Browns fine, bench Myles Garrett over a disciplinary issue: coach
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Kevin Stefanski proved on Saturday that he won’t play favorites. He benched Myles Garrett for the first drive of the Browns’ 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday for a disciplinary reason, stating “that was just a team thing. That was my decision.”
Penn State’s Brenton Strange declares for NFL draft, will play in Rose Bowl
Two weeks ago, Brenton Strange acknowledged he had a “life-changing decision” on his hands: come back to Penn State for the 2023 season or declare for the NFL draft. “I haven’t really made any decisions yet,” Strange said at Penn State’s Rose Bowl media day at Beaver Stadium. “But I’d expect a decision to come soon.”
Penn State’s 2023 WR plan: How will the Lions move on from Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley?
Parker Washington’s Penn State career is over after three years. The injured wideout declared for the 2023 NFL draft earlier this month. Washington caught 146 passes for 1,920 yards and scored 12 touchdowns in 32 career games. Mitchell Tinsley joined the Lions in 2022 after spending time at Western...
Penn State lands All-ACC cornerback transfer from North Carolina
Penn State is back on the board with its second commitment of the offseason through the NCAA transfer portal. The Lions picked up a pledge from North Carolina cornerback Storm Duck, who announced his commitment on his Twitter page. Duck was a second-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference pick after recording three interceptions, 46 tackles, 12 passes defended and a forced fumble in 12 games.
