Did you know... what these items have in common? These simple items formed a wonderful Christmas Eve tradition when I was a boy. When I was a boy, it was my job to set out Santa's treats; each Christmas Eve, I set out carrots for the reindeer and placed cookies on one of Mom's Sunday best plates along with my handwritten note and a small Coke for Santa. Years later, I learned that Santa, aka my Dad, had mixed a Canadian Club and Coke for himself with that Coke left for Santa. When I was a boy, it was my handwritten note that really pleased my Mom the most. When I was a boy, I was taught to thank Santa for coming to my house and bringing me toys. All these years later, I think back to Christmas Eve past, and the most beautiful gift I ever received was the memories of those days and the lessons I was taught when I was a boy. This Christmas Eve, I'll make my annual trip to Hy-Vee to pick up a six-pack of small Coke bottles and some cookies as well. Now I drink my Coke by myself on Christmas Eve each year, but in my heart Santa, my Mom, and my Dad will all be here just like when I was a boy.

