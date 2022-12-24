Read full article on original website
City suspends demolition order on Irwin Block building
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Columbus Board of Public Works this week voted to suspend the demolition order previously issued for the building most affected by the early December Fifth Street fire pending review of the demolition permit. The move was made after hearing plans from the company hired by the owners of the building to perform the demolition.
Man busted for marijuana dealing against backdrop of legalization debate
As a summer poll shows more Americans smoke marijuana than cigarettes, its future, use and legalization in Indiana continues to be debated. FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne police had seen the gold Cadillac parked at the Economy Inn on West Coliseum on many occasions. It had an old, faded temporary tag from an […]
Baby returns home to Ohio as accused abductor is scheduled to appear in Indiana court
One week after going missing and being taken across state lines, baby Kason Thomas is returning home Monday.
3 Places To Get Soul Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes and you're in Ohio, you should visit these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you find yourself in central Ohio, you can't go wrong with this restaurant, which has been serving tasty homemade soul food since it opened its doors in 2013. Check out delicious staples like crispy fried chicken, smothered pork chops, and meatloaf. Each dinner comes with some of their great cornbread and your choice of two sides. Customers particularly enjoy the collard greens, sweet potatoes, and mac and cheese. If you're in the mood for something a little more adventurous, patrons enjoy the restaurant's liver and onions. If you have room for dessert, check out their sweet potato pie, banana pudding, or carrot cake.
Ohio police looking for Bryan man missing since November; Family offers $3K reward
BRYAN, Ohio (WANE) — Police in Bryan, Ohio are asking for assistance in learning the whereabouts of a local man who has been missing for over a month. According to a Facebook post from the Bryan Police Department, 22-year-old Noah Johnson was last seen Nov. 18. A Facebook page...
Allen County family boasts over 50 Christmas trees
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the most difficult parts of the holidays is making decisions about your Christmas tree. When to buy it, how to decorate it, deciding when it should be put up and brought down. Now imagine you had to make those decisions for over...
City reminds of garbage and recycling collection changes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that the garbage and recycling schedule is delayed by one day this week due to the Christmas holiday. Garbage and recycling will remain on schedule for the New Year’s holiday next week....
Indiana State Police welcomes new trooper to Fort Wayne Post
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana State Police announced Wednesday a recently graduated Probationary Trooper has been assigned to his home district at the Fort Wayne Post. Trooper Blake Kugler graduated from the 83rd Indiana State Police Academy Dec. 15 after working as a patrolman with the Kendallville Police Department for four years.
Discover the Coldest Place in Indiana
Just south of the Great Lakes region, and just west enough to be considered a part of the Midwest, Indiana is home to nearly seven million people. Native Americans were the first to occupy the land that we today call Indiana. Indeed, the state was named after the vast numbers of people already living there. Today, Indianapolis is the largest city, with several other important urban areas dotted throughout the state. Indiana’s climate is generally classified as humid, with the northern half of the state being humid continental. The southern half, however, is considered humid subtropical. But, just where can you find the coldest place in Indiana?
Drivers are enjoying the gift of lower gas prices
According to AAA, the national average price for regular gasoline is $3.10, but in the state of Indiana that average drops to $2.95.
Frozen pipes cause issues for structures across Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — In addition to frigid temperatures and deteriorating road conditions, frozen pipes have also caused problems across Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne Director of Public Information Frank Suarez told WANE 15 the city has responded to 14 water main breaks since Dec. 22. On top of...
When does Allen County issue a travel advisory?
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Allen County may not have a travel advisory right now, but this past week, one was issued. But why? Who decides? and under what circumstances?. The answer lies with Bernie Beier, the director of Allen County’s Homeland Security. He decides when they’re issued...
Donations come through for Thomas family with Kyair, Kason both with family
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Kason and Kyair Thomas are back with their family after being found last week following their abduction that triggered an AMBER Alert in Ohio. Members of the community gathered Saturday afternoon for a drive through donation to support the family ahead of Christmas. At All Nations Worship Assembly in east Columbus, […]
Indy Twins That Found Missing Ohio Twin Tells Their Story
God moves in mysterious ways, just like miracles. An Ohio mother went to pickup a Doordash order at a Columbus Pizza shop, just before 10:00pm on Monday, leaving her twin 5 month year old’s in a car seat while she ran inside to grab the order. When the woman turned around, that quick her black Honda Accord, was gone, along with her twin babies. One of the babies was found some hours later in a car seat in a parking lot at Dayton International Airport. But his twin brother was still missing as well as the person of interest has been named Nalah Jackson.
Downtown law office damaged after crash
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A downtown law office is damaged after being hit by a car on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The Fort Wayne Police Department says that a white SUV was going south on South Harrison Street and a black SUV was going east on West Wayne Street. Both drivers say that they had the right of way when they crashed at the intersection. After they crashed, the black SUV spun around and backed into Beckman Lawson LLP law office. A large window in the front of the building was smashed. Minor injuries were reported.
Mink Farm Closes
It appears the Van Wert County mink farm that was vandalized in November, resulting in the escape of about 10,000 of the animals, is now closing. Area officials say…Lion Farms, located north of Van Wert…known as North America’s largest mink farm…is selling the property, possibly to nearby Cooper Farms. The entire operation shut down on Friday. Cooper Farms works in turkeys. So there is no real word yet on what may happen at the Lion property, yet. We reported…investigators believed it was an act of eco-terrorism…as thousands of mink were released from Lion Farms. Still…weeks after the incident…they say 10,000 mink are unaccounted for. The prime suspect ?…officials say it could be people connected to the Animal Liberation Front. ALF was spray painted on one of the buildings. The incident is still under investigation.
Ohio Mink Farm Allegedly Targeted by Activists to Shut Down
FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2012, file photo, minks look out of a cage at a fur farm in the village of Litusovo, northeast of Minsk, Belarus. (AP Photo/Sergei Grits, File) VAN WERT, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – That mink farm in western Ohio where activists allegedly freed thousands of the fur-bearing animals has closed.
This Columbus vodka was recently named the best in the entire country
High Bank Distillery Co. is a perennial favorite restaurant for so many Columbus-area foodies, but according to an international competition, their spirits may be even better. At the Fall 2022 John Barleycorn Awards–a seasonal competition created by spirits writers–High Bank Vodka was named the Best Vodka in America. Each entry was taste-tested blind and ranked in a number of categories on a 100-point scale.
Fort Wayne Police to add a new drone to fleet
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne police department is nearing a new addition to its arsenal. At last week’s city council meeting, $119,500 was approved to buy an Autel Dragonfish Standard Drone, and the department says in about 3 months it’ll be in use. “I’m...
Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snaps, piece lands on car
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Glenbrook Dodge flagpole snapped Friday afternoon, causing damage in the process. A portion of the flag pole snapped, and the end of the fallen piece landed on a yellow Dodge Charger. Glenbrook Dodge later posted a response on its Facebook page regarding the...
