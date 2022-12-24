Read full article on original website
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why GM Kept The Column Shifter In The 2024 GMC Sierra HD
For the 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD will receive a mid-cycle refresh. Introducing a bevy of updates and revisions to the heavy-duty pickup, the decision to keep the column-mounted shifter left some wondering why do so on the Sierra HD while move it to the center console on the refreshed Sierra 1500. Today, GM Authority has the answer.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Silverado HD To Offer GCW Alert System
The 2024 Chevy Silverado HD introduces a mid-cycle refresh for the heavy duty pickup that brings a bevy of exterior enhancements, an overhauled cockpit, and upgraded technology. One new feature is called GCW Alert, a system that measures gross combination weight while trailering. GCW Alert is a new trailering aid...
gmauthority.com
Here’s The 2024 Chevy Trax In LS Trim: First Photos
When GM debuted the 2024 Chevy Trax in October 2022, it only showed photos of the up-level 2RS and range-topping Activ trim levels. Today, we’re bringing you an exclusive first look at the upcoming 2024 Trax outfitted in the base LS trim in the following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
gmauthority.com
1980 Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Pace Car Headed To Mecum Florida
The Chevy Camaro bowed in late September of 1966, introducing GM’s new F-Body platform in the process. Five months later, Pontiac received its own F-Body platform model, the Pontiac Firebird. Both the Firebird and the Camaro were built to be direct competitors to the hugely successful Ford Mustang. In order to compete in the Trans Am racing series, the Trans Am Performance and Appearance package debuted in March of 1969. Only 689 hardtop and eight convertible Pontiac Trans Ams left the factory for the model year.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
denver7.com
These 10 cars have the longest lifespan—and 6 are from the same maker
Both new and used car prices have increased significantly over the past two years due to an ongoing chip shortage and higher raw material costs. For example, in September 2022, average prices for used vehicles were up 42.5% compared to February 2020. Since cars typically depreciate in value, choosing wisely...
Top Speed
This Chinese Motorcycle Company Is All Set To Shake Up Two-Wheeled America
Recently, leading Chinese bikemaker QJ Motor (or Qianjiang Group) has expanded its presence to European and British markets with a variety of products. The company also has tie-ups with leading bikemakers like MV Agusta, Harley-Davidson, and even owns Italian bikemaker Benelli. This is just the beginning, though, and now, QJ Motor has its eyes set on the American market next as part of its global expansion.
GM Recalls More Than 740,000 Vehicles Due to Dangerous Problem
General Motors (GM) - Get Free Report is recalling 740,000 trucks, sedans and SUVs due to a problem with the headlights. The automaker said that "under a combination of certain preconditions," the vehicles' daytime running lights may not deactivate when the headlights are on, potentially causing excess glare, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles
Toyota has cars, trucks, and SUVs that should last you well over 200,000 miles. Which is right for you? The post 5 Toyota Models That Are Practically Guaranteed to Last More Than 200,000 Miles appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Rivian Falls Apart
Rivian has struggled to find direction as management gropes toward a future that likely is no longer there.
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
The 2023 Nissan Frontier Just Outranked the Ford Ranger
The 2023 Nissan Frontier outranks the 2023 Ford Ranger. See why the Nissan Frontier serves as the better mid-size truck. The post The 2023 Nissan Frontier Just Outranked the Ford Ranger appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the $150,000 2023 Cadillac Escalade V the Most Luxurious Full-Size SUV?
Find out if the $150,000 Cadillac Escalade V performance full-size luxury SUV is the most luxurious model available. The post Is the $150,000 2023 Cadillac Escalade V the Most Luxurious Full-Size SUV? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Man’s Modififed Tesla Has a V6 Engine and It Has People Cheering
Engines are cheaper to fix than batteries after all.
10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation of Over 50% in 5 Years
When looking to resale your vehicle down the road, depreciation is important. Here are 10 vehicles with the highest depreciation of over 50% over 5-years. The post 10 Vehicles With the Highest Depreciation of Over 50% in 5 Years appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Prototype Spied Testing: Photos
Formally debuting back in July 2022, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is part of GM’s next-generation of battery-electric vehicles, slotting between the Equinox EV and a yet-to-be-announced three-row electric crossover. Then in August, GM unveiled the 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), a Blazer EV variant that will be only offered to law enforcement agencies. Now, GM Authority has exclusively captured a Blazer EV PPV prototype undergoing testing.
