Measures like 114 cause these kind of shootings. Look, there is a reason why liberal run cities and states have the most gun violence, have the highest taxes, highest cost of living and highest homeless levels. Drinking their kool aid is the voters fault though. The dems hate America by design and are always pushing to destroy it and profit from itsdestruction
Does anyone know if the Charleston loophole have ever been abused in Oregon? I’ve never heard of any dealer in the state ever handing over a firearm before a background check is complete
The governments attempt to "infringe" on the rights of citizens is entirely unconstitutional as "rights" are not something that any government has an ability to control...that's what makes them "rights" and not government allowed permission is needed to exercise them...but liberally indoctrinated "useful idiots" of the Democrat/socialist/communist persuasion don't believe in the words of the Constitution of the USA,but do believe they have the ability to control everyone and if you don't do what they say you will be punished as if you were a slave or serf who must do what their masters tell them. I am my own master and that's what makes me a free citizen that obeys lawful orders and laws but refuses to obey orders or laws that purport to limit my God given rights that government has no ability to legally restrict or limit unless I'm convicted of a felony and had my rights restricted because of that conviction...as allowed by the Constitution.
