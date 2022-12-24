(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January first. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. State lawmaker Joe D'Orsie of Manchester says he'll introduce a measure that would cap the tax, especially since hikes in diesel fuel directly affect the price of trucking goods to consumers. A Senate lawmaker is also calling for relief. He wants electric vehicles to pay a mileage-based user fee as a way to offset the tax. Pennsylvania reportedly has the third-highest gas tax in the country.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO