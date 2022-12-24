ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MO

St. Joseph Post

Police ID 19-year-old Kansas man who died in crash

JOHNSON COUNTY —Authorities investigating a fatal crash have identified the victim as 19-year-old Jordan McWilliams of Gardner. Just before 2a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of East Old 56 Highway and West 151st Street, according to a media release. First responders located...
GARDNER, KS
KMBC.com

Belton police looking for runaway teen last seen over two weeks ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Belton Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate a 16-year-old runaway. Isabella V. Kenslow left her Belton residence on the evening of Dec. 12, 2022. Police believe she may be in the Kansas area. Her last contact with family was by...
BELTON, MO
St. Joseph Post

Kansas City double-murder suspect is sill at large

JACKSON COUNTY— A Kansas City man charged in the October double-murder of Chantell Gipson and Austin Scott is still at large. Glenn A. Pulluaim II, 28, faces two Murder 1st Degree charges and two Armed Criminal Action charges, according to Jackson County. Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. According to court...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Man who died after car crashed into icy Brush Creek identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 76-year-old man died after his minivan went down an embankment and crashed into an icy Brush Creek near Paseo and Martin Luther King Boulevards on Thursday afternoon. Several witnesses saw the driver lose control and called 911. Kansas City police and fire departments arrived...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Man Arrested in DWI Crash in Jackson County

A Kansas City man was injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in Jackson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2012 Chrysler, driven by 26-year-old Jesus Ubaldo Quetzecua of Sedalia, was on I-470 at View High Drive around 8 p.m. last night, when he overtook and struck the rear of a westbound 2009 Honda, driven by 44-year-old Jamal H. Hill of Kansas City. Hill suffered minor injuries and was transported by Lee's Summit Fire to Centerpoint Hospital for treatment.
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Great Bend Post

Police ID man who died in shooting at Kansas City home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting in the 10700 block of Newton in Kansas City have identified the victim as 27-year-old Tyler Wallace, according to Police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 4 a.m. December 10, police responded to a shooting the area of 107th and Newton. When...
KANSAS CITY, KS
kmmo.com

SEDALIA POLICE DEPARTMENT LOOKING FOR WANTED INDIVIDUAL

The Sedalia Police Department is asking for help from the public in locating a wanted man. According to the Sedalia Police Department’s Crime Resolution Unit, 23-year-old Ezra Cowan is wanted for Missouri parole violation, three counts of failure to appear, and tampering in the first degree. Cowan is is five-foot-eight and 148 pounds.
SEDALIA, MO
Hays Post

Kansas woman dies after wrong-way, head-on crash

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—A Kansas woman died in an accident just after 7p.m. Monday in Leavenworth County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2021 Chevy Silverado driven by Kyle Robert White, 29, Hiawatha, was eastbound in the westbound lanes of U.S. 73 at 179th Street. The pickup struck a westbound 2005...
LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Females Injured When Soul Leaves Cherry Tree Lane

Two females were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2017 Kia Soul, driven by a 17-year-old female from Sedalia, was on Cherry Tree Lane, north of Guier around 3:30 p.m., when the driver failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to travel off the right side of the roadway and strike a ditch and a tree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA WOMAN FACING FELONY CHARGES FOR BURGLARY AND STEALING

A Sedalia woman has been charged with multiple felonies in Pettis County. Sedalia Police Officers were called to a residence on South Grand Avenue in Sedalia on Monday, November 28, 2022 to a report of a burglary. In the list of items stolen were debit cards which showed payments to CashApp and Warrensburg Walmart. The victim’s car had also been taken and reported stolen later in the week.
SEDALIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

