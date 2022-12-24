ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, OH

4 dead after three-vehicle crash on I-75 SB

By WHIO Staff
 5 days ago
SHELBY COUNTY — UPDATE: 7:00 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Piqua Post is investigating a three-vehicle quadruple fatal crash that occurred on southbound I-75 around 8:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The crash occurred on southbound I-75 near mile post 97 in Franklin Township, according to a media release from the spokesperson with Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A Freightliner Cascadia tractor-trailer operated by Dayren Rocubert, 29, was traveling north on I-75 when the trailer traveled off the left side of the roadway and into the median, OSHP said.

The trailer continued through the cable median barrier into the southbound lanes of I-75, striking a GMC Terrain and Ford F-150 that were heading northbound, OSHP said.

The driver of the GMC, Lauren Hahn, 32, of Westland, Michigan, and her passenger, Kimberly Siegrist, 63, of Brighton, Michigan, died as a result of their injuries on the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford F-150, Jeremy Boehne, 32, of Farmington, Michigan, died as a result of his injuries at the scene of the crash, OSHP reported. Boehne’s passenger, Karen Boehne, 33, of Farmington, Michigan, was transported to Wilson Memorial Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Karen was then transported by air ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital where she eventually died as a result of her injuries, according to OSHP.

Rocubert, the driver of the tractor-trailer, had minor injuries as a result of the crash, OSHP reported.

The crash currently remains under investigation.

All southbound lanes are now open.

UPDATE: 10:30 a.m.

Three people are dead after a crash on I-75 in Shelby County Saturday morning.

Troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash that happened on southbound I-75 near mile marker 97 in Franklin Township around 8:30 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

All lanes of southbound I-75 were closed as crews cleared the crash but reopened at 3:40 p.m.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

Tigger
4d ago

Can people not drive according to the conditions of the road??? My heartfelt sorrow for the families of those who lost their life for no good reason. Please, it's winter time with snow and slick roads... DRIVE SAFELY!!!!

Beth Boyd
4d ago

A semi came across the road to the other side and took out 2 cars. my daughter was the car behind the ones that got it. Praying for the families.

Hello.
4d ago

lost a friend this week in Dayton accident. the roads are crazy this season. prayers for all.

