Newman Regional Health remains under nursing turnover benchmark for first time in five years
Newman Regional Health has increased its nursing recruitment placing it under the average turnover benchmark for the first time in five years. During the Newman Board of Trustees meeting Wednesday afternoon, Chief Administrative Officer Cathy Pimple reported the hospital hired a total of 32 new nurses over the course of 2022, well above the 2021 total of 18. Pimple praised nursing leadership for the accomplishment.
Retired Eureka veterinarian to represent Kansas House 13th District as Newland becomes Kansas Farm Bureau president
Before the 2023 Kansas legislative session begins, with a new House district introduced to parts of the KVOE listening area, the representative has resigned his post and his replacement has been named. Joe Newland, a Wilson County farmer who had won re-election in November after not facing an official challenge,...
Audio – Wednesday – 12-28-22
Newsmaker: Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope discusses ongoing traffic enforcement efforts leading up to the New Year’s Day weekend. Newsmaker 2: Melissa Landis of Empower House Ministries discusses upcoming clinics and the agency’s one year anniversary in February. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. 2022 Sports Year in Review Segment 6.
Water main fixed in central Emporia
Street repairs will take place later, but a failed water main in central Emporia has been fixed. An 8-inch line failed in the 700 block of Rural and was reported shortly before noon. It took nearly three hours for a Public Works crew to locate the leak, excavate around the site and make repairs.
Supply chain issues still delaying Marshalls open
Marshalls is still coming soon to northwest Emporia, but that “soon” is now taking place at some point next year. Marshalls is among the second wave of new retail at the Emporia Pavilions development, but its opening has lagged those of Ross Dress for Less and Shoe Dept Encore — both of which opened before the traditional holiday shopping period. Developer Spencer Thomson says the Marshalls opening has been beset by supply chain issues, including certain kinds of doors, so an official opening date is still pending.
Lyon County Commission set to vote on republishing 2022 budget Thursday
Lyon County commissioners will close out their business for the year by looking at budgetary matters. Commissioners will have a public hearing for republishing the budget at 10 am, followed by a vote to republish. This is standard operating procedure to adjust budgetary authority as needed. Commissioners will also consider...
Emporia Police fills long-vacant Animal Control officer position
Emporia Police has a new Animal Control officer. Police Capt. Ray Mattas has announced Chaney Besack is filling the long-vacant role for the department. Besack, who grew up on a farm near Emporia, is a graduate from Allen Community College and is completing a general studies bachelor’s degree at Pittsburg State University. She also volunteers at Lazy K’s Horsey Services rescue operation near Americus.
Post-holiday trash pickup underway in Emporia
Emporia’s Solid Waste Department is in the midst of its busiest time of the year collecting post-holiday waste. For those who typically have their trash picked up Mondays, crews will collect their trash Wednesday. Solid Waste Supervisor Keith Senn asks that residents place all garbage in a trash can or poly cart before placing it on the curb.
WEATHER: Numerous area towns see trash pickup delayed to Friday
Numerous area communities had their trash service postponed due to last week’s bitter cold. Many of them learned their rescheduled pickup dates Tuesday. Residents in Hartford, Lebo, Lyndon, Melvern, Neosho Rapids, New Strawn and Waverly will have their trash picked up no later than Friday. Service originally set for...
Registration underway for 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride with new run distance upcoming
There are still more than four months to go before the 2023 Flint Hills Gravel Ride launches from Americus, however, riders and runners can now sign up for the event. Registration opened back in mid-November and numbers are currently on par with where they were a year ago with 350 individuals signed up as of Monday. Organizer Bobby Thompson says the majority of registrations are from riders, however, they will once again be offering a series of runs with this year’s event.
WEATHER: Drought Monitor map stable for KVOE listening area
Once again, the US Drought Monitor’s weekly update map shows little to no change for the KVOE listening area. Moderate drought remains firmly in place for all of Lyon, Chase and Osage counties, as well as northwest Coffey, southeast Morris and southeast Wabaunsee counties. Most of Coffey County is in severe drought. Greenwood County still ranges from moderate to exceptional drought north to south.
WEATHER: Lee Beran Rec Center reopens after heaters gave way last week
Operations have largely returned to normal at Emporia’s Lee Beran Recreation Center. The facility had to shut down Friday because the heat went out in several parts of the building, including the entry hall, front office, community room and fitness room. Director Tom McEvoy says most of the heat was restored by Friday afternoon, but the decision was made to keep the building closed for Christmas Eve. The building was already set to be closed on Christmas Day. It reopened at its normal time Monday.
WEATHER: Wind advisory announced for Greenwood County on Wednesday
Windy conditions are setting up south of Emporia for Wednesday. The National Weather Service has announced a wind advisory for Greenwood counties and several outside the KVOE listening area between 6 am and 8 pm. Southerly winds could be between 25-30 mph steadily with gusts up to 50 mph, increasing the chances of power outages, downed tree limbs and damaged unsecured objects.
WEATHER: Travel conditions improving areawide
Travel conditions aren’t completely back to normal after a thin glaze of wintry precipitation Christmas Night, but conditions improved a lot Monday and should continue improving Tuesday. Emporia’s major city streets had a lot of improvement through the day as temperatures climbed to the low 20s with abundant sunshine....
HETLINGER: Facility to remain closed to participants Wednesday after broken water pipe floods building
Cleanup continues at Hetlinger Developmental Services after a water line failed recently. Staff noticed the failure as soon as they arrived to work Tuesday becaue there was standing water in the front lobby. Director Jill Burton tells KVOE News up to an inch of the standing water was noted basically everywhere on the first floor.
Eureka residents arrested in Council Grove on suspected drug distribution activity
Two Eureka residents face possible criminal charges in Morris County after alleged drug distribution activity before Christmas. Council Grove Police Chief Shawn Wangerin says officers conducted a traffic stop at Stevens and Preston shortly before 10 pm Friday. The department’s K9 unit Abby gave a positive alert, leading to a probable cause search and warrant execution for the vehicle.
Emporia State womens basketball to host Bethel
The Emporia State women’s basketball team resumes play after the Christmas break Thursday evening. The Lady Hornets will host Bethel College. It’s a warm-up for the Lady Hornets before they resume MIAA play Saturday at Newman. Coach Toby Wynn wants to see some renewed energy. Junior Sidney Tinner...
WEATHER: Bitter cold snap could have been worse for livestock, ranchers
Area ranchers are breathing a sigh of relief after battling last week’s numbing cold. Reading rancher Scott Briggs says several things worked in favor of livestock producers last week, including the event’s relatively short duration and about a week’s worth of advance notice. Briggs also says a...
Lyon County deputies, other law enforcement agencies involved in Taking Down DUI enforcement effort
Local authorities are involved in a now-traditional end-of-year enforcement effort. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is among a host of law enforcement agencies statewide involved in Taking Down DUI. Sheriff Jeff Cope says deputies began overtime shifts Tuesday. Focal points change slightly with each enforcement effort, but the ultimate goal is keeping everybody safe.
Wabaunsee County child solicitation case may set trial dates at January hearing
Arraignment is coming next month in a Wabaunsee County case allegedly involving a North Carolina man traveling to Lake Wabaunsee to meet with an underage person for illegal purposes. Derrick Mayfield allegedly flew from North Carolina to meet with a Wabaunsee County resident between ages 14-16 on Halloween after allegedly...
