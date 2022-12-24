Read full article on original website
John Brian Smith
4d ago
Got to Love this Global warming with all these Air Conditioners trying to keep up in winter! Now imagine adding thousands upon thousands of Electric cars to this situation! What could even remotely go wrong with such a wonderful idea!🤣( Sarcasm 100% intended where applied!)
Topper
4d ago
Wait what? The wind turbines aren’t keeping up? The solar panel plan is not working? We shut down how many coal plants? Ridiculous hopefully only libtards freeze and go hungry.
cale olson
4d ago
and yet all electric is the way to go example is NY wanting to ban all future fossil fuel heating as well as pushing ev cars makes so much sense to me NOT
Inside the 14-year battle to secure a water line for fracking’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Pa.
Long-suffering residents of Dimock, Pa, are feeling cautiously optimistic after Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro announces a plea deal with a natural gas company. The post Inside the 14-year battle to secure a water line for fracking’s ‘Ground Zero’ in Pa. appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Encourages Low-Income Households to Enroll in Affordable Connectivity Program
Lower monthly bills and one-time discount to help purchase computers or tablets for eligible Pennsylvanians. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf is reminding low-income Pennsylvanians to enroll in the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help reduce the cost of internet service. “The Affordable Connectivity Program is another opportunity to...
WNEP-TV 16
Tracking heating costs in Pennsylvania
Gas prices continue to fall in Pennsylvania, but what about home heating costs? Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer breaks down the numbers.
EPA needs to finalize strong, comprehensive methane standards. Here’s why | Opinion
For multiple reasons, Pennsylvanians truly have the most to benefit from this federal rule-making. The post EPA needs to finalize strong, comprehensive methane standards. Here’s why | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pennsylvanians support measures to stop greenhouse gas emissions that pollute the air | Opinion
In April of this year, Pennsylvania became the latest member of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI). The proven, multi-state program limits climate-warming carbon dioxide from power plants by compelling polluters to pay for their pollution, thereby generating revenues for participating states. Unfortunately, our families have not yet been able to enjoy the benefits of this program as polluters and their supporters in our state legislature have used the court system to delay full implementation.
Grid operators lift power usage conservation request
UPDATE: PJM Interconnection’s power conservation request has been lifted as of 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning. (WBRE/WYOU) — PJM Interconnection, mid-Atlantic power grid operators, issued a request for energy conservation in Pennsylvania and 12 other states as well as the District of Columbia from Saturday into Sunday. That conservation request has since been lifted According to […]
Frozen pipes; store closings; gas prices: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022. High: 48; Low: 30. Partly cloudy. Frozen houses: The Christmastime storm that brought single-digit temperatures to central Pa. left many without power. That led to frozen pipes, burst pipes and property damage in many homes. And winter has only just begun.
Central Pa. electrical supplies company plans to acquire Ohio business
A Swatara Township-based wholesale distributor of electrical supplies has announced that it plans to acquire a company in Ohio. Schaedler Yesco Distribution has entered into an agreement to acquire Yesco Electrical Supply. The companies expect the deal to be completed in February. Yesco Electrical Supply is based in Columbiana, Ohio....
To improve Internet speeds, Pa. needs help making an accurate broadband coverage map
Challenging a federal broadband map can help expand Pennsylvanians access to telehealth, distance learning, remote work opportunities and internet access in general, said Brandon Carson. “There’s a concern about the lack of connectivity in our rural areas,” said Carson, executive director of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority. “Frankly, it’s been...
Do you qualify for internet assistance in PA?
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging low-income Pennsylvanians to sign up for the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) to help save money on internet service. The ACP is designed to help save money on expanded broadband internet access. Administered through the Federal Communication Commission (FCC) and local internet providers, the program provides recipients […]
What Pennsylvania residents Googled in 2022
(WHTM) — From health questions to searching the new Wordle every day, Pennsylvania residents have been busy searching for a vast array of different topics. Here are some of the most searched terms in Pennsylvania, according to Google Trends Top general searches Top arts and entertainment searches Top health searches: Top games searches: Top law […]
WGAL
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to prevent future automatic gas tax hikes
Pennsylvania's taxes on gas and diesel are going up in 2023 because of a state law. The move is already drawing a response from some state lawmakers who want to keep this automatic increase from happening again. While it's a tax on wholesalers, it often factors into what drivers pay...
iheart.com
Lawmakers Try To Offset Increase for PA Gas Tax
(Harrisburg, PA) -- Pennsylvania will be increasing the state gas tax by a few cents starting January first. The tax for regular will go up to 61 cents a gallon and will increase nearly 79 cents for diesel. State lawmaker Joe D'Orsie of Manchester says he'll introduce a measure that would cap the tax, especially since hikes in diesel fuel directly affect the price of trucking goods to consumers. A Senate lawmaker is also calling for relief. He wants electric vehicles to pay a mileage-based user fee as a way to offset the tax. Pennsylvania reportedly has the third-highest gas tax in the country.
How road salting impacts Pa. waterways
This article was reprinted with permission on Jan. 18, 2022 from the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association. It was originally published on Riverkeeper Reflections. Last winter, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation applied 12.3 million gallons of salt-based brine to the state’s roadways and has spread an average of 807,766 tons of rock salt a year over the last five winters. “They are just one entity that spreads road salt in Pennsylvania,...
Are Ames Department Stores Really Returning to Pennsylvania in 2023?
With 2023 just days away, we’ve learned about a new bit of nostalgia that could be coming to Pennsylvania in the new year. An insanely popular ‘90s retailer could be returning to Pennsylvania in the new year for the first time since 2002. Ames Department Stores says they’ll...
Pennsylvania turnpike tolls will increase again in 2023
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The cost of using the Pennsylvania turnpike is going to get more expensive in 2023 after an increase was approved by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC). The commission approved a 5 percent toll increase for all E-ZPass and Toll by Plate drivers next year. The new rates will hit on Jan. […]
Rebellious suburban Philly residents take novel legal approach to thwart sewer system sale
An uprising by a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, town’s residents who are unhappy about the privatization of their town’s sewer system moved into uncharted territory this month with the creation of a panel to rewrite the town’s governing charter to block the sale of the town’s wastewater utility.
Top stories of 2022: As 988 hotline goes live, Pa. counties brace for increase in calls
The suicide prevention line helps save lives — but counties need steady funding for it to work. Over the summer, call centers across the U.S. switched to a new, three-digit number for people who are having a mental health crisis or thinking about suicide. The new 988 number replaces...
Pennsylvania's population plummets by 40,000 in a year
(The Center Square) – The American population might be growing, but Pennsylvania remains a leading state for Americans to flee, rather than stay. The commonwealth is one of 18 states to lose population in 2022, according to new data from the Census Bureau, and one of the worst performers. The data is confirmation of a long-running trend: Pennsylvania has a population problem, and the end isn’t yet in sight. The...
Who is on Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team? (Full list)
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s transition team is made up of a leadership board, personnel committee, legal counsel, and seven advisory committees that are divided into subcommittees. All these groups are tasked with advising on policy, troubleshooting in state departments, and in some cases, recommending candidates and conducting interviews. ...
