Syracuse, NY

localsyr.com

Syracuse bars and businesses throwing New Year’s Eve parties

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?. There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this yea,r including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Three Lives, Coleman’s and more. Save yourself some time and check out NewsChannel 9’s list...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: what to watch for in the Pinstripe Bowl

The Syracuse Orange look to extend their Pinstripe Bowl record to 3-0 all-time when they face the Minnesota Golden Gophers. When these two teams meet, this is what we’ll be looking for:. Kevin: How will next year’s starters handle the spotlight?. The Orange will get an early look...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Louisville

As we’ve said before, the road for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-2, 1-0) becomes way more competitive from here on out. The Orange will get a true taste of how elite the ACC is in its matchup versus the Louisville Cardinals (10-4, 1-0). Syracuse heads on...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl

It’s Wednesday, so you know what that means... time for the blog that gives you the internet’s most ridiculous college football preview series- it’s #FakeNunes time. Have we found some creative ways to get #jokesandgarbage into a Syracuse Orange preview? You be the judge.... Now onto this...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

1997 Syracuse football rewind: Orange fall in Fiesta Bowl

The #14 Syracuse Orange entered the Fiesta Bowl on an eight-game winning streak and were looking to cap a 10-win season. Michael Bishop and the #10 Kansas State Wildcats had other ideas. Bishop completed 14 of 23 passes for 317 yards and 4 touchdowns. He added another 73 yards plus...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball misses out on Top-10 recruit Elliot Cadeau

The Syracuse Orange were unable to land a major commitment from the Class of 2024. Link Academy’s Elliot Cadeau, the consensus No. 2 PG in that class, will instead join an ACC rival, the North Carolina Tar Heels. Cadeau made the announcement during halftime of his latest game and...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Michael A. Sirchia – December 25, 2022 Featured

Michael A. Sirchia, 94, of Oswego died Sunday December 25, 2022 in Bishop’s Rehabilitation Center, Syracuse. Mr. Sirchia was born in Brooklyn, NY the son of the late Salvatore and Mary (Russo) Sirchia. He worked as a butcher for forty years at B & M Meat Market in Long Island, and eight years for the Laborer’s Local #214 Oswego, NY, and retiring in 1990 after working three years at Raymour and Flanigan Furniture. Mr. Sirchia was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church in Scriba, the Scriba Seniors Group, and a former volunteer for the Red Cross Blood Drive.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Liverpool couple recall being stranded in car for 15 hours in WNY

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Last Friday Michael Walter, his wife Alyssa and their dog hit the road to visit family in Buffalo for Christmas. Before the Liverpool couple could make it there, the weather changed their plans. “It was the worst blizzard or snowfall I have ever seen in...
LIVERPOOL, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: Revisiting the 2013 Texas Bowl

We’re just two days away from a Bowl rematch between the Syracuse Orange and Minnesota Golden Gophers. That’s right, SU actually faced off against Minnesota in the 2013 Texas Bowl and scraped out a 21-17 win at the Houston Texans’ Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium). Before the two squads clash again in the Bronx, let’s relive their previous bout in the Lone Star State:
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Midnight on Main This Saturday Evening

The City of Cortland’s Midnight on Main will take place this Saturday evening in Downtown Cortland as the city will host a New Year’s Celebration. Main Street between Court and Tompkins Street will be closed for the event. The city reports it will include local restaurant participation, music...
Reynold Aquino

Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York

If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY

In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
SYRACUSE, NY

