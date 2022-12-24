ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 4

Lilacs
5d ago

Yep, just wait until Democrats plan for "all electric" happens. People can sue Hochul and Schumer for premeditated murder when people freeze and starve to death waiting for the electric to be restored!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again

Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)

Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
BUFFALO, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County

Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?

As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice

ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed. There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.
ELLISBURG, NY
Syracuse.com

Buffalo mayor, Erie County executive feud over blizzard response: ‘It’s embarrassing’

A storm is brewing in Western New York, and we’re not talking about the one that left four feet of snow on the ground. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are feuding over the city’s response to the historic Christmas blizzard. During a press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz said the Buffalo mayor’s office has not been on elected officials’ daily calls to go over emergency issues, including snow removal and travel restrictions.
BUFFALO, NY
Syracuse.com

New Year’s Day in Upstate NY: Find First Day Hike events at state parks

Get a big gulp of fresh 2023 air on New Year’s Day in the great outdoors while participating in one of many First Day Hike events planned around Upstate New York. This rings in the 12th year of the program, hosted by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They also partner with volunteer organizations on New Year’s Day for several events.
chautauquatoday.com

Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County

A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
70K+
Followers
56K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy