spectrumnews1.com
Staving off a supermajority: Democrats reflect on the challenge and look to a future of compromise
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsinites headed to the polls in November and ultimately decided they want more divided government in Madison. Once again, Democrats and Republicans will have to find common ground, especially on a state budget next year. Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi sat down with Assembly...
captimes.com
Opinion | Wisconsin should rethink state treasurer position
In a few short weeks, Wisconsin will have a new state treasurer — the 37th since statehood. Not too long ago, the state treasurer was an influential constitutional officer responsible for managing the state’s cash flows, servicing the state debt, overseeing Wisconsinites’ college savings accounts and administering unclaimed property. Over the years, however, Wisconsin’s chief banker has been deprived of core administrative functions. Notably, cash management — by definition the core function of a treasurer — was transferred to the Department of Administration (DOA) in 2003. As a result, the machinery behind Wisconsin’s financial management system has devolved into a host of poor administrative practices.
captimes.com
Most-read 22 Wisconsin politics stories of 2022
From Gov. Tony Evers' victory to Michael Gableman's election probe, these were the most-read Cap Times stories about state politics in 2022. Republican Tim Michels launches campaign for Wisconsin governor. Army veteran and construction magnate Tim Michels officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Monday, presenting himself as a...
The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022
The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Stephen Spielberg. In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law. The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K
Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
captimes.com
Tony Evers taps Adam Payne to lead Wisconsin DNR
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed Sheboygan County administrator Adam N. Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, filling a Cabinet-level vacancy created by the November retirement of former Secretary Preston Cole. Payne has held his current position for more than two decades, and previously...
WSAW
Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
voiceofalexandria.com
What's keeping legislators from strengthening drunken driving laws in Wisconsin?
It’s no secret that Wisconsinites like to drink. Wisconsin’s drunken driving laws are also among the most lenient in the country. State lawmakers have periodically sought to toughen penalties for drunken drivers, but those efforts — even when they appeared to have overwhelming support initially — have typically failed.
wuwm.com
Two Democratic Socialists from Milwaukee prepare to take office in the State Legislature
Milwaukee's long history with socialism begins a new chapter on Jan. 3 when two Democratic Socialists from the city will be sworn in as State Representatives in the Wisconsin legislature. Darrin Madison, Jr. and Ryan Clancy recently spoke with WUWM. Madison won a Democratic primary in August to replace David...
wfbf.com
Like a Diamond
Zimbal Mink Raises World-renowned Mink Through Environmentally-sound Practices. Near the shore of Lake Michigan lies a not-so-hidden gem in Wisconsin agriculture. Zimbal Mink is a fourth-generation mink ranch and home to some of the most highly sought-after mink in the world. “We have a reputation and are known for our...
captimes.com
Our most-read local government and development stories of 2022
This year proved to be jam-packed for Madison and Dane County, from contentious City Council meetings, dozens of new developments and the seemingly never-ending election review. Catch up on what you might have missed in this list of the Cap Times’ most-read local government, development and community stories of the...
WISN
Prosecutors push for pay increase in next budget to avert growing 'statewide crisis'
All 71 of Wisconsin’s district attorneys are unanimously urging Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers to set aside more than $14 million in the next two-year state budget to increase pay for all assistant and deputy district attorneys. "We have district attorneys across Wisconsin who are getting no applications...
CBS 58
Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project
The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin
Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
QSR Web
A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint
A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Another great year’: Homeowners receive gift from the Wisconsin Lottery
(WFRV) – This month, Wisconsin homeowners received a holiday gift from the Wisconsin Lottery. The estimated $213 average credit, while slightly lower than last year’s average credit of $230, is higher than the 2020 credit of $160 or the 2019 credit of $184. “The high average Lottery Credit...
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
