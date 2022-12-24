Read full article on original website
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New York
If you're planning a trip to Syracuse, New York, or looking for new dining options, you're in luck! Syracuse boasts a diverse and exciting food scene, with something for every taste. In this article, we'll share our top picks for the best places to eat in the city. From BBQ to Italian to modern American cuisine, there's something for everyone in Syracuse. So we've got you covered whether you're in the mood for a casual dinner with friends or a special occasion meal. Read on to discover our top recommendations for the best places to eat in Syracuse!
Fried Potato Heaven Found in CNY
In my travels, I am often found at a chain restaurant. I know some people find this maddening and my coworkers give me hell about it all the time. So, when I do venture out of my comfort zone, I like to be reasonably assured I will have a good experience. This is why I always look at the menu online for a place before I decide that it's for me.
A love story just in time for Christmas: Couple married at Mom’s diner where they had first date
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Three years ago, Kahssia Hills-Days was waiting inside Mom’s diner to meet up with Radelle Days for a “friendly” breakfast. When Radelle Days came into the restaurant with roses, the friendly breakfast quickly became much more than that, Kahssia said. That meal marked the young couple’s very first date.
Syracuse police ID victims of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day homicides
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse police on Monday released the names of two homicide victims killed over Christmas weekend. Mikere Rondinello, 19, of Syracuse, was shot and killed on Christmas Eve outside a home on Richmond Avenue, Syracuse police spokesman Lt. Matthew Malinowski said. Aaron Jordan, 37, of Syracuse, was...
International retailer Primark is coming to Upstate NY. Will it land in Syracuse?
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Primark, a Dublin-based retailer known for offering trendy fashions at low prices, is coming to Albany and Buffalo as it expands its U.S. presence. The retailing chain’s website says it will open stores soon in Crossgates Mall in suburban Albany and the Walden Galleria mall in suburban Buffalo.
