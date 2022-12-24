ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The 15 richest people in Texas and how much they’re worth

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
(NEXSTAR) – Though Texas isn’t home to the majority of America’s richest people – California holds that title – it is home to the wealthiest American, according to Forbes. He’s one of 43 Texas residents that made Forbes’ list this year, even though his net worth just took a hit .

That’s right, Elon Musk, the man behind Tesla and SpaceX, and the newest CEO of Twitter, is Texas’ wealthiest person. When Forbes released its list of the 400 wealthiest people living in America, Musk’s net worth sat at $251 billion. As of Friday, his net worth is listed as slightly less than $175 billion, according to Forbes, which is still roughly $25 billion more than the next wealthiest American, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Other Texas billionaires have gained wealth through various ventures, including retail, athletics, oil, investments, hearing aids, and alcohol.

After Musk, Alice Walton ranks as the second-wealthiest Texas resident and the richest woman in the Lone Star State. According to Forbes , the main source of her wealth stems from Walmart – she’s the only daughter of the retail chain’s founder, Sam Walton. She doesn’t work for Walmart like her brothers, Rob and Jim, but instead serves as chairman for the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Among the wealthiest Texans are Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Dell Technologies; Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys; spouses Stanley Kroenke and Ann Walton Kroenke (though ranked separately); Tilman Fertitta, owner of the Houston Rockets; Airbnb co-founder Joe Gebbia; and Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks.

Here are the 15 richest people in Texas, their sources of wealth, and wealth at the time Forbes released its list:

  1. Elon Musk (Tesla, SpaceX) – $251 billion
  2. Alice Walton (Walmart) – $55.7 billion
  3. Michael Dell (Dell Technologies) – $50 billion
  4. Jerry Jones (Dallas Cowboys) – $16 billion
  5. Stanley Kroenke (sports, real estate) – $12.9 billion
  6. Jeffery Hildebrand (oil) – $11 billion
  7. Andrew Beal (banks, real estate) – $10.3 billion
  8. Autry Stephens (oil) – $10 billion
  9. Ann Walton Kroenke (Walmart) – $8.3 billion
  10. Robert F. Smith (private equity) – $8 billion
  11. Tilman Fertitta (Houston Rockets, entertainment) – $7.7 billion
  12. Joe Gebbia (Airbnb)- $7.6 billion
  13. Charles Butt (supermarkets) – $7.5 billion
  14. Richard Kinder (pipelines) – $7.3 billion
  15. Dannine Avara (pipelines) – $6.9 billion

Musk was the only Texas resident to rank among the top 10 wealthiest Americans on Forbes’ list. He edged out Amazon’s Jeff Bezos and Microsoft’s Bill Gates.

You can view Forbes’ full list and methodology here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Texas and you love going out, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are great options for both a casual meal with friends, as we all as celebrating a special occasion with your loved ones.
TEXAS STATE
