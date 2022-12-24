Read full article on original website
Lilacs
5d ago
Yep, just wait until Democrats plan for "all electric" happens. People can sue Hochul and Schumer for premeditated murder when people freeze and starve to death waiting for the electric to be restored!
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Blizzard of 2022 wreaks havoc in Buffalo, NY as looting strikes city's storesEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Winter storm causes havoc in Buffalo: Cars and buses buried under snow driftsEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
The Jewish Press
Western NY About to Get Hit with Snowstorm, Again
Western New York State is about to get walloped again with another whopping snowstorm. Meteorologists are forecasting another six to twelve inches of the white stuff for the area, coming on the heels of one of the worst storms in memory. At least 30 people died in the lake effect...
Early Spring? Huge Winter Warmup On The Way For Upstate In 2023
It’s been a National Grid December in Upstate New York. Heating bills are up and short sleeves feel like a distant memory. First, we saw snow; now it’s the bitter cold that moved in with the Christmas Bomb Cyclone. It’s a long way from the La Niña winter we expected.
Christmas Blizzard 2022 snowfall totals: See who got more than 4 feet (list)
Buffalo, N.Y. — Another blizzard has buried parts of western and Central New York over the Christmas holiday. But just how much snow fell? And who saw the most snow?. The Buffalo Niagara International Airport — which closed Friday due to “hazardous weather conditions” and will remain closed through 11 a.m. Wednesday — has had more snow fall in the last three days than anywhere else in the state, according to the National Weather Service.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers assist emergency personnel following winter storm in St. Lawrence County
Erie, Genesee, St. Lawrence, and Sullivan Counties. On Dec. 24-27, Forest Rangers and Environmental Conservation Police Officers (ECOs) assisted County emergency personnel during a massive winter storm. On Dec. 24, there were more than 100 calls to Jefferson County 911 for stranded motorists. In addition to rescuing people from their cars, Rangers helped deliver cots to a warming center at the Hammond Volunteer Fire Department.
At least 31 dead in Christmas blizzard, Erie County officials say
Update as of 1 p.m. Wednesday: 34 confirmed dead in Christmas blizzard. Buffalo, N.Y. — At least 31 people have died in Erie County after a blizzard hit Western New York over the Christmas holiday weekend, county officials said Tuesday. The devastating storm dumped as much as 4 feet...
New victims were found inside cars, buried in the snow. America faces another polar night
NEW YORK. Due to the conformation of the city, one passes from a street where the temperature is bearable to the north of Manhattan, where the icy wind is terrible. It is an island, and the wind comes from everywhere. (Repubblica. it)
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County hit hard by blizzard, St. Lawrence, Lewis counties follow - We’ve got the totals!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - According to the National Weather Service, snowfall in Deferiet during this winter storm is on par with the accumulation in Buffalo. Deferiet saw 50.8 inches of snowfall, while the Buffalo Airport records 51.5 inches of snow. Watertown and Sackets Harbor also saw snowfall on par...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
National Guard checks homes in Buffalo for blizzard victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The National Guard went door to door in parts of Buffalo on Wednesday to check on people who lost power during the area’s deadliest winter storm in decades, and authorities faced the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow. Already, more than...
Are New York Homes Covered For Damage From Blizzard?
As Western New Yorkers continue to dig out from the weekend blizzard that impacted the area over the weekend some homeowners are dealing with damage from the blizzard. According to insurnace.com, your homeowner's insurance should cover most problems that happened due to the weather conditions over the weekend. WATER DAMAGE.
wwnytv.com
State Route 3 is closed in Ellisburg due to ice
ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - State Route 3 in the very southern end of Jefferson County is closed. There’s a jam in the Sandy Creek, and it has caused icy roads and slick conditions. It happens often here, so it’s not a surprise for people who live around the Ellisburg area.
Why the historic blizzard that blasted Buffalo and Watertown spared Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. — The historic arctic blast that dumped up to 4 feet of snow on Buffalo and Watertown, paralyzing traffic, knocking out power for tens of thousands of people and killing at least 28 in western New York, was much kinder to Syracuse. The blizzard that began Friday...
localsyr.com
Buffalo reaches 100″ snow for the season, where’s Syracuse’s snow?
SYRACUSE,NY (WSYR-TV) — The Buffalo airport reached 100.0″ of snowfall for the season Monday night. The historic and deadly blizzard that dumped more than 4 feet of snow on the Buffalo area sent their seasonal snow total to the triple digits, far surpassing the other major New York State cities.
Buffalo mayor, Erie County executive feud over blizzard response: ‘It’s embarrassing’
A storm is brewing in Western New York, and we’re not talking about the one that left four feet of snow on the ground. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz are feuding over the city’s response to the historic Christmas blizzard. During a press conference Wednesday, Poloncarz said the Buffalo mayor’s office has not been on elected officials’ daily calls to go over emergency issues, including snow removal and travel restrictions.
wnypapers.com
Hochul provides Monday update on storm, state efforts; says portions of thruway 'remain closed until further notice'
Gov. Kathy Hochul addressed the media Monday afternoon, providing an update on state efforts to assist Western New York with the aftermath of the weekend blizzard. She said, in part:. “We have been through a lot of wars together, and this blizzard is the one for the ages. Certainly, it...
New Year’s Day in Upstate NY: Find First Day Hike events at state parks
Get a big gulp of fresh 2023 air on New Year’s Day in the great outdoors while participating in one of many First Day Hike events planned around Upstate New York. This rings in the 12th year of the program, hosted by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). They also partner with volunteer organizations on New Year’s Day for several events.
chautauquatoday.com
Winter Storm Warning Continues as Lake Effect Band Moves into Chautauqua County
A band of heavy lake effect snow that pummeled the Buffalo area for the last two days began drifting south Saturday night and is now impacting northern Chautauqua County and southern Erie County. Meteorologist Tony Ansuini with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says snowfall rates as high as two to three inches per hour are occurring within the band, producing low visibilities...
7 interesting people we met in Syracuse in 2022; more top stories (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 28)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 43; Low: 31. Warmer weather starts today: See the five-day forecast. CNY’S BEST DESSERTS OF 2022: Yesterday, we shared the best dishes that our food writers tasted in 2022 in Central New York. Well, no great meal is complete without dessert. Here you can check out our writers’ favorite desserts of 2022, including cheesecake from The Restaurant at Elderberry Pond in Auburn (above). (Jared Paventi photo)
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
