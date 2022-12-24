ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
captimes.com

Opinion | Wisconsin should rethink state treasurer position

In a few short weeks, Wisconsin will have a new state treasurer — the 37th since statehood. Not too long ago, the state treasurer was an influential constitutional officer responsible for managing the state’s cash flows, servicing the state debt, overseeing Wisconsinites’ college savings accounts and administering unclaimed property. Over the years, however, Wisconsin’s chief banker has been deprived of core administrative functions. Notably, cash management — by definition the core function of a treasurer — was transferred to the Department of Administration (DOA) in 2003. As a result, the machinery behind Wisconsin’s financial management system has devolved into a host of poor administrative practices.
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Most-read 22 Wisconsin politics stories of 2022

From Gov. Tony Evers' victory to Michael Gableman's election probe, these were the most-read Cap Times stories about state politics in 2022. Republican Tim Michels launches campaign for Wisconsin governor. Army veteran and construction magnate Tim Michels officially launched his campaign for Wisconsin governor on Monday, presenting himself as a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WausauPilot

The Top Donors to Wisconsin Political Parties in 2022

The ex-wife of a Silicon Valley super-investor. The billionaire founders of ULINE. Tim Michels and his brothers. Mike Bloomberg. The governor of Illinois. Stephen Spielberg. In what has become a regular occurrence, millionaires and billionaires from inside and outside the state dumped cash into Wisconsin elections in 2022 through loopholes in campaign finance law. The bulk of the money went to the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, according to an analysis of campaign finance data by The Badger Project.
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DNR board member’s fight to extend term cost taxpayers $76K

Wisconsin taxpayers spent about $76,000 to fund a state Department of Natural Resources board member's legal battle to remain on the board after his term expired. The Wisconsin State Journal obtained invoices through an open records request that detail payments to Fred Prehn's attorney, Mark Maciolek, between October 2021 and February 2022. Prehn refused to step down after his term on the board ended in May 2021. Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul filed a lawsuit seeking a court order to remove him from the board. The state Supreme Court ultimately ruled in Prehn's favor.
WISCONSIN STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis

A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Tony Evers taps Adam Payne to lead Wisconsin DNR

Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed Sheboygan County administrator Adam N. Payne to serve as secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, filling a Cabinet-level vacancy created by the November retirement of former Secretary Preston Cole. Payne has held his current position for more than two decades, and previously...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers announces $5 million investment into rural transit

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with WisDOT, announced Tuesday that 44 agencies that provide transportation services for seniors and individuals with disabilities in rural areas of Wisconsin will benefit from more than $5 million in state and federal funds in 2023. “Whether it’s getting to and from...
WISCONSIN STATE
wfbf.com

Like a Diamond

Zimbal Mink Raises World-renowned Mink Through Environmentally-sound Practices. Near the shore of Lake Michigan lies a not-so-hidden gem in Wisconsin agriculture. Zimbal Mink is a fourth-generation mink ranch and home to some of the most highly sought-after mink in the world. “We have a reputation and are known for our...
WISCONSIN STATE
captimes.com

Our most-read local government and development stories of 2022

This year proved to be jam-packed for Madison and Dane County, from contentious City Council meetings, dozens of new developments and the seemingly never-ending election review. Catch up on what you might have missed in this list of the Cap Times’ most-read local government, development and community stories of the...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

Wisconsin roads ranked 5th worst in US

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin has the fifth worst roads in the entire country, according to a recent study on The Best and Worst Roads in the U.S. from ConsumerAffairs. The study was determined by analyzing data from the U.S. Federal Highway Administration and other government agencies, as well as surveying residents throughout the nation.
WISCONSIN STATE
solarpowerworldonline.com

Alliant Energy completes 50-MW southern Wisconsin solar project

The rural community of Fulton, Wisconsin, is the latest to benefit from the recent surge in solar development across the state. Alliant Energy completed its 50-MW North Rock Solar Project. “The jobs and economic impact created by this project have already benefited our community,” said Connie Winter, Rock County board...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
QSR Web

A&W to expand Wisconsin footprint

A&W Restaurants will open in Altoona, Wisconsin, on Jan. 10. The restaurant is owned by Dee and John Wells, who also own two other A&W locations, according to a press release. The Wellses plan to open another location in Cadott, Wisconsin, by the end of May. Dee Wells believes that...
ALTOONA, WI
WausauPilot

Wisconsin Republicans, Evers clash over tax cuts, schools

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the state Legislature are poised to clash with newly reelected Democratic Gov. Tony Evers over tax cuts, how to fund local governments and whether to expand the private school choice program to wealthier families. But even though Evers and Republicans are...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy