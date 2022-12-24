ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a look back at the people in Shreveport arts and entertainment we got to know in 2022

By Meredith G. White, Shreveport Times
 5 days ago
With 2022 coming to a close soon, it's time to take a look back at some of the amazing people we got the honor of knowing in the community.

We learned all about some interesting people this last year. From cowboys and beauty queens to filmmakers, musicians, artists and philanthropists, take a look back at these prominent figures in the Shreveport-Bossier arts and entertainment community.

Charlie Wilson

Shreveport native standup comedian Charlie Wilson has worked his way through the comedy world to land a hosting gig with Amazon's "Laugh After Dark."

Wilson grew up in Shreveport and was involved in theater before moving to Dallas and then buying a one-way ticket to New York. It was there that he fell into standup comedy, and he hasn't looked back since.

Laurie Boswell

The Holy Angels organization helps those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and ensures they are loved, supported and empowered. Its CEO Laurie Boswell is the human embodiment of that mission statement.

Boswell uses her education degree to push the education efforts at Holy Angels and focuses on community integration with its residents with various community-wide events throughout the year.

Brittany French

In the Black community, wigs are often seen as self-expression o r a way to protect natural hair and wig making is no small feat.

Brittany French is the owner of the Wig Cellar here in Shreveport and has been perfecting her craft since 2018 and has recently opened her own space with a huge showroom floor.

Double Wedding on the Texas Street Bridge

In 1993 the Texas Street Bridge lit up with neon lights and a mass wedding, in 2022 the new "Bakowski Bridge of Lights" made its LED debut below the Texas Street Bridge with another mass wedding.

Tera and Nathan Kennedy said their vows along with hundreds of others in 1993 and 29 years later their daughter Madison Kennedy and her fiancé Christopher Hoop are doing the same.

Eric Gibson

It's no secret that Shreveport was once a filming hotspot with movies "Mr. Brooks", "Olympus Has Fallen", "The Mist" and more crediting the Northwest Louisiana town as a location.

While most of the work went back to New Orleans, local filmmakers like Eric Gibson have kept the film scene alive in Shreveport showing that this town still has the potential to be a filmmaker's paradise.

Hannah Riann

Since the 90s, cosplaying has been a booming hobby and is most often seen at comic book and Sci-Fi conventions, but in recent years cosplayers of all kinds have emerged thanks to YouTube and TikTok.

Shreveport's Hannah Riann is a well-known cosplayer in the community and can be seen recreating looks from her favorite films and video games when she isn't doing alterations at David's Bridal.

Miss Louisiana Teen USA Ainsley Ross

Bossier City local Ainsely Ross has loved pageants since she was a little girl but found that they were more than wearing sparkly dresses and looking beautiful. Now she serves as the 2022 Miss Louisiana Teen USA.

Landon Llyod Miller

Shreveport musician Landon Lloyd Miller grew up surrounded by music and honed his talents to on the guitar, piano and drums to be able to write, record and produce his debut album.

While Miller spent most of his life preferring to be behind the scenes, he stepped out into the spotlight this year and showcased his musical talents and even shot a special music video at an iconic Shreveport location.

Jamon Turner

This Colorado native found his way to Shreveport by sheer coincidence and ended up finding a new purpose that made him want to stay.

Former professional bull rider Jamon Turner is taking what he learned in the years on his grandfather's ranch and giving local kids the opportunity to learn about horses, cattle as well as hard work and determination.

Kevin Coleman

Kevin Coleman was flying airplanes before he could drive a car and that's why this Coushatta native is the youngest pilot Red Bull has ever sponsored.

Coleman travels around the world to compete against other aerobatic pilots and when he's not doing that, he visits pilot programs at universities across the U.S. to promote aviation.

Earnestly Tooties:Catch up with Shreveport's Chef Tootie at her new restaurant

Chris Jay

Chris Jay is a man of many interests and talents spending all of his life dabbling in writing, podcasting and telling Shreveport's history through food.

He went from film and television writing and moved on to travel and food writing for the Shreveport Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau where he joined the Southern Foodways Alliance.

The Bayou Chronicles

Krystle Smith and Bethany Brooks have been obsessed with true crime all their lives and that is what they bonded over at work before deciding to make their own podcast.

The Bayou Chronicles takes listeners on a deep dive through local stories that haven't gotten a lot of attention and informs on the myths and scary stories lurking throughout Louisiana's history.

Brie Silva

There's more to local drag star and Louisiana USofA 2022 Diva ZaZa Gigante than what meets the eye.

Brie Silva is a former Air Force wife who came to Shreveport from New York City and found a community and home unlike any other here.

Mark D. Bonner

Shreveport filmmaker Mark Bonner won the grand prize at the 2021 Film Prize with his poignant film and knack for storytelling.

Bonner grew up with an active imagination and began with drawing comics before moving on to writing scripts and stories that he shared with his friends and classmates. Now, he's a full-fledged writer, director, actor and producer.

Viraj Gandhi

Viraj Gandhi thought he had his whole life figured out as he was standing in line to take the Medical College Admission Test but when it came time to go in, he decided that it wasn't really what he wanted.

Now, Gandhi is a well-known filmmaker who creates experimental music to elevate his powerful storytelling.

Ka'Davien Baylor

Bright, colorful murals have been popping up all over Shreveport this last year and there's one man that's had his hands in the paint cans helping add a splash of color with a purpose.

Ka'Davien Baylor has been an artist since birth and has stayed true to himself while discovering who he is exactly in this medium and now he thinks he's got it all figured out.

First Ants at the Picnic

Shreveport couple Antonio Zavarce and Taylor Stevens took their eco-friendly and self-sufficient way of living and created a nonprofit with that same mindset.

First Ants at the Picnic is more than just a community garden, its mission is to teach people how to eat, how to plant and more with the help from Zavarce and Stevens along the way.

Wendell Riley

The Robinson Film Center went on a long hunt for a new executive director trying to find the perfect fit and it was found in film lover Wendell Riley.

Riley has been an active part of the Shreveport film community for over a decade working on projects that have gone on to win awards at the Emmys, Cannes and more while also continuing to push the local filmmakers to continue their craft.

Emerie Eck Gentry

It's no secret that Shreveport and Bossier City has no shortage of amazing local events that cater to a wide variety of interests like the Highland Jazz and Blues Festival, ARTini, the Red River Revel and much more.

What many may not know is there is one woman who has been working behind the scenes for years and now it's time to learn all about Emerie Eck Gentry and how and why she does it all.

Brittainy Pope

For nearly a decade Robin Jones served as the Bossier Arts Council executive director and when she decided it was time to say goodbye, there was only one person she wanted for the job.

Brittainy Pope has served on the BAC board of directors since 2018 and accepted the role as executive director right in the midst of the battle for control of the East Bank District and Plaza.

Miss Louisiana Gracie Reichman

A new Miss Louisiana was crowned earlier this year and Gracie Reichman has danced her way to the Miss America pageant stage.

Reichman is a Colfax native who has goals of becoming a physical therapist once her reign as Miss Louisiana comes to a close.

Meredith G. White is the arts and culture reporter for the Shreveport Times. You can find her on Facebook as Meredith G. White, on Instagram and Twitter as @meredithgwhite, and email her at mgwhite@gannett.com.

