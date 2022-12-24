ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Home prices slip for fourth month with U.S. market slowing

The U.S. housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers. Prices fell 0.5% from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S& P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.

