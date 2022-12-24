Read full article on original website
29 Missouri Dogs Rescued from Extremely Dangerous Winter Cold
If you thought the recent bomb cyclone that heavily impacted Missouri over the past week was hard to deal with as a human, you can imagine what it might have been like for animals left outside. The Humane Society of Missouri shared news that 29 dogs were rescued from that unsafe environment recently.
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
KCMO woman killed in Wednesday morning crash in Platte County, Mo.
A 41-year-old Kansas City, Mo., woman died Wednesday morning in a car crash in Platte County, Missouri.
Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash
JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
KCTV 5
Police looking to identify people in connection with high-end clothing thefts
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Officers are trying to identify a man and a woman they believe were involved in thefts of “high-end clothing from a retail store” in the 11200 block of 95th Street. Police said the thefts occurred on Dec. 5 and Dec. 24. The Overland...
KMBC.com
Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large
JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KCTV 5
Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
Belton family forced out of home after water break, electrical fire
No home for the holiday. That's what the situation one Belton, Missouri family has been facing all while taking care of 4-month old twins who were born prematurely.
Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County
A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
Multiple crashes, 3 fatalities happen on Kansas highways over Christmas weekend
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), multiple crashes occurred on state highways on Christmas Eve and Christmas day, including three fatalities.
Sweet Springs Woman Arrested on Multiple Warrants
On Friday afternoon, Pettis County Deputies responded to the area of Highway NN and Stairstep Road to assist another law enforcement agency with a felony arrest. Upon arrival, Deputies identified the female subject as Stephanie Joe Butts, 49, of Sweet Springs. Butts was confirmed to have several warrants for her...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL
The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane
Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
KCPD found stolen handgun next to 14-year-old shooting victim
KANSAS CITY —A man faces multiple felony charges in connection with the September 2021 fatal shooting of 14-year-old Gabriel Williams outside a south Kansas City residence, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Darrell E. Thompson, 18, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, Unlawful Use of a Weapon...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING
A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
26-year-old dies in Independence crash on Christmas night
Tyler Kelley, 26, died Christmas night after a crash near Truman Road near Grand Avenue in Independence, police say.
