FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
US Army Veteran Searching For Missing Son After Child's Mother Shot Him And Took OffThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina Preview and Prediction for the Birmingham BowlFlurrySportsConway, SC
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
wbrc.com
Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding. During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.
wbrc.com
Recent cold snap a learning experience for Birmingham warming shelter organizers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the bitter cold air exits, the warming station is now closed at the BJCC in Birmingham. It had been open in at least some capacity since Thursday, December 22nd. Jimmie Hale Mission’s Executive Director, Perryn Carroll, said that warming stations usually aren’t needed until January...
thebamabuzz.com
6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way
Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
wbrc.com
City of Birmingham to extend warming station through Wednesday morning
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is once again opening its warming station Tuesday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. through Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 9 a.m. Those needing warm shelter can go to the BJCC South Exhibition Hall located at 1962 9th Ave North. Food will be provided.
wbrc.com
Busted Pipes? How to dry your home while waiting on backed-up repair crews
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been days of busted water pipes wreaking havoc on homes and apartments in our area. Birmingham’s SERVPRO Water Damage Restoration tells WBRC that they’ve gotten nearly 400 calls and they keep coming. Birmingham SERVPRO experts said there are some things you can...
wbrc.com
Winds carry the smell of the Moody landfill fire westward
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham as the smoke from the fire burning underneath the ground at an environmental landfill in Moody seems to be traveling west. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says southeast winds are pulling the...
wbrc.com
What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
Bham Now
7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day
Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
wbrc.com
Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
wbrc.com
Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
Bham Now
4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham
Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
birminghamtimes.com
Taylor Young Opens Birmingham Clothing Store in Family-Owned Shopping Plaza
When Taylor Young held a recent grand opening for her clothing store in West Birmingham it was also a homecoming. The 27-year-old entrepreneur opened her location in a shopping plaza on 3rd Ave. West owned by her family. Family, friends and consumers joined Young in October to celebrate Retrograde Dept.,...
wvtm13.com
Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours
Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters
Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
wbrc.com
Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
wbrc.com
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl pep rally
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally was today from 1 to 6 p.m. in uptown Birmingham. When I went earlier today people were already starting to gather for the live music, games, food and drinks. Multiple events will be taking place throughout the day in...
wbrc.com
Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss, low pressure
ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta is working on its water service after residents in and around the Straight Mountain area reported water loss and low water pressure. The utility board provided these updates on its Facebook page:. The Utilities Board of the City...
wbrc.com
Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
wbrc.com
Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
