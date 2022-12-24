In a few short weeks, Wisconsin will have a new state treasurer — the 37th since statehood. Not too long ago, the state treasurer was an influential constitutional officer responsible for managing the state’s cash flows, servicing the state debt, overseeing Wisconsinites’ college savings accounts and administering unclaimed property. Over the years, however, Wisconsin’s chief banker has been deprived of core administrative functions. Notably, cash management — by definition the core function of a treasurer — was transferred to the Department of Administration (DOA) in 2003. As a result, the machinery behind Wisconsin’s financial management system has devolved into a host of poor administrative practices.

