Center in La Quinta focuses on mental health for adolescents, young adults

Jennifer De Leon graduated near the top of her Palm Desert High School class, but when it came to applying to college it seemed like the world was collapsing around her.

“I would always just go to the next highest level,” she said. “Honors, Advanced Placement. Then, I broke down.”

“I was not in good shape,” De Leon added. “It was just very dark. Everything was meaningless.”

She started taking pills from her parents’ medicine cabinet and was hospitalized after drinking a bottle of liquid Tylenol.

For more than a year since then, De Leon, who turns 20 in December, has been receiving treatment from Riverside University Health System Behavioral Health.

Over that time, she has gone from hardly ever leaving her bed to holding down a job and reestablishing relationships with her parents and friends.

During an interview this fall, she was "feeling better," but still grappling with some things, including her self-described “hardcore perfectionism.”

The game changer has been Desert FLOW, a youth outpatient mental health clinic and resource center that opened in 2017 in La Quinta that specifically serves people ages 16-25.

But you probably wouldn’t hear staff describe Desert FLOW that way. They are told to avoid using words like “patient” and “clinic.”

Staff make the place feel more like a clubhouse. It’s a space where teens and young adults can gather to play games, practice yoga, do arts and crafts and cook — and receive individual, group or family therapy. "FLOW" stands for fun, love, opportunity and wellness.

In addition to providing psychiatric and ongoing mental health services, staff help link young adults including De Leon to housing and employment resources, life coaching and legal services as needed.

To keep the vibe informal, there is no front desk, and youth can “drop in” to use the common spaces as they please, explained Behavioral Health Services Supervisor Alisa Huntington.

Desert FLOW is one of three transitional age youth centers run by the Riverside University Health System. The others are in Perris and Riverside.

About 150 to 200 “TAYs,” as Huntington and others call the transitional-age youths, use various services through the La Quinta location. About half of them engage with the center in an average week, Huntington said.

Traditionally — and, in many cases, legally — age 18 is a hard cutoff between treatment as a youth and as an adult. TAY centers are meant to ease the transition to adulthood for adolescents that need mental health care and access to social services.

“Turning 18 shouldn’t be a crisis,” Huntington said. “Part of the problem before TAY centers was that when people turned 18, they would often fall through the cracks of behavioral health.”

Centers like Desert FLOW aim to fill that void.

“If we can get adolescents access to services when they are 16, we can prepare them for turning 18,” Huntington said.

She explained that many adolescents are labeled as adults, but don’t have the skills and resources necessary for independent living, a gap she said is often exacerbated by mental health diagnoses.

“Our goal is that TAYs are able to independently live on their own or with their family and have their life dreams more fulfilled, to sustain employment and to have a support group intact,” Huntington added.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 50% of mental illness begins by age 14 and another 25% begins by age 24.

The brain is not fully developed until the mid- to late 20s, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Nationwide, mental health issues for adolescents worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic as many experienced feelings of isolation and despair.

Locally, Huntington said she has seen an uptick in suicide attempts and suicide ideation that continues to rise.

“I don't think it's slowing down, unfortunately. It’s still continuing,” Huntington said. “I don't know if that's pandemic-related. I think the pandemic exacerbated it, but I don't think it's a standalone issue.”

In 2021, more than a third (37%) of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.

“Isolation, I think, definitely played a role in how I felt,” De Leon said. “Even when I hated school, I felt the joy of seeing friends like a breath of fresh air.”

The high-performing student said she believes the stress of academic excellence played a role in her mental health breakdown, and COVID-19 health and safety protocols probably made things worse.

But her struggles were nothing new.

By around age 10, De Leon said she realized she grappled with perfectionism. When things didn’t go her way — especially in the classroom where she always excelled — she would get angry with herself and sometimes hit objects.

“I don’t do that anymore,” she said.

Over the years, De Leon said she built coping mechanisms to deal with her emotions, including following a routine.

Then, the pandemic changed everything.

There was no more going to school. No more seeing friends at lunchtime. No more in-person extracurricular activities.

“My routine was broken,” she said.

Added on top of that was the stress of applying to colleges.

“Applying felt so black and white,” De Leon said. “Like there was a right choice and a wrong choice.”

The anxiety of it all weighed on her until she broke down.

“I knew things were going to s***,” she said.

But now, De Leon feels like things are looking up. Through Desert FLOW, she's begun to build a new routine.

She attends daily activities with peers. Sometimes they focus on music or crafts. When The Desert Sun met her, she was on her way to a yoga class taught by a volunteer instructor at the center. Five or six other TAYs participated as well.

The class started about an hour later than scheduled because a bus that picks up TAYs from across the Coachella Valley and brings them to activities in La Quinta had run tardy. But for some young adults that live in Desert Hot Springs or Mecca, a trip on the SunLine bus to La Quinta would have taken even longer.

Huntington’s center is designed to serve anyone from Desert Hot Springs to Mecca.

Desert FLOW has nearly 20 staff in total, including a psychiatrist, nurse, clinicians, advocates and peer support specialists. Peer support specialists are certified professionals with lived experiences of overcoming some of the most common mental health and addiction problems facing adolescents and young adults. At Desert FLOW, every TAY has an assigned peer support specialist.

“As a TAY-aged person, I had a bit of depression and anxiety, but I didn’t know what I was going through,” explained peer support specialist Javier Sanchez.

Years later, Sanchez councils young adults to help them understand their emotions and find purpose.

As for De Leon, she is still uncertain about her aspirations.

But her progress is undeniable.

“We have success stories like Jennifer that came in pretty much non-functioning in every area, and to see her go from that to a fully-functioning young person with a job with social relationship with their parents — I mean, that's huge,” Huntington said.

For more information about Desert FLOW, visit www.rcdmh.org or call (760) 863-7970.

