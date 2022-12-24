Read full article on original website
Illinois sees drop in population for 9th year in a row, according to Census data
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022, but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
Yes, Bones of a Huge Giant Were Really Found in Missouri in 1933
Many believe that the accounts of giants are nothing more than legends and tall tales. I can prove it's historical fact that the bones of a huge giant were really found in Missouri in 1933. Truth be told there are multiple accounts of giant bones found in Missouri in completely...
Road deaths in Missouri exceed 2021 numbers
As we count down the final days of 2022, the number of roadway fatalities in Missouri continues to tick up.
Is It Really Illegal to Be Homeless in Missouri in 2023? Kind Of
There are a lot of new laws about to go into effect in Missouri. One is a little more controversial than others. Perhaps you've heard that it's about to become illegal to be homeless in Missouri, but is it really true? The answer is complicated. As is usually the case,...
See the Historic Ice Jam That’s Overwhelming the Missouri River
There hasn't been anything like this on the Missouri River for as long as I can remember. New video shows the historic ice jam that's causing all kinds of problems up and down the mighty Missouri River. The Nebraska State Patrol shared this crazy video on their Facebook page showing...
What’s the Strangest Hidden Missouri Attraction? Meet Boathenge
What's the true definition of a hidden attraction? When you have an attraction in a state where someone was born yet they know nothing about it. That's the case with Boathenge, truly the strangest hidden attraction in Missouri that I've never heard of. Congrats to Only In Your State for...
‘Emotional roller coaster’: Delays in effort to shut down Agape dishearten former students
When he read the news back in September that Missouri had moved to shut down Agape Boarding School, Allen Knoll felt a sense of vindication. ”For me personally,” he said, “but also for current victims.”. It was over a year and a half after Knoll had traveled to...
Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana
(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
Did You Know Missouri’s Highway 36 is the ‘Genius Highway’?
I did not know this, but then again I am not a genius and that's not breaking news. Did you know that Highway 36 in Missouri is really known as the "Genius Highway"? I do now and I'll share what I've learned. I need to thank KMTV in Omaha for...
Missouri in 2023: If recession predictions come to pass, how might Missouri fare?
Looking ahead to 2023, some economists forecast that the economy will face a recession. Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell’s preferred recession indicator predicts a 38% chance of recession next year. The National Bureau of Economic Research is responsible for officially declaring a recession, which it defines as “period...
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Magnolia in Missouri (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow magnolia in Missouri, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting magnolia is not as easy as it seems. Magnolia are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the fall...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through
Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation
SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023
Often framed as ways to increase “school choice” for families, proposals to spread charter schools to more of the state, let students more easily transfer to public school districts they don’t live in or receive financial support for private school tuition and homeschooling aren’t new. The post Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
Illinois judge rules part of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional
An Illinois judge has ruled part of the state's new SAFE-T Act unconstitutional. This means the end of cash bail likely won't happen on January 1.
Missouri lawmakers seek to stop Amber McLaughlin Jan. 3 execution
The state of Missouri is set to execute a convicted killer just days into the new year, but some lawmakers are working to stop it.
Mobile simulation lab trains first responders following closures of Missouri rural hospitals
Within the last eight years, 15 hospitals have closed in Missouri, most of them in rural areas.
As the weather heats, be on the lookout for burst pipes
As the temperatures go up, so do the number of water main breaks because of the freezing last week.
