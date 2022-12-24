ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homewood, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbrc.com

Homewood Gourmet expanding to new location

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - During the height of the pandemic, businesses were struggling to stay afloat, but one popular Homewood eatery managed to weather the storm and is now expanding. During the COVID pandemic, Chris Zapalowski, owner of Homewood Gourmet, cooked up a lot of creative ideas to stay afloat.
HOMEWOOD, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police hosting winter coat giveaway

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department’s Community Outreach and Public Education Division is hosting a winter coat giveaway this week, Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Friday, Dec. 30. BPD and several other community members are contributing to the giveaway. Coats can be picked up at 7001 Crestwood Blvd....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Winds carry the smell of the Moody landfill fire westward

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - Concerns are coming in from residents in St. Clair County and Birmingham as the smoke from the fire burning underneath the ground at an environmental landfill in Moody seems to be traveling west. WBRC First Alert Weather meteorologist Lauren Linahan says southeast winds are pulling the...
MOODY, AL
wbrc.com

What you need to know if your pipes burst as a renter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If your pipes have frozen or burst due to the cold weather and you are unsure of what’s your responsibilities are as a renter, experts tell WBRC it starts with your lease. You need to re-assess your lease and find out what you are responsible...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

7 Birmingham-area restaurants open New Year’s Day

Celebrate the start of the new year all weekend long! Pop the champagne at midnight then visit one of these seven Birmingham-area restaurants that are open on New Year’s Day. 1. Trattoria Zaza. If your New Year’s resolution is to eat more pasta and pizza by the slice, the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Many Talladega residents without water, needing answers

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Many Talladega residents are without water, some for several days now. Residents are asking the city for answers. So far, the city is saying additional information will be posted tonight. Many of the residents I spoke with today say it started on Christmas day. Heather Crumley...
TALLADEGA, AL
wbrc.com

Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company closes after more than 100 years

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A staple of Birmingham metro business has announced it will be closing it’s doors permanently after almost 108 years in business. Ensley Fairfield Mattress Company opened back in 1915, but the family says it has made the difficult decision to let the family business go after January 2023.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

4 new food spots open + coming soon in Birmingham

Birmingham, you may be looking for something to eat after all of those Christmas cookies. With sweet and savory options, check out these new Birmingham businesses that just opened or are coming soon. 1. Cappella Pizzeria | Inverness. When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie, that’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Another nice day Thursday ahead of some Friday downpours

Two rounds of rain for Alabama in the next seven days: heavy downpours likely and a few strong storms possible. Check the video forecast for the latest. A total weather pattern change for the next 7-10 days keeps temperatures above average for the foreseeable future. That frigid setup that left Birmingham 16 degrees below average for the past six days already ended, so it's time to embrace the warmth.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Transportation company opens Birmingham divisional headquarters

Iowa-based CRST opened its new divisional headquarters this month in Birmingham - a 23,361-square-foot facility on 9.5 acres, with amenities for professional drivers, contractors and customers using the area’s Interstate transportation system. The move was first announced more than a year ago. The headquarters has more than 40 employees...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Busted pipes continue to wreak havoc in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County resident Aaliyah Green is picking up the pieces after a burst pipe damaged almost everything in her apartment. IPM property management representatives tell WBRC that water has been restored to The Park Place Apartments, where Green lives. But many residents are still not happy.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl pep rally

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Bud Light Fan Fest Pep Rally was today from 1 to 6 p.m. in uptown Birmingham. When I went earlier today people were already starting to gather for the live music, games, food and drinks. Multiple events will be taking place throughout the day in...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Residents in Oneonta experiencing water loss, low pressure

ONEONTA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Utilities Board of the City of Oneonta is working on its water service after residents in and around the Straight Mountain area reported water loss and low water pressure. The utility board provided these updates on its Facebook page:. The Utilities Board of the City...
ONEONTA, AL
wbrc.com

Trussville church stepping up to aid nursing home after pipes burst

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magnolia Ridge nursing home is another facility dealing with burst pipes. The issue actually forcing management to close its kitchen and call in aid from off site. The Jefferson County EMA reached out to First Baptist Church in Trussville to help and they are...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham to close BJCC warming station for cleanup

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With temperatures expected to rise above freezing on Monday, December 26, the warming station in the South Exhibition Hall at the BJCC at will close 10 a.m. The City of Birmingham is closing the warming station for cleanup. The exhibition hall will reopen for anyone needing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy