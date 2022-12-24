ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Sheriff Marshak weighs in on recreational marijuana

(Hillsboro) Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri. What does that mean for members of law enforcement? How will they approach this issue now that is no longer against the law if certain guidelines are followed? Sheriff Dave Marshak says their biggest concern is for those that drive under the influence.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One in particular is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an interesting place. […]
Missouri in 2023: If recession predictions come to pass, how might Missouri fare?

Looking ahead to 2023, some economists forecast that the economy will face a recession. Federal Reserve Bank Chair Jerome Powell’s preferred recession indicator predicts a 38% chance of recession next year. The National Bureau of Economic Research is responsible for officially declaring a recession, which it defines as “period...
Gigantic Antique Mall in Missouri Will Take Hours To Walk Through

Get your walking shoes on and prepare to walk for hours and search for treasure in the largest antique mall in Missouri, Relics. Located in Springfield, Missouri, Relics is a 90,000-square-foot building with thousands and thousands of treasures to be found. Everything you can image (or maybe not image) can be found at Relics. Stuff from your childhood, things you never thought you would need, and stuff you just can't leave without. It's like a never-ending garage sale that goes for miles and miles.
Safety expert says Missouri has some of worst gun laws in nation

SAN FRANCISCO — Giffords Law Center Local Policy Director Allison Anderman says Missouri has the fourth weakest gun laws in the nation, and Kansas is not much better, at number six. Anderman said Missouri has steadily weakened its gun laws over the past couple of years. “Enacting permit less carry where people can carry guns […]
Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023

Often framed as ways to increase “school choice” for families, proposals to spread charter schools to more of the state, let students more easily transfer to public school districts they don’t live in or receive financial support for private school tuition and homeschooling aren’t new. The post Missouri ‘school choice’ bills to watch in 2023 appeared first on The Beacon.
