for a fire at the home at 29 Delaware Avenue. Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Kingsbury, and Queensbury firefighters...
HUDSON FALLS, NY
WRGB

Two injured in Greene County Thruway Crash

GREENE COUNTY, NY (WRGB) - State Police say they are investigating a crash on the Thruway involving a tractor trailer, it's certified escort vehicle and a minivan. Troopers say the collision happened between exits 21 B to Coxsackie and exit 21A to the Berkshire Spur on December 28, 2022. They say their preliminary investigation revealed the escort vehicle was pulled over with its lights on, trying to warn approaching traffic that the tractor trailer it was traveling with had become disabled. Troopers say the flatbed was partially stuck in the right lane of traffic.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Car crashes into Niskayuna Spectrum store

A car crashed into the Spectrum store in Mohawk Commons on Wednesday morning, say Niskayuna police. It happened just before 10 a.m. The store is now temporarily closed and boarded up, with customers directed to other locations. You may recall something similar happened at an AT&T store in that same...
NISKAYUNA, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road opened in Cohoes following crash into pole

According to the Cohoes Police Department, Columbia Street from the Eddy Green Nursing Home to Sunset Court will be closed after an accident where a vehicle crashed into a pole. Police are reporting no injuries, and the cause of the crash is unknown to NEWS10 at this time.
COHOES, NY
NECN

Vermont Woman Killed by Fallen Tree During Friday's Winter Storm

A Vermont woman was killed when she was hit by a fallen tree during Friday's winter storm. Police told WPTZ-TV that the 51-year-old woman was outside of her home on East Creek Drive in Castleton and was trying to get back inside when the tree fell. She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews, where she later died.
CASTLETON, VT
WRGB

Nonprofit South End Grocery to open doors Tuesday in Albany

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Some say it’s long overdue - but starting tomorrow people in Albany’s South End will have a downtown grocery store of their very own. It’s in the old McDonald’s building on South Pearl Street. CBS 6 was there Monday afternoon as...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Albany helps Buffalo recover from devastating storm

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — As news of the recent winter storm's destruction continues to be realized. CBS 6 is learning more about the support efforts from Albany to Buffalo as the area in and around Erie County aims to recover. "The city of Albany is sending 11 employees along...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy