Every day the Denver Gazette sports staff will publish its best bets:

1. Bills (-8) against Bears: Buffalo should win this game by double digits.

2. Chiefs (-10) against Seahawks: Kansas City is a big favorite as well. They are rolling.

3. 49ers (-6.5) against Commanders: San Francisco is hitting its stride at the right time.

-Odds from SuperBook Colorado

(Chris Schmaedeke's Best Bets record ATS: (48-53)