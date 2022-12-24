ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

PennLive.com

BetMGM free bets: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any CFB touchdown

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any college football event in December 2022 can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200...
PennLive.com

76ers vs. Wizards prediction, betting odds for NBA on Tuesday

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Philadelphia 76ers square off with the Washington Wizards in the NBA at Capital One Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. EST. This...
PennLive.com

Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina

Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

