Baltimore, MD

The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BetMGM free bets: Bet $10, Get $200 offer for any CFB touchdown

Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using this BetMGM promo code, new customers who bet on any college football event in December 2022 can obtain a Bet $10, Win $200...
Cardinals’ JJ Watt announces retirement from NFL via tweet

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman J.J. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning that he’s leaving the NFL. He included a picture of his newborn son, who was at the Cardinals’ game Sunday:. “Koa’s first ever NFL game. “My last ever NFL home game. “My heart is filled with...
John Rooney, son of Pittsburgh Steelers founder, dies

John Rooney, the son of Steelers founder Art Rooney, Sr. and a former part owner of the team, has died. John Rooney was the brother of late Steelers chairman Dan Rooney and the uncle of team president Art Rooney II. The Steelers did not immediately release any details surrounding his death.
