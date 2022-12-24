Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
What we learned as Warriors surge past Jazz, get back to .500
SAN FRANCISCO – The intentions were honest, the effort commendable and the outcome no less than amazing considering the greatly diminished state of the Warriors. With Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson watching from the bench, Golden State mined every ounce of pluck and just enough firepower to post a 112-107 victory over the Utah Jazz at a sellout crowd (18,064) Wednesday night at Chase Center.
NBC Sports
Watch Steph savagely mimic ref after Bane foul in Dubs-Grizz
The self-proclaimed “Petty King” was in full savage mode on Sunday. Steph Curry’s left shoulder injury kept him out of the Warriors’ highly-anticipated Christmas Day clash against the Memphis Grizzlies at Chase Center, but his presence from the bench hasn’t taken any days off. After...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Smart proposes to girlfriend with assist from Will Smith
The Boston Celtics earned a decisive Christmas Day victory over the Milwaukee Bucks, but that wasn't even the highlight of the day for Marcus Smart. The C's guard revealed after the 139-118 win that he and his longtime girlfriend Maisa Hallum are now engaged. Smart took to Instagram to make the announcement with the video of his proposal, which was assisted by actor Will Smith.
NBC Sports
JP, JK tease new era of Warriors basketball in win vs. Hornets
SAN FRANCISCO – The Warriors opened the door to disaster Tuesday night, and didn’t quite know how to close it. The concern level went through the Chase Center roof because they knew Stephen Curry was not available. Neither was Andrew Wiggins. Draymond Green and Klay Thompson, both active...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
NBC Sports
Why Kerr believes Dubs' gritty win vs. Jazz 'feels different'
The Warriors' 112-107 win over the Utah Jazz at Chase Center on Wednesday night was nothing short of a complete team effort. Golden State was without veteran stars Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins, yet found a way to escape with a win thanks to key performances from a few unlikely contributors.
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: Nobody wants to face Luka, Mavs in wide-open West
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Nobody wants to face Luka Doncic,...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones on players losing the ball in the sun: “The sun was there for both teams”
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is proud of the football palace he built in Dallas, and he doesn’t take kindly to suggestions that the ability of the sunlight to get through the glass exterior and get into players’ eyes indoors represents a design flaw. In Sunday’s game, Cowboys receiver...
NBC Sports
NBA players react to Luka Doncic putting up 60-point triple-double
You were not the only person leaping out of their chair watching Luka Doncic put up his insane 60-point triple-double Tuesday night to spark a comeback against the Knicks. First, Tom Thibodeau was jumping out of his chair, although for different reasons than you and I. So were a lot...
NBC Sports
JTA claims 'not a soul' in the NBA can guard in-the-zone Steph
Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson was on the better side of the Steph Curry experience during his time with Golden State. As many have come to learn, playoff Curry is a whole different beast. Toscano-Anderson got to witness that up close during the Warriors’ latest championship run. And in...
NBC Sports
Robert Williams, Payton Pritchard added to Celtics' injury report
The Boston Celtics may not be at full strength for their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Tuesday night. Robert Williams (non-COVID illness) and Payton Pritchard (right thigh contusion) both popped up on the Celtics' injury report Tuesday as questionable for their home game against the Rockets. Williams missed Friday's...
NBC Sports
Three things to Know: The Chicago Bulls know drama
Three Things To Know is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) The Chicago Bulls know drama. Lately...
NBC Sports
Rumor: Celtics’ reserve guard Payton Pritchard drawing trade interest
The Boston Celtics are deep at the guard spot. Marcus Smart and Derrick White start, and Malcolm Brogdon is the first guard off the bench, with Jaylen Brown playing essentially a two-guard in some bigger Celtics lineups. That can leave Payton Pritchard as the odd man out at times —...
NBC Sports
Knicks reportedly have internal discussions about Tobias Harris trade
Two basic facts about free agency tie into this latest rumor: 1) NBA front offices “internally discuss” a lot of players, it’s a core part of preparing for any eventuality; 2) The Knicks are always going to be tied to major moves. That brings us to the...
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
NBC Sports
Wiggs physically cleared to play but ruled out with illness
SAN FRANCISCO -- Andrew Wiggins, after missing the Warriors' last 10 games with a right adductor strain, finally has been cleared to return. However, Wiggins also will miss Tuesday night's game against the Charlotte Hornets and Wednesday night's contest with the Utah Jazz. Why? Wiggins is the latest Warrior to...
NBC Sports
Rockets' Silas lauds Celtics for 'classy' tribute to his late father
The Boston Celtics paid tribute to the late Paul Silas on Tuesday night -- both intentionally and unintentionally. The Houston Rockets and head coach Stephen Silas made their lone visit to Boston on Tuesday, just over two weeks after Stephen's father, Paul -- a former Celtic and Basketball Hall of Famer -- passed away at 79.
NBC Sports
Another report of ‘rising belief’ Kuzma trade coming at deadline
Kyle Kuzma has already said he will become a free agent this summer. The reason is simple: Kuzma has a player option for $13 million next season, however, on the open market he will make well above $20 million a season and likely closer to $25 million per year on a four-or-five year contract.
NBC Sports
PBJ identifies area where he must improve to help Warriors
Patrick Baldwin Jr. arrived in the NBA with a very valuable trait: The ability to knock down a jump shot from anywhere on the court. But in order to thrive with the Warriors, the rookie understands he has to do more than just shoot. "I already know I have a...
NBC Sports
Mully believes Dubs unbeatable vs. West in seven-game series
If the Warriors are healthy entering the playoffs, no team in the Western Conference will want to face off against the defending NBA champions. Prior to Golden State's matchup with the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday, Hall of Famer and NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors analyst Chris Mullin discussed the team's Christmas Day win over the Memphis Grizzlies and how despite Ja Morant saying he's not concerned with any Western Conference team, that Memphis and the rest of the conference will have their hands full if the Warriors are healthy when the playoffs begin in April.
