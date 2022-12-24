Empty Stocking Fund: Another year of Christmas giving helps family of four

Jeanine and her family are grateful for everyone that donates to the Empty Stocking Fund. The Cane family are no strangers to the Empty Stocking Fund. Jeanine and her three children, ages two to four, participated in the program last year. As a single mother with limited income, Jeanine felt like reaching out to the Empty Stocking Fund was the best thing to do so that she could provide Christmas presents for her children.

The Empty Stocking Fund helped Jeanine when she needed it the most. She was going through a hard time both personally and financially, and did not know where to turn.

That changed when she got involved with the Empty Stocking Fund. She credits the organization for putting smiles on her kids' faces and giving them a merry Christmas.

To donate, please send checks made payable to SCF- Empty Stocking Fund, 2225 Norwood Ave. Suite B, Savannah, GA 31406.

Donors

Jerry & Mary Alice Hendrix $50

St. Pius X Alumni Association $100

Mr. & Mrs. Willis Shellman $300

In Loving Memory of Our Parents, Brothers & Sisters $250

Anonymous $100

Darrell & Elmira Goforth $75

Retired Special Agents of the FBI $300

Connie & Tom Glaser $250

Landings Women's Golf Association $931

Bubba & Barbara Victor $250

The Landings Club Water Babes $100

Anonymous $25

Moore Family $100